Pastor Mike
Well ...  The polls about last night were wrong ...  Again. And With a sample size as large as last nite (NY, NJ, VA) , I don't think it can any longer be said that, "well, not all democrats believe this".  A sample  size this  large indicates a majority mindset shift. 

And in NY what you are seeing is also immigration without assimilation.  So I do not think there will be "buyers remorse", this is a trend in the Democrat party. So If you call yourself an "old school" democrat, realize, that concept no longer exists.  If you're in it, you own it.

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
Not surprised in the least.

I'm gonna catch hell for this: There’s no such thing as a peaceful Muslim. A Muslim purporting to be peaceful is either clinging to a watered down Muslim Lite version of the text, has a select knowledge of the text based on preferential “verse cherry picking”, has absolutely no idea what’s in the text, or is lying (which is perfectly acceptable, by the way). One thing is for certain: New York City is ground zero - and safe haven - for the continued Muslim world takeover. (see Europe) This is a flat out invasion. "Now, this is our time.".....yes, I suppose it is.

https://thereligionofpeace.com/

