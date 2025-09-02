Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Welcome to Fall, to college football, and to midterm primary season. It’s already off to an electrifying start. Your roundup today includes: fallout from President Trump’s pharmapocalypic post ranges from stunned silence to shrill mRNA defense pieces; barnacle-like Democrat representative scraped off Congress to make way for ‘new blood;’ progressives pre-celebrate Trump’s demise and warm up memes for opposing President JD Vance; and under-reported labor statistic signals more profound victory in the conservative counter-revolution.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

💉💉💉

Two things happened yesterday following President Trump’s explosive Labor Day vaccine post. First, only second-tier media (CNN, CNBC, USA Today, Axios, etc) covered the story, delicately and tentatively. Second, and much more telling, the nonstop, wall-to-wall coverage of the CDC-Kennedy controversy completely disappeared. Shazam! Trump nuked the narrative. Let’s start with STAT News’s story, headlined, “Trump says CDC is ‘being ripped apart’ over Covid products, calls for drugmakers to prove their benefits.”

The experts are spinning; they haven’t quite yet decided what to say about the President’s vaccine post. Which means nobody’s told them the new narrative yet.

“Experienced observers of the Trump administration were uncertain what to make of the Truth Social post,” STAT reported, “viewing it as being akin to a Rorschach test.” In other words: “the anti-vaxxers love it, they think he’s saying Pfizer lied to him,” an anonymous ‘former official’ explained. “The public health people like it too, they think he’s trying to create daylight with RFK.”

But, “I would not want to be (Pfizer CEO) Al Bourla today,” the former official added.

John Maraganore, founding CEO of Alnylam, an mRNA biotech startup, chose to see the vaccine vial as half full. “I’m delighted that the President acknowledges the incredible data that has been generated with covid vaccines,” he bravely began, “and I think the challenge is that doubt has been sowed on the safety of these vaccines by the anti-vaxxer community.”

It’s all noise. The tell was that STAT News did not dispute President Trump’s recharacterization of the CDC-Kennedy contretemps as really being a fight over the covid vaccines. Trump’s post plainly said pharma created a MESS by failing to disprove harms over covid jabs, and that ‘mess’ is tearing the CDC apart.

The article never questioned Trump’s premise at all.

As for the big corporate media players— it’s not fair to say they completely ignored the story. To be sure, they didn’t report Trump’s post, but they dropped the rope on the exploding CDC narrative like they’d just realized they were holding the business end of a coral snake.

And, as we expected, conservative social media was completely consumed by Trump’s post yesterday.

There was one more point, which I overlooked yesterday. Trump didn’t just zero the crosshairs onto the real issue —the mRNA platform— he also yanked pharma out of the safe shadows. By naming Pfizer, he made it plain: if you want to keep selling mRNA, you don’t get to hide behind the CDC while Kennedy takes the heat. You get in here, show your data, and clean up your own mess.

Trump flipped the burden.

It’s not Secretary Kennedy’s job, to prove their shots are unsafe. It’s Pfizer and Moderna’s job to prove they’re safe— in public, under the lights, and without the protection of captured regulators. And to “do it NOW.”

Although Trump only named Pfizer (the household name), every other mRNA player heard the message, too, loud and clear. Believe that.

💉 Here’s another bit of evidence that things are playing out as I predicted. Yesterday, former Operation Warp Speed scientist Brett Giroir responded to Trump’s post (without saying so) by defending mRNA tech in USA Today:

Brett Giroir’s USA Today op-ed proved Trump has already refocused the fight. Just a week ago, media swarmed Kennedy’s firings as a “war on science.” But yesterday, Giroir didn’t waste time defending bureaucrats like Susan Monarez, “science itself,” or even vaccines in general— he stuck his flag right on mRNA, praising the platform as being “as transformational as the internet,” and he warned President Trump to stop Kennedy from rolling it back.

In other words, the debate is no longer about Monarez, the CDC, satanic scientists, HEP-B, or “trust in science.” Trump yanked pharma onto the stage and nailed the issue to the wall: it’s the mRNA jabs themselves. From here on out, every defender and every critic will fight on that ground, where Kennedy is strongest and Pfizer has the most to lose.

