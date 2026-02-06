Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Today’s roundup perfectly caps the week: The New York Times feeling the oppressive tragedy of it all on its homepage; White House opens TrumpRx for business, and the New York Times refuses to shop there; pharma revenues under threat; bigger agendas in play; Trump tears down the fake “separation of Church and State” wall in 250th Anniversary comments; progressives ignore it; Florida picks up the food safety football and runs with it; discloses poison and pesticides the FDA won’t require on labels; political switcheroo; climate champion Bernie Sanders’ private jet addiction flares up again; DOJ rounding up Antifa malcontents issuing social media death threats against ICE agents; SCOTUS affirms California’s grotesque gerrymander; but things are not copacetic for Democrats in the Golden State as ‘jungle primary’ system poised to backfire.

All it is, is pain. This morning’s New York Times was sourer than Eeyore’s birthday party if only Don Lemon showed up. Here’s the gloomy pinnacle of its home page this morning:

In the Olympics article —which was about everything but the Olympics— the Times wrung its hands about how the “old rules no longer apply.” Meaning, they’re mad America isn’t playing in the globalist games anymore.

Poor Times readers. It seems like nothing is going their way. There are good reasons, too. Let’s dig in.

The lineup of good news the Times tried to smother yesterday began with the launch of the government’s new direct-buy drug website. The Grey Lady reported, “TrumpRx, the President’s Online Drugstore, Opens for Business.” That was the last good thing the paper said about it. Sound and fury, signifying nothing, or words to that effect.

Uncharacteristically promptly at 7pm last night, President Trump announced the launch of the new direct-buy TrumpRx website, which currently offers rock-bottom cash prices for around 40 of the most popular drugs in America, including Wegovy diet drugs and fertility medicine. The President said that (1) the site offers consumers lower prices than found in any other country, and (2) the offering would expand over time.

The website is dead simple. Pick a drug. The site either redirects you to the manufacturer’s new portal (skipping the middlemen) or spits out a pharmacy coupon. Easy peasy, nothing for the government to manage, and best of all— no tax dollars spent.

💉 For a generation, as regular as clockwork, Democrats have promised their voters lower drug prices but have never delivered. Now President Trump is actually doing it— and the Times laughed sardonically, sounding just like a Great Dane choking on a peach pit. It had nothing good to say, not a single favorable quote, but rather rounded up a litany of sneering complaints.

It’s not that good of savings, the Times insisted dully. “Nearly all of the drugs on the site are already widely covered through insurance,” the article complained, having temporary amnesia about co-pays, “and some are available as inexpensive generics from competing manufacturers.” But the very first drug on the list, Cetrotide (a fertility drug), is listed on discount app GoodRx for $301— and on TrumpRx for twenty-three dollars. One wonders how much cheaper the Times thinks it should be, to count as “real savings.”

The article warned Times readers not to trust the website. It quoted Rachel Sachs, a law professor who advised Biden on prescription drug policy. She smirked, “There may be patients who think this is a good deal and then end up financially worse off.” Behold, the maternal instincts of Democrats. You dummies don’t know what a good deal is; let us decide for you. Here’s an $800 EpiPen.

“TrumpRx is a side show,” Sean D. Sullivan, a health economist at the University of Washington, contemptuously said. The Times did not mention Sullivan’s background, but a moment’s searching shows Sean’s deep involvement in progressive, technocratic, super-complex pharmaceutical regulation. Ironically, extending Sean’s metaphor, if TrumpRx is a sideshow, then Obamacare must be the circus.

CLIP: Trump Team explains TrumpRx website (0:36).

Respectfully, the morons at the Times missed the point. TrumpRx is the first major step in remaking the American healthcare system. Whether someone has insurance or not isn’t the point. You don’t need insurance, or at least, not comprehensive insurance, if you can easily and cheaply buy the healthcare products that you want and need.

It looks to me like the Trump Team is building out a parallel system before tinkering with people’s Obamacare. The President is also completely shifting the economics of the pharmaceutical industry. Although the New York Times never once looked beyond its technocratic elite experts toward the affected industry, the Financial Times did. This morning’s FT headline:

If it doesn’t actually save money, then … why would drugmakers’ bottom lines be affected? Hmm?

Finally, the first 40 drugs included on the official site leaned heavily into weight loss and fertility. The side effects of both drugs are more fecundity. Trump introduced one civilian, the “first customer,” Katherine, who bought fertility drugs. Is there perhaps an even more ambitious agenda in the offing? At the presser, Trump referred more than once to “Trump babies.” On top of the broader affordability push, could they also be laser-focused on reversing decades of lagging American fertility?

