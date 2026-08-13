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Juju's avatar
Juju
5d

No matter how late you are, my day never truly starts until I see your post. ❤️ You have replaced my coffee, literally.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5dEdited

The Crowley Hong race is another democrat manipulation of a democrat primary. Strange it’s always the big city that’s the last to give the vote counts out. Almost as though they wait to see how many votes are actually needed to defeat the candidate the dems want outed. When Hong started talking about eliminating Thanksgiving, aside from constantly spewing her anti white bigotry, the party figured out she had less of a chance of winning the governors race than Crowley did, so they dumped her. In two poles on the day of the primary she was up by almost 30 points, but in the early morning hours, as usual, with mostly mail in ballots, she lost, incredible! So blatant and so obvious, will they ever pay? Another Democrat primary stolen by the democrats. Just ask Bernie how it feels!

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