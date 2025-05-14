☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

I hope Bondi doesn't back down and accept a lesser plea deal for judge Dugan. Activist obstructionist judges like her need to be removed from the system. I include Boasberg, and yes, even Roberts if he is part of the obstruction of the Executive Branch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Doohmax's avatar
Doohmax
1h

The Babylon Bee has been more accurate over the last 6-8 years than either the NYT or Washington Post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
192 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture