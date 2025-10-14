☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

🌱Nard🙏
Off topic but wanted to share…my response to a post about No Kings Day (makes my blood boil!).

It’s not organic if it’s planned nationally.

It’s not organic when I receive text messages DAILY to fund and feed college students who wish to attend.

It’s not organic when attendees wear the same T-shirts and wave their same glossy printed signs and carry the same expensive banners.

It’s not organic when congress chooses to continue the government shutdown and the suffering of Americans for this rally.

It’s not organic. It’s planned. It’s intentional. It’s well funded.

And who are you protesting exactly? THE PEACEMAKER. The guy who settled EIGHT WARS in EIGHT MONTHS, brought PEACE TO THE MIDDLE EAST, BROUGHT THE HOSTAGES HOME, REDUCED CRIME IN DC AND MEMPHIS, and CLOSED THE BORDER IN ONE DAY.

And who DIDN’T you protest? The party who FORCED DEADLY SHOTS ON US CITIZENS, LOCKED THEM IN THEIR HOMES, CENSORED MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AND RUINED THEIR CAREERS, CENSORED SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS, AND LITERALLY INSTALLED A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WITHOUT A PRIMARY.

So, tell me. WHO’s the FASCIST?

Have fun at your make-believe protest protesting your make-believe fascist (who is DEFINITELY NOT HITLER…after all, he freed the Jews AND Palestine).

I’ll be celebrating safer streets, a healthy economy, affordable energy, and my birthday ☺️.

Jpeach
I’ve been impacted by the Government Shutdown. Traffic on the DC Beltway is much lighter. I’m arriving too early for appointments.