I don’t know the plan. But if the goal is trying to make more babies, well, that’s good old-fashioned fun— and unlike Obamacare, it doesn’t require a 47-page application.

The Times elected to completely ignore the next history-smacking story. You might’ve missed it. USA Today reported, “Trump announces event to ‘rededicate America as one nation under God.’” Wait— what did he say?

At yesterday’s National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump announced that on May 17, 2026, all Americans are invited to the National Mall to “rededicate America as one nation under God”— part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The President added, “To support this exciting renewal, I’m pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026, we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks, and to return.” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was even more faith-forward: “Every single day, especially in this town, all power, all honor, and all glory belongs to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Christ is King.”

Now, I’m old enough to remember when terrified politicians would carefully avoid any religious statement stronger than “God bless America and also, you know, whatever deity you personally prefer, no pressure.” Now, in 2026, against all odds, we find the Secretary of Defense standing at a podium in Washington D.C. —the city where people worship power the way ancient Romans worshiped Jupiter— declaring “Christ is King!”

Progressive heads could be heard exploding all the way to Berkeley. The May 17th prayer event on the Mall will be something to behold. Just imagine the logistics: two million people trying to find bathrooms —which before last year hadn’t been cleaned since 1987— while simultaneously reconnecting the nation’s spiritual plug. It’ll be like Woodstock, but with less mud and more “Amazing Grace.”

Imagine it: Trump just invited millions of Americans to the National Mall to pray. The same National Mall where the left has held every tantrum-disguised-as-a-protest since Vietnam. The Women’s Crocheted P-Hat March, the Climate Strike, the “We’re Still Mad About 2016” Festival. Now it’s being reclaimed for its actual purpose: thanking God for this country. Naturally, the same people who lecture us about “indigenous spirituality” and “religious tolerance” are having absolute meltdowns.

Liberals are a tired cliché; their tolerance extends exactly as far as anything that isn’t Christian. Buddhists? Namaste. Muslims? Salaam. Wiccans cavorting naked under a full moon? You do you, queen. But two million Christians praying on the Mall? THREAT TO DEMOCRACY.

Search the Times’ website for “rededicate” or “re-dedicate” all you want, but the story ain’t there. Not even to complain about the cracks in the wall of separation between church and state. What does that tell you?

In 1970, Billy Graham held an “Honor America Day” that drew 400,000 happy Americans. This one will be much bigger. So.

For decades, food safety was a Democratic talking point. Now deep-red Florida is actually doing something about it— and what they found could spoil your breakfast. Yesterday, Lake Worth CBS affiliate 12-News reported, “Florida testing finds high levels of Roundup weed killer in several popular bread brands.” In case you missed the advisory, you’re not even supposed to touch Roundup. No swallowing.

CLIP: Casey DeSantis announces bread testing results (0:39).

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo appeared together yesterday at Palm Beach State College, unveiling the latest findings from Florida’s new food-testing initiative. They found that several widely sold bread brands contain high levels of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the popular weed-killer and lawsuit defendant Roundup.

It’s great news! Your morning toast is practically bursting with Roundup, the same product you use to kill weeds in your driveway. I’m sure it will be fine. After all, the FDA has long called these levels “within tolerance,” which is regulatory diction for “we haven’t done a real study since 1982 when the country’s most pressing health concern was whether Orange Julius used real oranges.”

According to Florida’s investigators, Nature’s Own Butterbread —I am not making this up— contains a weed killer in the bread you’re feeding your children for lunch. Nature’s Own— because nothing says ‘natural’ like a patented herbicide developed in a Monsanto lab.

Maybe they should rename it “Monsanto’s Own.” Or how about, “Chemical Valley Bread: Now With That Fresh Herbicide Taste.”

For decades, anyone who questioned what Big Ag was putting in our food was labeled a tinfoil hat-wearing “conspiracy theorist.” And —this is the real mind-bender— food safety was exclusively the province of Democrats, who constantly complained but never seemed to accomplish anything.

Now, deep-red Florida’s doing the testing the federal government should have been doing all along, and —surprise!— your super-healthy whole wheat bread is marinated in neurotoxic carcinogens. The same agencies that assured us the covid vaccine was “safe and effective” have also been assuring us that eating Roundup with peanut butter and jelly is totally fine.

Only some brands tested positive for the weedkiller, including Nature’s Own Butter Bread (mentioned above), Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted White, and Sara Lee Honey Wheat. Wonder Bread Classic White tested positive, which finally explains the ‘wonder’—as in, ‘I wonder what’s killing me?’ Other breads, like Sara Lee Artesano White and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse White, had no detectable glyphosate. Dave’s Killer Bread tested positive but lower than other brands.

