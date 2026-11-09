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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9h

At the turn of the twentieth century Rev. J.H.Boetcker lectured around the United States using these ten sentiments. Ronald Regan once used some of these in a speech attributing it to Lincoln but it was The Reverend Boetcker’s.

It’s incredible how erroneous and deceptive this DSA/Democrat/Obama communist movement is as they push the exact opposite onto an America that was built on these ten principles. Take a look.

* You cannot bring prosperity by discouraging thrift. * You cannot help small men by tearing down big men. * You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. * You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. * You cannot help the poor man by destroying the rich. * You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income. * You cannot further brotherhood of men by inciting class hatred. * You cannot establish security on borrowed money. * You cannot build character and courage by taking away man's initiative and independence. * You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.

The democrats are selling “government dependence” where America was built on “independence from government”, the contrast has never been more obvious. There was a time when parents taught their children this and schools were tools to prepare kids for a lifetime of self-sufficiently and independence. Though this has gone on for decades, Obama and Biden have been the modern catalyst for pushing these current generations to dependence on government. Pure and simple, democrats have fundamentally brainwashed generations to have a mindset that communism is good.

J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

God be gracious to us and bless us,

And cause His face to shine upon us— Selah.

That Your way may be known on the earth,

Your salvation among all nations.

Let the peoples praise You, O God;

Let all the peoples praise You.

Let the nations be glad and sing for joy;

For You will judge the peoples with uprightness

And lead the nations on the earth. Selah.

Let the peoples praise You, O God;

Let all the peoples praise You.

The earth has yielded its produce;

God, our God, blesses us.

God blesses us,

That all the ends of the earth may fear Him.

— Psalm 67:1-7 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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