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Rick Olivier's avatar
Rick Olivier
6h

Jeff Childers keeps my head from exploding. God prevented Ms. Chardonnay Pantsuit from becoming Commander In Chief of our armed forces. Thank You.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

“I say to you, My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have no more that they can do. But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him! Are not five sparrows sold for two cents? Yet not one of them is forgotten before God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are more valuable than many sparrows.”

— Jesus, Luke 12:4-7 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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