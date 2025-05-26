☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunnydaze's avatar
Sunnydaze
14h

“They never asked for our thanks, but we offer them our undying gratitude and respect anyway.

May we never forget the cost of freedom. And may we, who do not fight, never stop being the kind of people who are worth fighting for.”

Made me tear up.

Thank you for the history lesson and remembrance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
TT's avatar
TT
13h

Your writing ability is truly impressive, Jeff. Thank you for this personal and beautiful reminder of what this day means.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
316 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture