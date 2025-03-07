Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Yesterday, my alert assistant pointed out an astonishing fact: this month is Coffee & Covid’s Fifth Anniversary. Some stubborn long-time readers have stuck with it for a half-decade now. Frankly, where has the time gone? In any case, happy anniversary to all readers, new and old. It’s especially auspicious since, as some of you details-oriented types will probably recall, Monday is my birthday. Don’t worry though—I still plan on publishing a regular post. Today’s packed roundup includes: learning to resist the obvious psyops and tone down the attacks on our own side; the FBI’s inglorious counter-intelligence history; red flag attacks; Pam Bondi and the slow-motion Epstein reveal; Trump siloes Ukraine’s missiles; Germany freaks out and spends money like a drunken backpfeifengesicht; Newsome dips a toe into podcasting and woke alligators bite it off; and our outstanding new HHS Secretary nixes the next big vaccine plan.

🪖 C&C MORNING MONOLOGUE 🪖

Yesterday, I talked down a circular firing squad aimed at a Supreme Court Justice. Earlier this week, I was forced to defend our new HHS Secretary. Today, I’ll discuss the bombs we’re planting in our own living room about our new Attorney General, who isn’t going fast enough so get rid of her!!

If you’re spending time on social media, you know exactly what I’m talking about. But it’s mostly fake. It’s a psyop. I’ll show you precisely how they keep manipulating us through motive imputation.

Sometimes, I wonder where the most self-destructive hot takes start. Are they really organic? Or are malignant tares hiding in the social media wheat field, covertly sowing seeds of acrimony to see what’ll get us to set fire to the harvest?

🪖 According to Wikipedia, the FBI’s covert 1956-1971 operation COINTELPRO (short for Counterintelligence Program) was “aimed at surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting American political organizations.” COINTELPRO is just one example, mind you, since “the FBI has used covert operations against domestic political groups since its inception.”

Long before the first notion of social media was conceived by a concupiscient teenager, the Church Committee found that the FBI used tactics like: psychological manipulation, planting evidence, witness tampering, fake news stories to discredit targets, infiltration of domestic political groups, provoking illegal conduct or self-discrediting acts, disinformation, character assassination, and encouraging infighting and factionalism.

The FBI’s goal was to avoid the appearance of outright repression. They don’t want to create any pesky martyr figures, which are harder to get rid of than Hunter Biden at a Burisma board meeting after-party. Instead, special agents covertly provoke their targets into tearing themselves apart from the inside. It’s a sophisticated, effective, and diabolically insidious strategy.

I’m not picking on the FBI in particular. We can fairly assume that these long-proven tactics have been revised for the Internet era not only by the FBI but every other three-letter agency and the entire military. Not only that, but it would be madness to not assume our enemies are just as skilled at these rancid psyoperations as our own government is. And if there is one tactic that works beautifully against online conservatives, it is the manufacturing of destructive outrage over bad motives — in other words, by encouraging infighting and factionalism through character assassination. In short, COINTEL.

Let me put it another way. During the pandemic, they reverted to outright censorship. Remember all the “former” FBI and CIA agents found infesting Facebook’s middle and upper management? But it backfired. It minted martyrs, launched lawsuits, and initiated investigations. Do you think they’ve given up? Don’t be ridiculous, Martha. They haven’t given up. They’ve reverted to form, and that’s all. Back to psyops. Back to COINTEL.

We think we’ve captured the Deep State on Twitter, but they’re using Twitter to capture us.

🪖 I won’t bury the lede. I will tell you exactly how they’re doing it to us. And then I will show you just where it has cropped up next.

Step One: Pick an effective conservative figure with influence or political power.

Step Two: Wait for them to do something even slightly open to interpretation.

Step Three: Seed social media with just enough innuendo to turn skepticism into a purity spiral.

Step Four: Place the popcorn bag in the microwave, label side down.

Let me now introduce you to one Pamela “Jane” Bondi, Trump’s pick for Attorney General:

You already know the maddening story. For ages, Pam promised to release the Epstein files. Last week, the highly anticipated Epstein reveal exploded like a DNC pipe bomb in a chaotic, misfired disaster. Blame ricocheted to the FBI’s SDNY field office, and within days, its never-Trump assistant director abruptly resigned. But what didn’t happen was any Epstein data dump. Instead, we got a mess of official explanations—none of which made sense.

🪖 In immediate response, as though from nowhere, a huge black-pilled mob rose up to take Pam down. She’s part of the coverup! She’s on the list! She was probably in on it from the start! Progressive media, otherwise allergic to Epstein stories, suddenly discovered a fresh sense of urgency, sprang into action, and began excavating a massive pig-pile of blame. Headline, far-left Vox, February 28th:

For another example, of many, on February 25th, the leftwing Daily Dot excreted its Pam Bondi hit-piece, using conservative rage for the story’s fiber:

Some high-follower-count influencers dug up old allegations that “Pam let Epstein slide.” For example, this November 2024 Times of India headline made the rounds:

For its evidence, the Times of India cited zero facts. To prove its astonishing claim, the Times cited … Democrat claims:

And we all know how much Democrats want the Epstein files disclosed, right? They never shut up about it. Oh wait. Sorry, I meant to say, they never talk about it at all.

🪖 COINTEL. It has all the hallmarks. Let me show you. But first, to answer the inevitable objection, I am not saying we shouldn’t hold conservative leaders to account or nudge them in the right direction. Of course we should. But keeping our own side accountable should not involve character assassination or unsupported allegations or imputed motives.

Yesterday, some people were convinced to jettison a conservative Supreme Court Justice based on an ambiguous facial expression. That is not how we should hold our key conservatives to account.

Here are the red flags that Bondi’s character assassination is a psyop. First, Democrats are gleefully joining in. These are the same people shrieking about DOGE getting access to private IRS files, but now, they suddenly reject the idea that Pam might need to redact witness and source information? When did Democrats become the champions of full disclosure?

Second, all the angst is based solely on guesses about Pam’s dark motives, with zero rational examination of the actual facts. Here’s a fact: If Pam releases the Epstein files too quickly and even one accidentally unredacted sex-trafficked victim claims her life is ruined—or if one confidential source is put “in danger”—Democrats will never shut up about it. And they’ll use it to take down the entire Trump Administration. It will be evidence of Trump’s recklessness and “moving too fast.” That’s the minefield Pam is tiptoeing through.

Of course, she must be careful. She must be double-careful, since there are malign actors inside the FBI who might mis-redact the files on purpose just to create that scandal.

Here’s another fact. Pam said the FBI was resisting her directives. And people just dismissed that? Out of hand? Really? After everything we’ve seen, does anyone seriously doubt that the FBI has people trying to sabotage her?

Another fact: Pam has been on the job for a few weeks. And yet, some people think she can just log in, click “Epstein Files.zip,” and hit “Download.” Guys, be serious. Realistically, pulling it all together could take years.

The point isn’t to make excuses for Pam Bondi. That’s not my job. I’m not even arguing that everything is legit. The point is that no reasoned discussion is happening—and that is a red flag. What we see is pure outrage. Manufactured outrage. At our own side. And it’s doing exactly what it was designed to do: creating infighting, breeding factionalism, and tearing MAGA apart from within.

There are enemies within. Let’s not make things easy for them.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🚀🚀🚀

A day late, the corporate media finally stumbled onto the story. The UK Telegraph ran a story yesterday headlined, “Trump turns off Ukraine’s missiles.” The sub-headline added, “Zelensky scrambles to restart talks with White House after it pulls crucial intelligence.”

“Ukraine’s most powerful missiles were left frozen on Wednesday,” the Telegraph lamented, “after the US cut off intelligence-sharing and demanded fresh talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.” As I told you— the intel cutoff has left Kiev mired in the winter mud. It got better. “Diplomatic sources, however, suggested Mr. Zelensky may have to offer additional concessions to get talks back on track.” Womp womp. The Art of the Deal.

In other words, Zelensky’s White House temper tantrum screwed the negotiating pooch. Now he must pay for his big-mouth diplomacy the old-fashioned way—by coughing up more chips at the table— “additional concessions.”

🚀 Meanwhile, Europe is becoming increasingly unhinged. Euractiv ran a story yesterday headlined, “Germany poised to commit €1 trillion for defence and infrastructure in stunning reversal.”

The Germans, notorious for being tight with a euro, are busily ramming through a massive package of legislation designed to thwart the country’s long-standing fiscal restraint laws. It’s not clear they’ve ever spent a trillion euros on anything. Now, hurrying before a newly elected government can take power, they are desperately racing to commit more than fifty times their entire Ukraine war contribution to rebuilding their own tattered military and manufacturing sectors.

During a NATO summit in July 2018, President Trump criticized the Europeans, especially Germany, for over-relying on Russian energy. Trump argued Germany, because of their energy policies, was “captive to Russia.” He also warned them they needed to invest a lot more in their own defense. But the European leaders smirked, snickered, and sniggered at the silly, unsophisticated Orange Man.

But who’s laughing now?

Most independent commenters were awestruck and amazed at the news. None of them believes Germany can magically resurrect its deindustrialized military by throwing money at it. It’s like the “mythical man month” problem in software—adding more bodies doesn’t speed up deadlines. If it did, nine women could make a baby in a month.

And you can’t just wave a trillion euros at a green-energy, services-based economy and expect a military-industrial renaissance. That’s not how any of this works. Dumkopf.

But it sure is ironic.

🔥🔥🔥

California Governor Newsom has started a new podcast! He’s obviously preparing for a presidential run in four years. But he’s also starting to learn a few poignant lessons, the hard way. Politico ran the story yesterday under the headline, “Newsom’s move on trans athletes jolts 2028 campaign.” It all went sideways during Newsom’s podcast interview with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk:

CLIP: Gov. Newsom admits Democrats are losing the culture war and can’t compete with conservative media (5:01).

