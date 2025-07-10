☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Juju
3h

C&C Army prayer request update:

ADAM GOT THE JOB!

(**happy tears**)

He was given the offer even before he got back on the plane home. They knew he would be at the airport when they called him. While I’m sure immediate offers like that happen sometimes, it’s just not typical or what to be expected.

He said the 3-1/2 hour interview with the group was great. He told me he had an odd sense within him that he had the job almost immediately when he entered their office. That’s God. That’s prayer. His anxiety replaced with assuredness from the get-go.

The minute he got into the car at the airport last night and told me the news, the power of your 722 prayers slammed into my heart. ❤️ I sat there in awe. Only God Himself could have overcome the things that usually work against my son. I wished all night I could reach out to every one of you right then and there and give you a hug with the news. (Thank you Jeff for letting us communicate in comments ❤️)

It’s the coolest job and just the kind of work he wanted to do. He will be programming the graphics for a flight simulator system that trains pilots. (And after a year they pay for him obtaining his own pilot’s license. Kind of a cool bonus IF he’s interested.)

He moves to TX the end of the month. They even gave him a very generous moving allowance. (Is that a thing these days for the little guys? Forgive my naivety if it is and I shouldn’t gush about it, but for a kid with only $8 in his checking account last night who couldn’t afford dinner before bed without me transferring a bit of money first to help, it was a huge additional blessing.)

I think one of the best things that came out of all this was a realization for him about the power of prayer to take with him into his new life. Setting the stage, a proper tuning. An understanding that if it fits within God’s will, he doesnt just answer but exceeds expectations. Never leave God out. Never hesitate to ask others for prayer.

❤️🙏🥰 Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

🌱Nard🙏
4hEdited

We got Capone for tax evasion. If lying to congress is what it takes to get Comey and Brennen, I suppose that will have to do. Something is better than nothing…and a shiv between the ribs sounds…apropos.

