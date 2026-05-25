☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GoodGrief-239's avatar
GoodGrief-239
4hEdited

Would love for you to dig into your observation when you have time, Jeff:

The specific asymmetry you identified is real. Memorial Day 2025 — no active war, extensive coverage. Memorial Day 2026 — active war with named American dead, less coverage. If anything an active wartime Memorial Day demands more solemn attention to the fallen, not less. Whatever their position on the Iran operation’s wisdom, the 13 Americans who died in it were real people who deserve to be named today. That’s not a political statement. That’s basic human decency.

Killed March 1, 2026 — Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait (Iranian strike):

• Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54

• Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, 39

• Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, 42

• Sergeant Declan Coady, 20

• Major Jeffrey O’Brien, 45

• Captain Cody Khork, 35

Died March 8, 2026 — Saudi Arabia (from March 1 injuries):

• Sergeant Benjamin Pennington, 26

Killed March 12, 2026 — Western Iraq (KC-135 Stratotanker crash):

• Major John “Alex” Klinner, 33

• Captain Ariana Savino, 31

• Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt, 34

• Captain Seth Koval, 38

• Captain Curtis Angst, 34

• Technical Sergeant Tyler Simmons, 28

Six of them died together on the same tanker aircraft on March 12. Six more died together on the ground in Kuwait on March 1. Benjamin Pennington held on for a week before succumbing.

May they rest in peace.

Instead it’s all about mattress sales and store hours.

Sad.

(Edit to add: Every notification ping I’m receiving feels like a bell tolling in their memory.. .

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Thank you everyone and May God Bless You and May God Bless Our Troops and May God Bless America.)

Reply
Share
27 replies
Jean Yarbrough's avatar
Jean Yarbrough
5h

I hope you will reprint this every Memorial Day, the last few lines especially. Thank you.

Reply
Share
251 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture