☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Jenna McCarthy
8h

To be clear, the updated CDC page does not say “Vaccines cause autism.” It says that the possibility of a connection has not been definitively ruled out, and that studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

AND PEOPLE ARE FREAKING OUT.

Can you imagine going to buy a car off Craigslist, telling the seller you just want your mechanic to give it a quick once-over, and the guy immediately whipping out an inspection report from 2009, waving it in your face, and shrieking, “This Kia is in mint condition! I have the paperwork to prove it! And how dare you suggest otherwise?”

The “experts” were wrong about masks. They were wrong about social distancing. They were wrong about ventilators and remdesivir and fat-makes-you-fat. They told us eggs would kill us, pregnant women should avoid exercise, opioids weren’t addictive, and “duck and cover” was a solid plan in the event of nuclear fallout. But according to physicians who make boatloads of dough off of the established orthodoxy, daring to request scientific review is now synonymous with less trustworthy than Craigslist Kia Guy.

(More here: https://jennasside.rocks/p/top-health-agency-quietly-suggests)

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
8hEdited

Thomas Massie, Tim Burchett, and yes, I can't believe I'm saying this, John Fetterman....John Karl Fetterman are making more sense than the lot of 'em....at least for the moment.

Tim Burchett yesterday: “Everybody talks about this place being a dadgum swamp. It’s not a swamp. A swamp is something cool God created—it filters water, animal life lives and flourishes around it. This is a sewer. This is created by man, and it needs to stop.”

“For years, Congress has been using hard-working American taxpayers’ money to get rich, dadgum it’s gotta stop. America knows what’s going on. Everyone wants to knock Pelosi? Heck, she’s not even in the top ten! Get on that Unusual Whales site, this is pathetic.”

“This place is as CROOKED as a dog’s leg.”

“This is a scam that’s being played on the American public and it needs to stop. Let’s quit with this nonsense. Let’s give America a reason to trust Congress for once in our miserable lives. This is our chance to stand up and say, ‘We hear what you’re saying, we are going to fix this dadgum problem,’ but we probably won’t do it and I’ll remained ticked off the rest of the day because of this and it needs to stop.”

Ok then.

