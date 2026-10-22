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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
4h

The Democrats are pushing for Civil War II: Eagleland Boogooloo.

My burning question here is how many Republicans (RINOs) are secretly allied with these insurrectionists. How many and who are they? I have some ideas in my head, but I haven't seen receipts yet.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

Off topic sorry I can’t resist!

There’s a couple of observations I’ve had about Ilhan Omar and the millions of those who have been allowed into western countries.

As far as Omar goes, I’ve never seen a person with such swagger, arrogance, hubris, in your face defiance, her middle finger to America and Americans. This woman is nothing but a fraudster a grifter, she’s all about scamming every dollar she can get. She’s a corrupt Somalian Pirate. This so evident in her back seat ride to the MSNOW interview.

A lot like a spoiled child, when you keep pacifying a child, giving them everything and expecting nothing in return, rewarding them even when they do something wrong, paying their way out of troubles they’ve gotten themselves into, the child will eventually lose all respect for you, they will look at you as a sucker! For certain when you are given every need that a life demands you lose respect for yourself and when you have no respect for yourself it’s impossible to have respect for others.

The other thought which oozes out of these babied people, there’s an envious hatred to the people and the societies that are giving them everything. I can only imagine when these people burn these countries to the ground, strip art off the walls, destroy beautiful historic buildings, it is all based in envy. Personally any person let into America should only have an intention to assimilate, to work hard, add to society and take advantage of the opportunity America hands them. Other than that the gates into America should be slammed shut, tight. J.Goodrich

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