Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! The day after Liberation Day. And, after all the hoopla, Trump actually delivered. Predictably, the media is doing its level best to confuse and distract from yesterday’s gobsmackingly historic news. In today’s special edition, we’ll learn how once again, Trump just broke all the rules and changed EVERYTHING. America is raging back! Plus some good pocketbook news too, to prove the point.

💰💰💰 Liberation Day: How Trump Ended the Globalist Grift

Well, he did it. President Trump earned every bit of the label “Liberation Day.” Simply put, it was the most aggressive U.S. trade action in modern history. Nothing else even comes close. The Associated Press ran the astonishing story yesterday headlined, “Trump announces sweeping new tariffs to promote US manufacturing, risking inflation and trade wars.”

“April 2nd, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed,” President Trump told a large audience at the Rose Garden yesterday afternoon. “It’s our Declaration of Economic Independence,” he soaringly explained.

The speech was equal parts policy, data, and classic Trumpian showmanship. And, having slept on it, I have decided it was a historic speech for a historic moment. Among other things, it completely changed my understanding of what globalism means.

President Trump said, “Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.” After marinating in that concept in the wee hours, I realized something: Globalism is not an ideology. It’s not actually about “rules-based international order,” borderless utopias, or saving the planet. That’s the fig leaf. (Just look how fast they sprang to defend borders when Trump mentioned annexing Canada and Greenland.)

Trump gets it, and now I do, too. ‘Globalism’ is much simpler than we thought—and even uglier, if that’s possible. It’s all about money. It’s a global grift. Its entire goal is to preserve a rigged trade system, where the United States charges no tariffs, but every other country can slap tariffs, VAT taxes, currency manipulation, and non-tariff barriers on American goods. That’s it. That’s the whole scam. It’s not about international harmony.

It’s about keeping the U.S. market wide open (the “open borders”) while everyone else plants automated toll booths all along their borders.

Do see how that lopsided, asymmetric dynamic —no tariffs on US foreign trade but unlimited barriers to US goods— creates unlimited possibility for profit by insider élites who understand how to game the scam? It’s all designed for parasitic globalists to leech blood from ailing American taxpayer hosts and swank around Europe on our dime.

To disguise the grift, they put on a show. The show is called “globalism.” The show’s plot consists of very expensive leftwing demands that always deplore an imminent crisis and demand billions of dollars. See, e.g., climate change.

And America always foots the bill. America’s working class, that is. The suckers.

So far, we’ve learned there are (at least) two different ways the swarms of globalist mosquitos have been parasitically draining our essence. One way was through NGOs. Trump cut that snakey head off first, and we’ve been watching the fallout with terrific enthusiasm. Most recently, Trump shuttered the ridiculous “Institute for Peace,” whose peaceful accountants frantically deleted their databases while DOGE was outside on the sidewalk. (Fortunately, DOGE recovered the data.) The IFP’s databases showed shocking theft of public money to pay for elite luxuries, many of them foreigners, all laundered through the “institute’s” quasi-independence.

The second vector of parasitic infection is this lopsided tariff situation. Trump recognized that informed elites are enriching themselves while the rest of us become increasingly anemic. They were this close to killing the host. Trump’s made it clear he means to turn it all around. “I don’t blame these other countries at all for this calamity. I blame former presidents and past leaders who weren’t doing their job,” he said.

It was our only point of disagreement. Unlike President Trump, I do blame other countries — as well as former presidents and past leaders who sold us out. Trump was just saying, you can’t blame the hustler if you let them steal from you.

💰 The President’s Goals

It’s not easy to boil down the hour-long talk. But Trump made two main points. First, taking his critics head on, he insisted tariffs will ultimately lower prices for Americans: “We will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers, and ultimately more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers.”

In other words, he’s shaking off the ticks.

Next, Trump means to revitalize our infected body politic. He repeatedly explained how our once world-class manufacturing sector has been hollowed out, and our once vital industrial cities have been reduced to smoking ruins. It’s a valid point his critics mostly ignore, because they cannot argue the inarguable.

Trump intends to reverse America’s long, slow slide into industrial oblivion.

And he offered a simple solution to any foreign companies hurt by the tariffs: a generous invitation. “To any company that objects to our common sense reciprocal tariffs… my answer is very simple: If you want your tariff rate to be zero, then you build your product right here in America,” the President said.

“Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country… this will indeed be the golden age of America,” Trump said.

It’s already working. Late last night, for example, Israeli officials indignantly tweeted that it had immediatly deleted all its tariffs on American goods, and demanded why Trump’s new Israel tariffs weren’t canceled yet.

Expect a lot more of this.

💰 The Mechanics

At first glance, it might sound complicated. The order is long, packed with percentages, exceptions, and an annex listing individualized tariffs by country. Trump bolstered his plan with a massive, 400-page report that was immediately posted online. You can read it for yourself. Trump’s critics should (though they won’t). But you don’t need to.

When you strip away the bureaucratic garnish, the meat is dead simple.

Deep in the EO’s dense substance were two key paragraphs that everyone else has so far missed. They give Trump unilateral power to adjust every single tariff, country by country, based on how they respond. If a country drops its trade barriers, Trump can lower the tariff. If they retaliate or drag their feet, he can crank their tariff higher.

Trump has total control. It’s a combination pressure button and baseball bat.

Simply put, the EO created an executive tariff dashboard and put Trump in charge. He now holds leverage over every single country in the world. They can either start playing fair, or they can pay dearly for access to the American market— the world’s biggest buyer. It’s up to them. Trump is now holding all the cards.

For the first time in decades, the international trade negotiation table is flipped around. The pressure is no longer on us to “liberalize.” The pressure is on them to play fair. And Trump made it clear in his speech: he plans to use that leverage — relentlessly, one country at a time.

💰 Trump’s Critics are Brain-Dead

Trump made the obvious point: “If imposing tariffs and protective barriers made nations poor, then every country on earth would be racing to eliminate these policies, and China would be the first in line.”

That inarguable fact is the biggest problem his critics face. If tariffs are so terrible, why do all these other countries stick to theirs like fattened leeches? Why are their economies booming even while they wall off American goods from their markets? The critics have no good answer, only fear.

Unsurprisingly, the parasite class — the dug-in globalists, Wall Street bankers, and trade lawyers who’ve been skimming off this crooked system for decades — has lost its mind. These insects have grown fat feeding off the overcomplicated asymmetry. They don’t want a level playing field; they need the tall grasses of convoluted trade barriers and labyrinthine labor policies in which to hide and keep sucking blood.

For one example, here’s MAGA nemesis and globalist darling Mike Pence, calling Trump’s tariffs a “tax hike” and breathlessly warning that we’ll all pay an extra $3,500 to fund the plan:

The truth is Pence just snatched that number out of thin air to create fear and panic.

The parasites keep harping that tariffs are paid by importers. They mean that Americans will pay the tariffs upon entry, and not foreign countries. That is technically true— but deeply misleading, which is why China is freaking out and not Walmart.

Here’s how it really works, straight from yesterday’s Reuters headline:

“U.S. retailing giant Walmart,” Reuters reported, “is continuing to push Chinese suppliers to cut prices to offset President Donald Trump's tariffs.” In other words, to stay competitive, foreign governments must cut their prices, to stay competitive. They must cut prices to precisely offset the tariffs. That is why foreign suppliers actually pay for tariffs, and not Americans.

To put it differently, it is true the tariff is charged at the port of entry. But if Chinese factories want to keep selling here, they must lower their prices to absorb the hit, because consumers won’t pay. Foreign producers indirectly pay the tariff through lowered prices, or they lose market share.

It’s that simple.

Here’s how it works in real life: If a Chinese plasma TV costs $1,000 and there’s a 10% tariff, the U.S. government collects $100. Walmart tells the Chinese supplier, “We’re not eating that cost. Cut your price to $900 or we’ll stop buying.” So the Chinese factory promptly cuts its price to stay in business.

The result is that the U.S. Treasury gets paid, Chinese exporters take the loss, and American consumers barely notice.

Pence is lying. You won’t pay $3,500 for Trump’s tariff policy. Walmart won’t. China will. And that’s why they’re howling like scalded coyotes.

💰 The Historic Nature of Trump’s Tariffs

It would be easy to dismiss yesterday’s announcement as dry, economic arcana — tariffs, trade deficits, bilateral agreements, country-by-country charts, and economic reports. But don’t be fooled by all the paperwork. What Trump did wasn’t just a historic across-the-board trade action.

It was a once-in-a-century power shift.

To understand how truly historic it was, look back to Bretton Woods, 1944 — the postwar deal where America agreed to carry the world’s economic burdens in exchange for geopolitical dominance.

After the devastation of WWII, the United States promised to help rebuild Europe and Japan, by opening our previously protected markets to foreign goods, keeping our tariffs low to nonexistent, providing the world’s reserve currency, and underwriting global security with American military power.

In return, other countries were supposed to gradually liberalize their economies, buy American goods, and play by the rules. But they never did.

Instead, they took our postwar deal —designed to help them— and ran with it. They piled up tariffs, non-tariff barriers, VAT taxes, and trade cheats while the U.S. kept its markets wide open.

For decades, the American working class footed the bill while foreign economies fattened themselves, and American elites made billions facilitating and perpetuating the grift. That was globalism. It’s not an ideology— it is a business model. And Trump just crushed the model.

He didn’t just slap tariffs on a few industries, as has always been done before. Instead, he:

Imposed the first across-the-board tariff on all imports in modern U.S. history (with certain exceptions).

Reversed the postwar deal by demanding reciprocity rather than charity.

Linked trade to national security, manufacturing independence, and economic sovereignty.

Gave himself a live, adjustable tariff dashboard to pressure every foreign government, one-on-one.

In short, Trump didn’t “adjust policy” — he dismantled Bretton Woods.

For the first time since 1945, the United States is no longer offering up its consumer market as a global welfare program. Trump’s not playing the age-old game of whack-a-mole, with its endless unproductive diplomacy, swanky secret summits in Alpine resorts, and backroom G7 handshakes.

No, he’s negotiating right out in the open. Holding a sledgehammer of tariffs, leverage, and a crystal clear message: Open your markets to us, or pay dearly for access to ours.

That is why foreign governments, corporate media, and the parasite class are howling. The postwar free ride is over. The host finally vomited up the parasite. And the Bretton Woods era is finally finished.

💰 Conclusion: The Show’s Over

April 2, 2025, won’t be remembered for its annexes of percentages or Trump’s tariff charts. It’ll be remembered as the day America finally stood up, dusted itself off, and said: “No more.”

No more funding the planet while our workers bleed out. No more IV drips of one-way trade deals. No more hosting a global feeding frenzy for unelected bureaucrats, foreign despots, multinational corporations, and smirking Ivy League smartasses who thought the grift would go on forever.

Liberation Day is real. And it didn’t arrive with tanks or bombs. It arrived with Trump-cards and tariffs.

Note that Trump didn’t just break with Biden. He broke with Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, and Obama — every president who timidly swallowed the Bretton Woods bargain and passed the incalculable cost down to American workers. For fifty years, the parasite class has mocked working-class Americans as rubes and suckers while siphoning out our livelihoods and shipping our jobs to Shenzhen and Nuevo León.

But now Trump flipped the game board over to the easy side. If the other countries want part of America’s wealth, they must build here and trade fair, or else pay the toll.

It’s not isolationism. It’s not protectionism. It’s justice. It’s how every sovereign nation behaves.

Yesterday, Trump summed it up, saying:

“From this day on, we're not going to let anyone tell us that American workers and families cannot have the future that they deserve. We're going to produce the cars and ships, chips, airplanes, minerals and medicines that we need right here in America. They're coming roaring back. They're all coming back to our country. Because if they don't, they've got a big tax to pay. And if they do, I'll be very happy. And you're going to be very happy— and you're going to be very safe. We're going to build our future with American hands, with American heart, American steel, and we're going to build it with American pride— like we used to.”

But prepare yourself for battle. The parasites won’t give up the biggest grift in history without the biggest fight in history. It could be rhetorically apocalyptic. So stay strong. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to literally change the world for the better.

Happy Liberation Day!

☀️☀️☀️

I leave you with this delightful nugget. Inflation is starting to crack. (And the media can’t stand it.) Yesterday, CNN ran an article headlined, “Egg prices are falling. But there’s a catch.” The catch was, CNN is a grotesque parody of a fake-news network masquerading as imbeciles. Everything else was terrific.

Some galactic comedian must have scripted it this way — that lowly eggs ascended to the political flashpoint of 2025. They thought they’d scramble Trump over egg prices. But instead, America’s hens have come home to roost — and endorsed his economic plan. “The price of wholesale eggs,” CNN sorrowfully reported, “fell again last week to $3.00 a dozen.”

Oh, the irony.

The “catch,” according to Humptedy-CNN, was that falling omelet prices had nothing at all to do with Trump. Of course. It was pure coincidence that he promised to bring egg prices down, focused the entire government on the problem of consumer costs, and ordered the CDC to stop culling chickens like psychotic bird executioners in a psychedelic slasher movie.

Grocers were delighted. “I think the story is over on eggs right now. We got plenty of eggs coming in,” said Stew Leonard, Jr., owner of the Stew Leonard’s grocery store chain in the northeast. “We’re back to low-price eggs again,” Stew happily concluded.

That’s not all! Three days ago, WSYR-TV ran a story headlined, “National gas price average nearly 40 cents lower than last year.” Boom. Think of it: gas is now forty cents lower than last year when Joe Biden was draining the strategic petroleum reserve faster than a 22-year old rugby player at a frathouse kegger.

Here in Florida, gas just broke through $3 a gallon. USA Today quietly reported the story late last week. “State gas prices,” the paper reported, “declined last week and reached an average of $2.94 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday.”

And as I’ve told you all along — gas prices affect the price of everything. Lower fuel costs mean lower food costs, lower shipping costs, and lower inflation across the board.

It hasn’t even been 100 days. And despite every hysterical prediction from the Democrats, the globalist parasite class, and their captive media, the future is looking bright.

It’s morning again in America.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Haul your chickens with you tomorrow and join me for another affordable installment of essential news and commentary, Coffee & Covid style.

