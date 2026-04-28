☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Karmy's avatar
Karmy
19h

Good morning C&C!! Pray for our President!

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Susanna Bythesea's avatar
Susanna Bythesea
18h

I just want to say thanks to whomever told me to block the bots a few weeks ago! I only blocked like three usernames and the comment count on this feed halved. (Weird…)

So much easier to read now!

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