Florida is outing bad foods on its new food safety website, exposingfoodtoxins.com. It’s using the name-it-and-shame-it method, since nearly all these chemicals are within “safety limits” as defined by the FDA. Folks can check the website and figure out what not to buy.

The RoundupGate announcement followed two previous blockbusters this month. One found arsenic in many popular children’s candies, because pre-loading the poison makes it more convenient for Halloween serial killers. (The National Confectioners Association claimed the arsenic was naturally occurring, which doesn’t help explain why only some brands have it.) Another Florida investigation found arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and pesticides in various brands of baby formula. Some had both lead and mercury!

Other brands, like Holle Organic, came out clear. Buyer beware.

“There are obviously a lot of issues with whatever is sold in a supermarket,” Governor DeSantis explained. “You have some that are very fresh and natural. Others may not be as much.” What he carefully didn’t say —avoiding lawsuits but clearly implying— is that the FDA could have and should have required food labeling for levels of glyphosate, lead, cadmium, mercury, pesticides, and so on. I’ll let you speculate on why those aren’t mandatory label disclosures.

DeSantis was saying, fine, if FDA won’t, we’ll disclose the levels of food poisons. Well, with arsenic in the candy, lead in the formula, and Roundup in the bread— at least they’re being thorough.

Florida —the reddest of red states— is finally doing something easy and practical that the Democrats could have done at any time, but never did. Just test the products and inform consumers. It’s so simple. No regulatory overhead, no politics, no NGOs— just give people the information and let us decide for ourselves, which, admittedly, progressives consider even more dangerous than feeding us mercury and weed-killer.

Meanwhile, Democrats have finally crept out of Big Ag’s pocket into the open, and are actually defending unlabeled contaminants in foods. Conservatives are now the clean-food party. Liberals are defending weed-killer in bread. If you’d told me that in 2019, I’d have asked what herbicide you were smoking. How the party of Big Macs became the party of food safety, while the party of organic kale started defending arsenic, is a flip historians will be unpacking for generations.

Bernie Sanders, climate champion and anti-oligarch, has a private jet addiction. On Wednesday, Fox reported, “Bernie Sanders spent over $550K in 2025 campaign funds on private jets, filings show.” You didn’t expect socialists to take Spirit, did you?

According to Fox, FEC filings show Bernie Sanders spent $550,000 on private jets in 2025 alone, mostly during his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with AOC. He prefers Bombardier Challengers ($15K/hour) while preaching about climate change and income inequality.

To be fair, it’s hard to fight oligarchy from a middle seat in coach, wedged between a crying baby and a guy cracking open a can of tuna. You really need that Bombardier Challenger cabin width if you want to properly denounce capitalism. Bernie explained his jet habit to Bret Baier: “You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United while 30,000 people are waiting?” This is technically true. United’s legroom is incompatible with righteous indignation about the working class.

Putting Bernie’s explanation another way, the Bombardier Bolshevik spent half a million on private jets while calling climate change an ‘existential threat’ because, apparently, the real existential threat was to his connecting flight. Coach for thee, Challenger for me.

Democrats are evolving. At a union rally in 2023, Bernie bro AOC asked members, “For real, how many private jets do these CEOs need? It is insatiable!” Politico, July ’23:

So … two years later, how many private jets does insatiable Bernie Sanders need? A lot, apparently. This isn’t your grandpa’s socialism. “Workers of the world, unite! I’ll be overhead at 40,000 feet.” I wish him luck. Go ahead, seize the means of transportation, but preferably with a wide cabin and leather seats.

The revolution will not be televised— but it will have beverage service.

Today’s FAFO Files bring us to Antifa Captain and face-tattooed fuzzy thinker Kyle Wagner. Yesterday, ABC ran the story, headlined, “‘This is kill or be killed’: Minneapolis man arrested on charges of threatening ICE agents.”

Yesterday, federal agents arrested Kyle Wagner, a self-identified Antifa domestic terrorist in Minneapolis. (Where else?) In social media posts that prosecutors attached to the criminal complaint, Mr. Wagner described ICE agents as “the gestapo” and “murderers.” In one selfie video, Kyle vowed, “We will identify every single one of them, and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If that has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f—ing fun.”

Among many other things, the complaint also alleged that last week, Wagner doxxed a pro-ICE civilian on his Instagram, publishing their phone number, birth month and year, and their parents’ home address in Oak Park, Michigan. So. Wagner was charged with cyberstalking and making threatening communications (including threats to murder and assault U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers). He’s looking at up to 15 years in prison, depending on the judge.

