☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
6hEdited

Re: statins

They don't "maintain patients’ blood pressure." They lower HDL (edit: oops! my mistake - should say LDL) cholesterol levels, yet still have zero effect on mortality from heart disease.

Blood pressure medications are also a scam, though.

Reply
Share
139 replies
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
5h

Sorry, Jeff, but I don't see the impending death of Big Pharma anytime soon. They still have their tentacles in way too many places to be brought down this easily. One of the things that astonishes me the most is despite how badly our "medical freedom" was abused in 2020-2022, very few state governments (including red state governments) have since put laws into place to enshrine our right NOT to wear masks, NOT to be forced into lockdowns, and NOT to be forced to take injections in order to go to work or school. These politicians seem to be in the palm of Big Pharma's hand, even in 2026.

And don't even get me started on Big Pharma's control of the mainstream media. Big Pharma is "alive and well." Don't underestimate them. They are not going down without a fight.

Reply
Share
56 replies
784 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture