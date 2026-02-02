☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

TriTorch
12h

“Hey, call me a cynic but I'm starting to think these blood drinking, Moloch worshiping paedophiles who run our government might not have our best interests at heart.” —Norm Macdonald

The Epstein files have Robert Trivers working with the predator to normalize transgender... So this lawsuit and other lawsuits cannot be won soon enough because:

If they cannot kill you in the womb with abortion, they will flood your veins with poison directly after birth and then try to mutilate your body with trans ideology. Starting with your first meal they will assault your health with FDA approved toxic waste masquerading around as nourishment, taint your morals and virtue while desensitizing you to the worst this world has to offer with a hollywood education, wreck your real education with masturbation, critical race theory, & social emotional/abusive learning, and once finished desecrating God creation will cast off your once innocent soul as a forlorn exile into the MAID meat-grinder.

This satanic madness has to end.

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

✝️✝️✝️

The Rock! His work is perfect,

For all His ways are just;

A God of faithfulness and without injustice,

Righteous and upright is He.

— Deuteronomy 32:4 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

