☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
43m

✝️✝️✝️

“The God of Israel said,

The Rock of Israel spoke to me,

‘He who rules over men righteously,

Who rules in the fear of God,

Is as the light of the morning when the sun rises,

A morning without clouds,

When the tender grass springs out of the earth,

Through sunshine after rain.’”

— 2 Samuel 23:3-4 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

PS: I’m off to OKC for 3 appts tomorrow, for docs to decide if they are going to fix the vessels in my chest that are too big for their britches and not playing nicely together. Prayers appreciated for the docs to make right decision. Not all bad though, because my grandbaby lives nearby. 🥰 Thank you!

James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
40mEdited

So many people seem to have forgotten what we and our country had been through from January 20, 2021-January 20, 2025. It’s hard to believe but at that time nearly half the country was ok with the American government corrupting our children, setting up a ministry of truth, censoring people, canceling people, jailing people for political beliefs, jailing political opponents, law fare, shutting down businesses, shutting down churches, destroying the family, and the cherry on the cake forcing people to have dangerous experimental chemicals injected in their arms or be fired or forced to be locked out of society. These were the Nazi like techniques the Biden administration and the democrats pushed on all of us. And who could forget Biden’s speech at Independence Hall. All you needed was a Nazi hat, some storm trooper boots and a little mustache under his nose and there you have it, a rebirth of the Third Reich.

To add insult to injury they robbed our treasury. They spent trillions of dollars on radical policies. “Vaccines”, liberal state bail outs, opening the borders and paying for all of these illegals, sending tax money to foreign countries, sending money to our enemies, billions spent on foreign wars and weapons, the list goes on and on. They transferred wealth from the hard working middle class taxpayer to non working non citizens. If you were trying to destroy America I wouldn’t have changed one thing Biden and the democrats did.

In that 4 year period inflation went over 17 percent crushing the American family. As all communists do they lied and said the inflation was transitory. I’m no economist but listening to these bumbling liars any tiny amount of faith I had left in this government I lost, especially after they stole the 2020 election.

It takes decades to build a homestead but just hours to burn it down. At this point we have to have patience with the process of fixing this disaster Biden and the democrats left us. Things have begun to get better but I believe in the next 12 months things will really start to turn around, as long as we stay focused and have patience. To me anything is better than living under the Nazi-like, Marxist, Democrat Party. We can’t again allow a party which uses fear as a weapon back into power.

Happy Thursday😊!! J.Goodrich