If Giroir’s op-ed is any sign, Trump and Kennedy hold the high ground on the mRNA battlefield. Giroir’s op-ed was intellectually calorie-free: lots of glowing adjectives, but zero new evidence. All they have is mRNA hype: two decades of dead ends before covid, one rushed emergency product rolled out under crisis conditions and liability shields, and zero other successful commercial therapies to date.

That’s it. That’s all they have. The rest is pure hope.

Expect the debate to simmer down a little, as Kennedy’s enemies lick their wounds and wait for someone to tell them what to think. I doubt they’ll be as reckless as Giroir to make a frontal assault defending mRNA. But we’ll see.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, the New York Times ran very welcome news below the headline, “Nadler, Pillar of Democratic Party’s Old Guard, Will Retire Next Year.” Haha, old gaurd. “Old.” Get it? Anyway. The sub-headline summed it up: “Representative Jerrold Nadler, the ex-House Judiciary chairman who helped lead President Trump’s impeachments, will not seek re-election in New York.”

Humpty-Dumpty lookalike Jerry Nadler (D-NY), 78, whose frying-pan face has all the appeal of a burnt churro, was glued to Congress like a barnacle for 34 long years. Now he’s finally scraping himself off. The Times’s play on the world “old” wasn’t a slam, it was a nod to the Democrats’ “fresh blood” theme. “The Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party,” Nadler explained.

As you probably already suspect, it might not have been entirely voluntary. Nadler was facing a brutal primary in his Manhattan district against a 26-year-old challenger. Manhattan just picked plucky young socialist ‘Zorro’ Mandami. Nadler had already been forced to give up his House Judiciary Committee chairmanship this year, after it became clear a “younger, more energetic colleague” would win the job instead.

The Times’ story was an odious screed, lavishing unearned praise and over-the-top accolades on the vertically-challenged Representative. More than anything, Nadler’s retreat from public office evidenced the tectonic forces facing the Democrats and announced the official kickoff of primary season.

We will soon learn what the Democrats have been storing up for the midterm elections.

🔥🔥🔥

Last night, the Hindustan Times said in a headline what the BlueAnon universe was fervently praying to its Fauci Bobblehead Shrines for all weekend: “Trump to make surprise announcement amid health rumors; internet asks, 'Is he resigning?’”

Without exaggeration, over the three-day weekend, the Democrats plunged headlong into the conspiracy theory pool —without their swim diapers— thanks to Trump’s four-day vacation from press events last week. Instead of rationally concluding the hardworking president was finally taking a few well-deserved days of rest after laboring tirelessly, 24x7, since the Inauguration, Democrats convinced themselves that Trump is either totally incapacitated or probably stone dead. For instance:

Another one:

All afternoon yesterday, I fielded text messages from conservative friends fretting about Trump’s health, since their liberal friends were sending them joyful memes, general hilarity, and all in peak celebratory mood anticipating bad news. They’re analyzing and dissecting official photos; they are counting word occurrences in his recent Truth Social posts to figure whether Trump actually wrote them.

And all that ‘evidence’ has made them indescribably joyful and punch-drunk; they’re pushing each other into the bushes, spraying champagne, gassing for hours on podcasts, and crowd surfing with wild abandon.

Adding fuel to the fire, yesterday the White House issued today’s agenda, which included only a 9am EST press pool event and a bland 2pm “Announcement from the PRESIDENT.” Democrat conspiracy theorists seized on the wording— it doesn’t say Trump, it just says ‘president!’ So they are already hard at work with their chatbots to have their fresh “President Vance is a Fascist!” memes ready for launch.

Meanwhile, Trump has been posting to Truth Social (e.g., yesterday’s vaccine post) and has been photographed at his golf club and outside the White House. Democrats breezily dismissed these problems with their theories as fakes, body doubles, and staffers with access to Trump’s Truth account.