When Wagner was arrested, he was wearing —not making this up, see for yourself— a hoodie that said “I’M ANTIFA!” on it. Putting it in terms Portland readers can understand, wearing a shirt identifying yourself as a member of a terrorist organization while being arrested for crimes allegedly committed by that organization is what criminologists technically call “the dumbest possible move.”

It’s like showing up to your arson trial smelling like gasoline. You have to give him this must credit: Kyle really committed to the bit. He also posted videos encouraging other people to “hunt” and kill federal officers, which is also highly illegal, a fact that apparently surprised Kyle, who seems to believe the First Amendment covers death threats as long as you’re really, really angry about immigration policy.

For four years, we were told Antifa “doesn’t exist”— it was “just an idea,” said the Cabbage. Now the DOJ is arresting them on federal charges and literally labeling them “domestic terrorists” in the official press release. Kyle Wagner found out that threatening to murder federal officers is a crime, even when MSNBC loves your motives.

Kyle was arrested while other Antifa protesters screamed and tried to block the police. Alas, his comrades couldn’t save him. “It was not immediately clear,” ABC said, “if he had hired an attorney.” Don’t worry, the state will appoint an attorney if he can’t afford one.

Would mass arrests for Instagram threats have been possible without the J6 precedents? Probably not. It’s funny, no? Democrats built the machine, and now it’s running over them. What a world.

The week brought some disappointing judicial news, but with a surprising positive twist. First, SCOTUSblog ran a story that had delighted corporate media beyond words, headlined, “Supreme Court allows California to use congressional map benefitting Democrats.” In short, the Supremes okayed Newsom’s super-gerrymander, a decision that was on-brand for its recent gerrymander cases. But a funny thing happened on the way to the courthouse.

For anyone paying attention, the decision was not a surprise. The Supreme Court just greenlit Texas’s redistricting map, and made it clear courts should stay out of political gerrymandering. While I’d have loved to see California’s terrible map struck down, it would have been judicially difficult to defend.

Disappointing though it may be, it’s a great sign for the case everyone is holding their breath over: Louisiana v. Callais. It’s about the Voting Rights Act, which requires districting to preserve racial political participation— but discards any preservation of political participation. Since SCOTUS keeps stepping out of the way of these gerrymanders despite strident claims of racial motivations, it seems ever more likely the Justices will strike down those parts of the VRA.

If they do, and it seems they will, it will unleash the hounds of gerrymandering across the red Southeast and shred one of the Democrats’ favorite mapmaking arguments. But that is a side issue compared to what’s brewing in the Golden State.

⚖️ Conservative Californians have suffered not just from an already heavily gerrymandered map (even before the latest one), but from a progressive primary system. They call it a “jungle primary,” because nothing invokes the concept of democracy like references to third-world countries.

Under the rumble-in-the-jungle system, only the top two vote-getting primary candidates advance to the general election. Given the state’s demographics, ballot harvesting and mail-in rules, and lax election enforcement, the top two candidates are almost always Democrats. Meaning, no Republicans even appear on the ballot. Well, guess what?

The jungle system is about to swallow the Democrats. Here’s RealClear Politics’ current summary of all the polls. Look closely at the top two candidates, and see if you can detect anything unusual about them:

California, the state that gave us Governor Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, and requires wearing a helmet to climb short staircases, might accidentally elect a Republican because Democrats can’t figure out which of their eight candidates to rally behind.

This is like watching a football team lose because all eleven players tried to catch the same ball and knocked each other unconscious. Katie Porter is running. Eric Swalwell —the Chinese spy lover— is running. And somehow the guy who’s actually been enforcing laws, Sheriff Chad Bianco, is beating them all. And Fox News host Steve Hilton is in hot pursuit. In California. I genuinely don’t know what simulation we’re in anymore, but I kind of like it.

The problem seems to be that the party that always lectures everyone about “coalition building” and “unity” has no fewer than eight candidates fighting over the same voters, while the two Republicans are poised to cruise to victory. California Democrats have been so confident in their permanent majority that they forgot how their own elections work. (But don’t worry for them— if they lose, they’ll change the rules. Again.)

I wouldn’t bet Michelle’s Tahoe or anything. After all, we’re talking about California. But I mean, come on. California Democrats built a jungle. Now they’re getting strangled by pythons.

Have a fantastic Friday! Then roll back around tomorrow morning, for your Weekend Edition roundup of essential news and commentary.

