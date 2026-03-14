☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

I’ve always been amazed how large groups of people can be so manipulated by propaganda from a government, political party or a group and how others aren’t. People that see through the propaganda are still affected however, they have to live with the brainwashed. I’ll never forget this one instance, one of many instances, where people I knew for decades shunned me because I’m unvaccinated.

In 2008 I built a house, a mansion, for a wealthy family on Cape Cod. Years later during the pandemic, on a Friday, I went there to look at some work they wanted done. The whole family, was there for the weekend. When I went to go in the house they all got up and left the 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath house because I was unvaccinated. They all went out, stood in the front yard while I was inside. Their kids, their small grand children and all but one of the parents. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised by the disrespect, they all went through the college “educated” brainwashing process. I had done large renovations to all of their homes. Although the parents are conservative, the kids are self proclaimed ultra “tolerant” liberals. The blatant arrogance and discrimination, looking down on me, confirmed what in my heart I knew they really all about.

My hard back breaking work had made them all millions of dollars which did please me. I was always good to them, respectful and responsive. They were all captured by government propaganda.

To this day, even with all the facts that have come out, even after being “vaccinated” again and again and all of them getting sick, they haven’t changed one bit and certainly have never apologized for treating me that way. I looked up the appraised value of that house, it’s currently 4.8 million on Redfin.

Isn’t it so human to take something good, drag it through the streets, spit at it, humiliate it, shame it, imprison it and finally try to kill it.

It’s not in my nature to forgive something I know I’ll never forget, but I still try.

J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there is no longer any sea. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, made ready as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is among men, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain. The first things passed away.”

— Revelation 21:1-4 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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