The clip is mesmerizing. Newsom accidentally disclosed his campaign strategy. He thinks Democrats are losing the political and culture war because they only speak in soundbites, while conservative podcast icons like Joe Rogan dominate the charts with hours-long conversations. Voters are rejecting fake, prepackaged narratives— they want real conversations, with real debates, about real issues.

Charlie Kirk shot back, pointing out that Joe Rogan used to be a Democrat. But Democrats today weren’t trained in college to debate— just to conform. That’s why they’ve got no unscripted skills. All they have is cancel culture, which involves shutting down debates instead of winning them.

Conformity makes for very boring podcasts.

Then came the landmine. Charlie got Newsom to admit that boys shouldn’t play against girls in sports. “I agree with that,” Newsom generously conceded, not laboring the point, and tossed in, “it’s deeply unfair.”

The Governor probably thought he was on safe ground by invoking “fairness” —i.e., equity— but he didn’t realize he was already halfway sunk in woke quicksand.

Cue the meltdown. Right on schedule, the cancel machine roared to life. “It’s disgusting,” disgusted former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “There are kids waking up today in California with this news thinking that their governor hates them, and rightly so.” (Note the wildly exaggerated motive imputation—the left’s tactics.)

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.) urged Democrats to “not take Newsom’s bait and give in to anti trans people rhetoric.”

Representative Sara Jacobs (D-Ca.), vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, chimed in, grousing that “What’s deeply unfair is the targeting of transgender kids and politicians abandoning them for political expediency.”

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson had a warning for the oleaginous Golden State’s Governor: “Our message to Gov. Newsom and all leaders across the country is simple: The path to 2028 isn’t paved with the betrayal of vulnerable communities —it’s built on the courage to stand up for what’s right and do the hard work,” she said.

Newsom is a governor stranded on a cultural island. Last week, every single Democrat in Congress voted against a bill requiring college athletes to compete based on biological sex.

Newsom thought he was making a smart pivot — positioning himself as the reasonable, nuanced Democrat who could win over moderates ahead of 2028. Instead, his own party proved Charlie Kirk’s point for him. The second Newsom deviated from the official script, they didn’t debate him—they canceled him. There’s no room for nuance, no space for discussion, no mercy for heretics. The woke machine doesn’t negotiate—it enforces. Now, Newsom is learning the hard way what conservatives have long known: when you step out of line, they come for you.

Good luck, Governor.

💉💉💉

CBS ran a very encouraging story yesterday headlined, “RFK Jr. warns vaccinating poultry for bird flu could backfire.” Because, I mean, what could go wrong with that plan?

According to new HHS Secretary Kennedy, “Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now.” It was a “a sharp turn from the Biden administration” since, as CBS reported, “U.S. Department of Agriculture officials said last month that they were ramping up planning on potentially deploying a vaccine for poultry.”

“There's no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity, and all three of my health agencies — NIH, CDC, and FDA — the acting heads of those agencies have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine," Kennedy told Fox News this week.

Kennedy didn’t mince his words. Vaccinating chickens without sterilizing immunity, he warned, risks “turning those birds into mutant factories”—fueling dangerous viral mutations. It “could actually accelerate the jump to human beings,” Kennedy said.

In other words, science. Kennedy was not wrong.

The gold standard for how not to do mass poultry vaccination comes courtesy of a little pharmaceutical disaster called Marek’s disease—a chicken virus that used to be about as scary as the common cold. But in the 1970s, government-prodded farmers rolled out a leaky vaccine, meaning it didn’t provide sterilizing immunity—it just stopped chickens from dying while still letting the virus spread.

The lamentable result was, instead of snuffing out the disease as promised, the vaccine transformed Marek’s into an unstoppable monster. The germ mutated into multiple ultra-lethal strains, which would have quickly burned out in an unvaccinated herd (since dead hosts don’t spread much), but thanks to the magic of half-baked vaccination, those hyper-virulent strains thrived.

To this day, unvaccinated chickens drop dead from Marek’s within ten days of being exposed. The virus won. The chickens — and we — lost. But at least Big Pharma got a permanent customer base. Great job, $cience.

This evolutionary train wreck proved what should be painfully obvious by now: if you stop symptoms but not transmission, you’re not stopping the virus—you’re turning it into a supervillain. Leaky vaccines don’t “protect.” They breed stronger enemies. (Yes, for covid, too.)

Instead of solving Marek’s, the FDA locked chickens into permanent vaccine dependency—every new generation must be vaccinated, or they face instant death. And now, bureaucrats want to throw the dice again, but this time with bird flu, which has far more potential to jump to humans.

What could possibly go wrong?

Before you ask, not one of the articles about Kennedy’s decision mentioned the Marek’s disease disaster. Not one. But why would they? Because informing people was never the point. They’re protecting the narrative. Instead of using the obvious and on-point Marek’s example, media just quoted a bunch of unchallenged Chicken Little scientists who called Kennedy names. You really don’t hate the corporate media enough.

The best news is, I told you Kennedy was on track. Patience. Let the man work.

Have a fabulous Friday! Return tomorrow for another terrific installment of essential news and commentary in the delightful C&C Weekend Edition.

