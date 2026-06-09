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GregWA's avatar
GregWA
9h

Before even reading Jeff's post for today, I have to pass along this from Larry O'Connor at Townhall ( I saw it on X):

Useful Idiot Kristen Welker's PATHETIC defense of California election fraud DEBUNKED

Larry O'Connor takes Welker to task for the rigged system she's dismissing.

"The real scandal coming out of California right now is quite possibly every single thing we are seeing transpire before our very eyes is 100% legal."

O'Connor explains that anyone with a functional brain can see what's happening in California and know that the election is being stolen.

"You can steal something and not break the law. And that's what's happening here. They are stealing it without actually breaking the law."

As a former Californian resident, O'Connor breaks down the entire process.

"This is the election system in California as we speak. Anybody who is a registered voter gets a ballot mailed to them, and you register to vote because you walk into a DMV, and you automatically get registered no matter what. And as you know, California leads the nation in giving driver's licenses and registrations to illegal immigrants, people who are in the country illegally, and they're getting driver's ed. They're getting commercial driver's license in California right now. And when you go through the process, they register you to vote. And there is no check for citizenship. There's no check for ID, there's no check for anything. And they'll register to vote. And you're on the voter rolls."

O'Connor even stated he hasn't lived in Los Angeles County since 2012, and he's STILL being notified by email that his ballot has been mailed to him.

"I don't know who's got it. Whatever address I used to live in has has the Lawrence O'Connor ballot, and I'd love to know if I voted. I probably have without anyone knowing it."

And then comes the issue of ballot harvesting...

"In California, individuals can go and collect ballots from anyone. They can go and knock on the doors and say, 'Hey, give me your ballot. I'll take care of it for you' legally. And those people who knock on your door and collect your ballot, they call it 'ballot harvesting,' they can work for political entities. They can work for political action committees."

"They can go and they can pick and choose what ballots they want to collect. And they bring them in or they don't. And every mail in ballot, there is no ID required for every single mail in or drop box ballot. All you've got to do is sign the ballot. But of course, it would be discriminatory to allow somebody who is illiterate and can't write their name to not vote."

"So when you sign your ballot, you can just make a mark. You can make a smiley face if you want, but it's witnessed. Don't worry. There's a little box for a witness to sign. But of course, there's no name associated with a witness. It's just a signature. And oh, by the way, when those ballots are collected, the witness signature isn't checked."

"They just check that there is a signature for a witness. So, of course, there's nothing keeping people from making a little mark on the signature for the voter. And then that same person squiggling the witness box, putting it in an envelope and then having those votes come in. Oh, what else are they doing in California? Well, they allow ballots that come in as late as a week after Election Day to be counted. That doesn't seem right. Oh. It's okay. The ballot had to be mailed or put into a Dropbox or delivered by Election Day. But of course, if it's not postmarked, they'll overlook that. If there's no postmark at all on the envelope, they'll just look at whatever date you put on it and they'll trust you, and then they'll count the ballots."

"Every single thing I just described for you is accurate and legal. They're not breaking the law. They're following the laws that they have written so that they can get away with this garbage and everyone knows it."

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Bones's avatar
Bones
9h

Good morning . Let’s all be praying for our country today.

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