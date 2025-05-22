☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Janice P - Words Beyond Me
3h

For all of them were trying to frighten us, thinking, “They will become discouraged with the work and it will not be done.” But now, O God, strengthen my hands.

— Nehemiah 6:9 NAS

Mary H.
3h

Let’s MULTIPLY our collective voices . Last day to make a comment!

The FDA is taking public comments until 5/22 regarding proposed approval of new 2025/2026 Covid vaccine. Please write the FDA TODAY!

Go to: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-N-1146-0001?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Importantly, any member of the public may comment on anything related to the COVID-19 shots, including:

Demanding that the vaccines be pulled from the market,

Urging the committee to reject the proposed 2025–2026 formula,

Calling out informed consent violations,

And submitting evidence of harm, safety concerns, or lack of necessity.