The delicious irony about President Cabbage going missing for weeks at a time is, so far, lost on them.

Most of Trump’s previous surprise announcements have generally been unexciting. Today’s agenda item could just be awarding Rudy Giuliani a Presidential Medal of Freedom or renaming the Department of Defense to the “Department of War.” Who knows. I usually wait till after before reporting on them at all.

But it is just like President Trump to let them inflate a dumb theory like this to Hindenburg size— and then let all the air out at once. I noticed with interest that none of the big media platforms are taking the bait; none ran any “where is Trump?” stories. It’s just the TDS base.

So … we’ll soon see!

📉📉📉

Early last month, Time Magazine quietly ran a sleeper story headlined, “Why So Many Women Are Quitting the Workforce.” As usual, it never actually answered the question, but rather was a massive bat-signal for the conservative counter-revolution at work, which is probably why you never heard anything else about it.

Get this: According to the most recent labor statistics (as of August 1st), -212,000 women between ages 20 and 44 have left the workforce. It’s clearly a gender-specific phenomenon. During the same period, +44,000 more men in that same age range entered.

Something is happening.

Time rounded up a baker’s dozen of possible explanations. It claimed post-pandemic “back to work” policies unfairly affected women (presuming without evidence that back-to-work kicked in hardest during the second quarter of 2025). Insultingly, it speculated that younger women are exploring more “gig work” and female-friendly online opportunities (i.e., OnlyFans, though Time was too chicken to say it). Time even blamed immigration enforcement, under a complicated, multipart theory about illegals being ripped from day care centers, and Americans not wanting those jobs, so moms are quitting to stay home.

Time readers who heroically completed the mind-numbing article were left more confused than when they started at the top.

But the Washington Post went where Time refused to go. A week later, WaPo ran a much more thoughtful story about the same statistics, headlined, “Mothers are leaving the workforce, erasing pandemic gains.” Mothers. So … it’s not back-to-work, OnlyFans gigs, or ICE raids on nursery schools. It’s motherhood. That’s the “problem.”

It turns out that, if you pick apart the official labor data, the largest cohort of ladies fleeing traditional jobs were those with kids under 5. WaPo admitted that a lot of them are pretty happy about it, too:

The same theme tracked straight through the story. “Work was a big, big part of my identity, but all of these little things added up,” said Isabelle Beulaygue, 37, who this year left her job as a university professor in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to stay home with her infant. Ellie Santoni, 39, said, “I was working so much, there were weeks when I saw my kids for maybe 30 minutes a day. Finally, it was like, ‘Let’s slow this down, so I can be a present mother.’”

Don’t misunderstand; both Time and WaPo unquestionably presented the trend as a deplorable setback for women’s rights. Instead of seeing the joyful fulfillment these mothers achieved, both pessimistic platforms saw only losses; lost income, lost opportunity, lost respect.

But what was possibly most impressive about this underreported story was how these women —happier working for their families instead of for their bosses— were quoted at all, and quoted unskeptically, at that. We have apparently achieved a new cultural milestone where motherhood is now finally re-recognized as a viable option for young women, and not necessarily always the lesser option.

Circumstances obviously vary. It’s not a good fit for everyone. Financial realities often intrude. But plainly, moms of young kids aren’t any longer automatically branded as sellouts to the fairer sex or gender traitors if they even consider a career making a home.

I’ll leave off analyzing whether this trend reflects cultural progress or cultural retrenchment. But it’s clearly a win for our counter-revolution, pushing back progressive excess that, whatever else it might have accomplished, did it at great cost to children.

I thank our heroic moms, who found their bear-like voices during the pandemic. WaPo, albeit without much evidence, credited “MAGA.” You’re welcome. Combine this story with the story about falling progressive fertility rates, and larger forces seem to be at work. Maybe —just maybe— the culture is slowly healing after fifty years of erosion.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Plant yourself right back here tomorrow morning, for another delicious serving of C&C style essential news and commentary, including whether it’s all over and President Trump has mysteriously kicked the bucket, or if he’s just been trolling the libs again.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com