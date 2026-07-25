☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
1h

The Gateway Pundit just published an article about our peer-reviewed study.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/multi-year-study-involving-800-embalmers-funeral-directors/

Let’s do a non-monetary “C&C multiplier” to encourage Senator Ron Johnson to convene a hearing on the subject of the embalmer clots like he conducted on myocarditis and cancer.

Senator Johnson’s contact form:

https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/contact/email-the-senator/

I submitted my plea to Senator Johnson this morning.

Reply
Share
16 replies
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1h

Sometimes even when we are at our lowest, in a valley, when things seem the worst, realize it can be a lesson, with growth, a valley of blessing.

David said in psalm 23 the Lord is my shepherd he leads me by the still waters he leads me to the green pastures. When life is going our way, we like this part of the passage. But then it says, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, he was saying the same God that leads you to green pastures and still waters sometimes will lead you to the valley. You may not understand it but if it was not going to work, God would never have allowed it.

When you face tough times you have to remind yourself God would not be leading you to that valley, if there was only loss, defeat and heart ache. There’s a purpose for the valley, not to hinder you but to help you. Not to hold you back, but to push you forward. Not to weaken you but to make you stronger. Now the key is your attitude in the valley. If we are negative bitter discouraged we can go through the valley and never see the blessings.

Proverbs say the steps of a good person are ordered by the Lord. We must keep our faith. When you encounter a valley sometimes it’s not because you’ve done something wrong, it could be you’ve done something right. God is ready to promote you but the way he’s going to do it is to take you through the valley.

If we look over the past 10 years we watched doors open in 2016, and doors close in 2020. For 5 years we went through a valley. Know we would never be where we are today without what took place then. Covid, Joe Biden, his administration, Dr. Fauci, was it easy, pleasant or nice? NO, but that valley created other doors to open in November of 2024. We have been through the valley, and with prayer, faith, open eyes and persistence we have come out stronger. Even the New Jersey voter fraud may turn into a blessing, we will see.

Bitterness can blind us to the blessing, while faith and persistence help you see purpose in the challenge. Valleys bring us closer to God. In the valleys we always gain something. We gain experience, we gain endurance. Our character is being developed. With every victory comes a new level of confidence. A challenge you face today may not make sense but in the future what you learn in the valley will help you in the future.

When David was just a teenager he went out to face Goliath in the Valley of Elah. It wasn’t a coincidence that he was in the valley. Goliath was much bigger, stronger, had more experience, it looked impossible, like David didn’t have a chance, but again we see God turns a valley of defeat into a valley of blessing. David took out his slingshot and a stone, slung it hitting Goliath in the forehead knocking him out. He didn’t have a sword so he took Goliaths sword from his sheath and cut Goliath’s head off.

David came out of that valley not only with more experience, more confidence and respect, but he came out with the sword of Goliath. This battle in the valley of Elah was the beginning of David’s military and political activity, eventually leading him to the thrown. The Valley of Elah for David was a Valley of Blessing. Years later it was this very valley the Israelites led by David with Goliaths sword would defeat the Philistines and take the fertile Valley of Elah.

It may not be tomorrow or even in 6 months, sometimes it can be years later, the lessons learned in our valleys turn to blessings in our life. Life’s valleys are a part of our spiritual journey of faith, where challenges become opportunities for growth and blessings.

Happy Saturday!

J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
7 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture