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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

A Saturday Note of Hope which seems to be the daily theme here at C&C, Thank You Jeff!

Hebrews 6:19 (NIV) states: "We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure."

As we know an anchor is something that holds a boat in place. Once the captain gets to his destination he puts the anchor down, this way he won’t drift and end up in places he doesn’t want to be. When the boat is anchored it may move a little bit, with the waves, the winds, a storm may come, but the captain is not worried he can relax, he knows the anchor is down.

So what’s going to keep our soul in the right place? What’s going to help you to move beyond your problems? To reach your goals? It’s when you anchor your soul to hope. That means no matter what you face, no matter how big the difficulty, no matter how long it’s taking, you know God is on the thrown. You know His plans for you are for the good, that He’s bigger than any challenge you face. When your anchored to this hope nothing moves you, the winds, the waves, the storms that may come, your not worried the anchor is down.

No matter what you go through, a lose, a bad medical report, a job that falls through, many would throw in the towel. When your emotions are being pulled towards discouragement or bitterness but something is holding you back, you can’t explain it. Deep down inside you hear a voice saying everything is going to be alright, God has beauty for these ashes, that’s the anchor of hope. When you’re anchored to hope God will make things happen that you could never make happen.

There will always be something trying to convince us to pull up your anchor. Delays, disappointments, bad breaks. In the tough times when life doesn’t seem fair, when your prayers haven’t yet been answered, when resolve is taking longer than you thought, you have to make sure you keep your anchor down. If you pull it up you will drift into bitterness, discouragement self pity. When you’re anchored to hope it’s like you’re tied to it. You can’t drift. You may have some negative thoughts, thoughts of doubt, you may think this is never going to work out, but that’s when your faith will kick in. No, I know the answer is on the way. Every time those negative thoughts come, trying to pull you away, your anchor keeps you stable. As for me and my house we will serve the lord.

The question at this point in history is do you have your anchor down. Have you kept this hope? Do you have this expectancy that you will accomplish your dreams, that your family will be restored or that our country will get back on track? The enemy would like nothing more than for you to pull up your anchor and drift into hopelessness, not expecting anything good. The scripture says faith is the substance of things hoped for. You can’t have faith if you don’t first have hope.

One time David had a lot coming against him. He was down and discouraged. He felt overwhelmed by life. He’d given up on his dreams and things got worse and worse. He finally said to himself “why are you cast down oh my soul, hope in the Lord”. He recognized he let his circumstances convince him to pull up his anchor. He said in effect I’m going to put my anchor back down, I’m going to hope in the Lord.

You may not have any reason to be hopeful, but we need to do like David and hope in the Lord. Don’t put your hope in your circumstances, they may not turn out the way you thought. Don’t put your hope in people, they may let you down. Don’t put your hope in your career, things may change. Put your hope in the Lord, in the God who put worlds into existence. When you have your hope in him the scripture says in the end you will never be disappointed.

These days filled with turbulence and a political party that is AGAIN plotting to divide this country and burn it to the ground, we must stay anchored to hope and know they will again fail. I know that many of us, especially myself from time to time, need to be reminded we are all blessed to live here in America.

Happy Saturday! Have a blessed weekend.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

And this I pray, that your love may abound still more and more in real knowledge and all discernment, so that you may approve the things that are excellent, in order to be sincere and blameless until the day of Christ; having been filled with the fruit of righteousness which comes through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God.

— Philippians 1:9-11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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