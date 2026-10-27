☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

When the righteous increase, the people rejoice,

But when a wicked man rules, people groan.

— Proverbs 29:2 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
14 replies
Nita Privette's avatar
Nita Privette
1h

Did the Clinton Foundation contribute to the cause to free Haiti? Where did all that money Bill and Bush the elder raised go?

Reply
Share
24 replies
131 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture