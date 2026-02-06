☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
13h

Sometimes writing lifts me out of a dark place. Maybe this will remind us of the new light we have after the darkness.

We all go through hard times and it’s in that place that we grow. Sometimes it’s the darkest times that teach us, they make us aware of experiences that have been given to us. They give us perspective.

When I was 17 I really wanted this car my friend was selling. I asked my father if he could help me get the car. He said “sure do you need a ride to pick it up”. I said “no Dad, I mean financially”. He looked at me and said, “ohh, well, if you really want that car, you’re going to have to get a job. Cars cost money, even just to get them on the road”. I remember at that time being so bummed out he wouldn’t just get his check book and buy the car for me, doesn’t that sound like a 17 year old. He never gave me a dime for that car but he did help me. He used my strong desire for that car. and in my fathers ways forced me to get a job. He then co-signed a loan for me. I’ll never forget my first loan, it was a 3 year personal loan. I borrowed 3800 dollars with an 18% interest rate (thanks Jimmy Carter) which cost 138 dollars a month. I got the car and I made every payment with money I worked for. I paid the car off over the 3 years.

Not long after I got the car my father got sick and eventually passed away. It wasn’t until after he was gone I realized what he had given to me. He taught me if I wanted something I had to work for it, and that hard work can get you where you want to go. After my father was gone I couldn’t believe how much I missed his way of pushing me to earn what I get. It was that dark time in my life, losing my father, that engrained that lesson deep inside of me. It made me see the real gift he had given to me that I will never forget.

There are no certainties in life’s path, but I know many kids growing up whose parents did write that check, over and over again, and the child fell on their hypothetical face in life. Their parents never gave them that lesson that they needed, that opportunity was missed to build the character of earning what you get.

We all lived through those 4 very dark years ruled by a man that lived his whole life being paid with money taken from the hands of others hard work. In his whole life it would be hard to find a thing that he built that benefitted anyone more than it benefited himself. He lied to us over and over again to push his tyrannical power grabbing agenda and at his peak of power he called himself Dark Joe. These dark times Joe forced on us made us realize what we were losing. Those dark days toughened us. It brought into the light how fragile our freedom is. It gave us a new strength, a new administration, and a new President that spent his whole life building things. It gave us a President that is trying his hardest to give us back our bill of rights and bring into light the decades and decades of corruption. Those dark times we all suffered through, especially DJT, just might be what saves this country.

It’s like a seed. A seed that is always left out in the light will never reach its potential. It’s in that dark place, under the earth, that the seed grows into the beautiful producing plant it was meant to be.

Happy Friday Everyone, Keep the Faith!! J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
36 replies
Tom's avatar
Tom
13hEdited

"Dave’s Killer Bread tested positive but lower than other brands."

I appreciate Dave's honesty.

I still don't want his poisoned bread, though.

Reply
Share
116 replies
724 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture