🚀🚀 Welcome to the new bizarro world, where left is right, right is wrong, and everything is upside down and topsy-turvy. To set the dining table, recall that last week, without a shred of public discussion and without consulting anyone except his traditional neocon toadies, in secret, Biden armed the Ukrainian army with missiles to shoot into Russian cities. Apparently unsatisfied with having dared the Russians to object to U.S. missiles flying across their breakfast tables, completely spoiling Russians’ morning blini, Biden is still sprinting the wrong way up the nuclear war escalator.

Azov recruitment poster

The alleged President of the United States, the free world’s bastion of freedom and democracy, the shining light upon the hill, the country that saved the world from the German Chancellor with the funny mustache, is now officially and literally arming nazis.

In a story describing Ukraine’s infamous Azov Battalion only as “a one-time militia with a checkered past,” the Washington Post ran this understated headline: “U.S. lifts weapons ban on Ukrainian military unit.”

A military unit! Not even a “controversial” military unit!

The article competed for being WaPo’s shortest story, offering only a few terse paragraphs. There’s so much that could have been said about Azov, including easily obtained, eye-popping visuals like the one I included above, all fussily ignored by WaPo’s editors.

In WaPo’s few short paragraphs, the corporate media platform never applied the N— word directly to Azov. Instead, it reported the goose-stepping regiment as having “far-right and ultra-nationalist roots,” which is the same generic label it often slaps on Americans attending a MAGA rally.

A long-standing federal statute — the Leahy Law — sensibly bars any U.S. military aid to foreigners who ever committed serious human rights violations. So up until now, the deal with Ukraine logically prohibited giving any of our U.S. high-tech weapons to the Azovs, who not only believe in literal Hitlerian Nazism, but since 2014 were busy little nazis overrunning western Ukraine, where they committed countless serious human rights abuses against Russian-speaking people, which President Putin often claims was one of the reasons for the invasion in the first place.

Following a short but disastrous flirtation and betrayal between Stalin and Hitler at the start of World War II, Russians have always hated Nazis. Especially Nazis who rape and pillage their comrades with the official imprimatur and support of Ukraine’s government.

But like Alfred E. Neuman always said, don’t worry! The State Department’s neocons have now given Azov the all clear. Apparently, Azov’s stormtroopers have refrained from war crimes for a short while, and they aren’t even really the Azov battalion at heart, so it’s all okay now:

To reach its abhorrent conclusion, the morally flexible State Department performed some legalistic sleight of hand, redefining the current Azov Battalion as different from the old pre-war one.

Why do this now? My best guess is that Biden’s Neocon Brigade thinks this is a way to hurt Russia, by turning the propaganda knife in the nazi wound, and siding with Russia’s historic enemies even while preposterously insisting the Azovs are reformed nazis, and not nazis per se.

The WaPo briefly acknowledged how badly the Russians are likely to take this sordid development:

Forget about the Russians. How will the rest of the world view this new Biden escalatory scheme? Arming Nazis evokes a level of hypocrisy and moral flexibility undermining the credibility of America’s status as a world “leader.” If the party that prides itself on “liberal values” is willing to arm literal Nazis whenever it's geopolitically convenient, what does that say about the Democrats’ true priorities and beliefs?

The well-worn Pogo meme is, in this case, directly appropriate, thanks to one Joseph Robinette Biden:

In the cartoon’s original version, sketched for 1971’s Earth Day, the leaves were labeled with words like "morals", "ethics", and "values.” Walt Kelly’s now famous slogan was a twist on an old military chestnut, "We have met the enemy, and he is ours,” long attributed to American Naval Officer Oliver Hazard Perry in 1813.

Biden and his State Department Necons want to slice this maneuver very thinly by simply pretending that the Azovs aren’t Nazis, despite everybody knowing perfectly well that is just a lie of convenience. By arming neo-Nazi insurgents like the Azov Battalion, Biden is shamefully turning America into the very evil it fought in World War II.

Chalk this up as one more red line over which Biden has wandered. I’ll ask again: Where is Congress?

📉 Meanwhile, coincidentally, yesterday Business Insider ran a widely-reported story headlined, “Biden's approval rating just hit its lowest mark on record.” One suspects the Dementia Patient is circling the drain.

Yesterday, the former Vice-President achieved the unpleasant distinction of recording his lowest-ever mark in FiveThirtyEight's weighted presidential approval tracker, hitting a new low of 37.4% approving. That’s under his last two lows, one after gas prices spiked to over $5 a gallon, and even lower than after the United States’ disgraceful, disorganized retreat following its surrender in Afghanistan.

Despite his new ‘convicted felon’ status, FiveThirtyEight found President Trump had a higher 41.6% approval rating. (It is fair to suspect the statistics were slanted for Biden and against Trump, so the margin might be even wider.)

Business Insider morosely conceded that, maybe, there is a risk Biden could lose to the Orange President:

And it’s still just June.

🔥🔥 Last week, I reported on the 9th Circuit’s standout decision in Health Freedom Defense Fund v. Carvalho, where the court remarkably accepted the plaintiffs’ claims that the covid shots aren’t actually vaccines at all, since they don’t stop transmission — which was the first time any high court endorsed that commonsense logic.

But I was most excited that the Court extended that simple logic and used it to distinguish the antique Supreme Court case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a widely misunderstood 1905 smallpox decision, which pro-mandate courts have used throughout the pandemic like a battering ram to stamp jab mandates as constitutional.

