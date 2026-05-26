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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
10h

Add the genius of the Spencer Pratt campaign to the list of the Democrats polycrisis. The Pratt campaign provides the blueprint for cutting through the Democrats’s propaganda in an entertaining and impactful way.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction so that we will be able to comfort those who are in any affliction with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.

— 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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