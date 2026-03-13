☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

I only wish Thune and the Republicans were as determined, ruthless and calculating when doing what is good and right for America and Americans as the Democrats are when doing what is wrong, bad and evil for America and Americans!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

✝️✝️✝️

For the ways of a man are before the eyes of Yahweh,

And He watches all his tracks.

His own iniquities will capture him who is the wicked one,

And with the cords of his sin he will be held fast.

— Proverbs 5:21-22 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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