I thought the new decision from the unlikely 9th Circuit was good news and a sign of progress. But some C&C commenters, whose java must have been cold and bitter that day, saw the coffee cup as half empty. They understandably complained that the Court’s logic only went so far. Even if it distinguished fake vaccines, it still allowed Jacobson to continue as good law supporting mandatory vaccines, real ones, rather than just pouring out the whole terrible decision and starting a new pot.

It’s my fault. The confusion was caused, perhaps, by a legal nuance that, with apologies, I may have failed to fully explain. The 9th Circuit, sitting below the Supreme Court, could not overrule the Jacobson case. It’s not how our system works. But the appellate courts like the 9th still have a super power to resist bad Supreme Court decisions, which is the awesome ability of distinguishing.

Distinguishing Supreme Court precedent means carving it up into smaller and smaller pieces, so that it applies in fewer and fewer cases. The more the appellate courts distinguish Supreme Court law, the less often it applies to real-world cases.

An example. Suppose the Supreme Court ruled that cows can be mandated to wear methane-filtering diapers. An appellate court could later say well, in that case, the Supreme Court only considered Jersey cows, and this case involves Holsteins, so it is different.

Holstein cows, the appellate court might rule, mostly eat hay instead of grass and do not fart as much as Jersey cows, therefore the precedent of Dairy Farmers vs. Klaus Schwab does not apply.

Breed by breed, appellate decision by appellate decision, the rivers of mitigated milk flowing from the hypothetical Dairy Farmers case might eventually evaporate into a curdled drop of spoiled cream.

Non-lawyers can be forgiven for failing to understand how truly powerful are our federal appellate courts. The appellate courts hear hundreds of thousands of cases every year. But the nine Justices on the Supreme Court can only handle a few dozen cases a year. Appellate Courts can swamp the Supremes with sheer numbers.

For that reason, one of my mentors, a cranky misanthrope who is a literal legal genius, often remarks the Circuit Courts of Appeal are the most powerful courts in the country. So, brothers and sisters of Liberty, let us not be too quick to overlook the good in our quest for perfection.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, amidst so-called “Pride Month,” terrific Governor Ron DeSantis threw down the gauntlet of chalk against any school superintendents and school board members who defy state laws about sexual education, pronoun use, or hiding kids’ “identities” from parents, just to name a few.

CLIP: Governor DeSantis warns superintendents and school boards (0:55).

Yesterday, the Tallahassee Democrat ran a story about the new laws headlined, “DeSantis raises teacher pay, blames unions for Florida's education woes.” The Governor had announced new legislation that significantly increased teachers’ salaries, but also continued a series of legal changes that keep shrinking teachers’ unions political influence, like by banning automatic paycheck deductions, and setting minimum membership requirements.

Just imagine how transgressive this kind of anti-union legislation would have been before the pandemic. The pandemic enabled what was previously politically impossible.

Lest anyone be confused and think these fantastic developments were anything other than pandemic-provoked, Governor DeSantis drew the clear connection, tying covid lockdowns to political indoctrination, and hinting at even more good stuff to come:

We can’t wait.

🔥🔥 In related news, yesterday the humiliated Miami Herald ran a whiny, poor-loser story about another successful DeSantis initiative. Here’s the headline:

The headline was another example of deceptive journalistic tricks. The reason the migrant surge didn’t come was because Florida sprang into action. Behold how the corporate media’s lying reporters tried their hardest to hide the ball of truth:

Haha! In other words, the illegal migrant surge ended right after DeSantis turned on Florida’s anti-migrant forward base of operations. Stupid reporters. They are trying to convince us that success is a sign of failure. It’s like when they used to incessantly argue that we built too many prisons since the crime rate was so low. Duh.

Later in the article, the Herald actually quoted the Governor — and the statistics — proving my point:

And that’s progress. There is a lot of good news buried under bad-news headlines these days. I’ll keep pulling it out for you.

📈 Yesterday, in the wake of EU elections, Vox ran an unintentionally encouraging story headlined, “Why Europe is lurching to the right.” The sub-headline added, “Far-right parties made big gains in EU Parliament elections — and that's already having an effect.” When they say “far right,” substitute “sensible conservative.” It’s not like they’re Azov nazis or anything.

Terrifying the globalists, over the last few days, Europeans voted in even more “right-wing” politicians, in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Austria, and others.

Imagine the exuberant media headlines if it had been Green leftist parties instead.

Many other articles reporting the shift consoled themselves by focusing on the “center holding,” meaning the newly-elected conservatives do not yet wield a parliamentary majority. But Vox conceded that holding the center came at a high political cost, because “centrist parties moved to the right ideologically in some ways, like on immigration policy, to cater to right-leaning voters.”

In other words, the ideological shift was even bigger than the bare numbers suggest.

All the articles admitted that changes in EU policy are inevitably coming, in many wide-ranging areas, like immigration, Ukraine, national sovereignty, climate change, energy, farmers’ rights, and “anti-Green” initiatives. It’s about time.

In many ways, what Vox called a “rightwards lurch” is an even bigger politically tectonic shift than was Brexit, which was ultimately contained to one country (Britain) and minimized as voters’ vexation about EU-mandated, low-heat toasters.

As I mentioned yesterday when discussing the dramatic dissolution of France’s leftist parliament, in 2015 Brexit accurately predicted the first Trump election. Hopefully, this vast political shift in Europe is a similar sign of a conservative resurgence, and might even be bigger than was 2015’s shift.

Have a terrific Tuesday! I’ll be back with another C&C vacation roundup for you tomorrow morning. See you then.

