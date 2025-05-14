Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! Your roundup today includes: CNN political anchor prepares to release book on Biden brain-damage coverup and it’s just as bad as you’d imagine; the lamentable reason the Democrats covered for Biden until they couldn’t; Wisconsin judge who helped illegal alien criminal evade ICE indicted by federal grand jury; Wall Street Journal piles more on top of the Klaus Schwab pig pile causing WEF donors to head for the hills; and Trump’s Middle East tour de force is not only an economic prodigy but also a declaration of the end of the progressive era.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, the New York Times’ book reviewers ran a preview headlined, “Book Review: ‘Original Sin,’ by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.” It releases on May 20th.

In the wake of cackling Kamala’s catastrophic loss, lead CNN anchor Jake Tapper has published what may be the most mendacious, revisionist, and self-serving book ever written, and that includes Tony Fauci’s autobiography, copies of which can still be found in some Turkmenistani travel stops. Tapper’s odius opus bears the insufferably long title, “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

If we’re sticking with Jake’s stupid Genesis metaphor, Tapper wasn’t just in the garden himself—he was polishing the apple, handing it to Eve, and writing glowing thinkpieces about how all-apple diets were the new Ozempic. Indeed, it was even Jake Tapper who moderated the shocking and calamitous debate that crushed Biden’s electoral chances.

Original Sin’s overriding theme is that Biden’s White House handlers fooled everybody, including Jake. So it wasn’t the media’s fault. You don’t need to read it. Just rewatch that famous scene from the Blues Brothers, where Jake Blues confronted well-armed Carrie Fisher about her abandonment trauma: “I ran out of gas! I had a flat tire. I didn’t have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from out of town… Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! It wasn’t my fault, I swear to God!”

That’s it in a nutshell. I swear! Biden’s people lied to us! Nobody told me! The teleprompter went down! Putin propagandized us! There was a cheapfake crisis! It wasn’t my fault!

The Times’ reviewer noted that, despite Tapper’s generous use of pugilistic words of damning condemnation, he never actually identifies any particular villain. It’s a baffling mystery! “Just how much of this rigmarole was desperate rationalization versus deliberate scheming,” the review reported about the book, “is never entirely clear.”

Not much of an exposé, then.

Apparently, no one person should be blamed. It was an unblameably vast leftwing conspiracy. Oh, Tapper waves angrily in a general direction towards “the family,” “the Politburo,” “some aides,” “donors,” “journalists,” “strategists,” even Biden’s pollsters— but not a single actual name was, apparently, fit for print. Even the whistleblowers couldn’t be named— most of the book’s contents are anonymously sourced. “In an authors’ note,” the Times reported, “they explain that they interviewed approximately 200 people, including high-level insiders, ‘some of whom may never acknowledge speaking to us but all of whom know the truth within these pages.’”

So … in Tapper’s Original Sin diarama, who plays Eve? Tapper won’t say. Somebody handed Tapper the apple, but he won’t tell who.

That was the tell: Jake is still too chicken to actually name names. That just highlighted the point that while Jake and his allies were tricked into eating the apple by a nest of anonymous serpents, the rest of us had no trouble spotting Biden’s incompetence. Try as he might, Tapper can never erase the fact that half the country long knew Biden was mentally AWOL, while he and his media allies tried to cancel us.

🔥 But the uglies truth that Tapper avoids grappling with is that Democrats and their mendacious media allies enthusiastically covered for Biden until one thing changed: Biden’s prospects of winning. It wasn’t Biden’s bad debate performance that convinced them. It was the crushing post-debate poll numbers that finally spurred them into action. E.g.:

Had the polls held, or had there been more time available to rehabilitate President Cabbage’s bona fides, they would have circled the fake news wagons and soldiered on.

Yesterday, the New Yorker ran an excerpt from Original Sin. The excerpt described in great detail how, at a swanky Hollywood fundraiser hosted by George Clooney and Julia Roberts just days before the ruinous debate, Biden acted like a lobotomized mental patient. He couldn’t even recognize his long-time friend Clooney, and Obama had to lead the old relic right off stage. Clooney later published a controversial op-ed encouraging Biden to drop out — but only after the debate and the plunging polls.

The excerpt ends with an accidental truth that betrayed the real culprit, despite Jake Tapper’s best efforts to confuse the crime scene. Tapper and Thompson spend tens of thousands of words building a case against everyone and no one —staffers, family, donors, unnamed strategists— but then, right at the end of the excerpt, he slipped and gave the game away: “Democrats deceived the country about Biden’s abilities.”

Apart from Tapper’s self-serving attempt to muddy the pool of blame, there is a bigger story here. The real story is about lying. It isn’t just that Democrats deceived the country about Biden’s abilities. The real story is a critical question: why did the Democrats deceive the country about Biden’s abilities? Setting aside the basic immorality of speaking with forked tongues, what could possibly justify deliberately trying to elect a boiled vegetable to the most powerful office in the world, at a time when the world teetered on the brink of nuclear annihilation?

Since political expert Jake Tapper won’t tell you, I will. Despite all their podium-pounding speeches about saving it, the lizard-lipped Democrats risked global thermonuclear destruction and tried passing off the greatest lie in history because they fear democracy. They selected Biden because he was a doddering meat suit— and thus controllable. Being controllable was Biden’s chief qualification.

In other words, to the Democrats, Biden’s dementia wasn’t an inconvenient bug. It was a feature. Only when checked-out Biden couldn’t win, they selected Kamala— a tittering nitwit who would also have completely depended on her handlers.

We were this close. And they’ll do it again, if we let them.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, the New York Times ran a update story headlined, “Wisconsin Judge Indicted on Charges That She Helped Immigrant Evade Agents.” You remember Judge Hannah Dugan, who threw ICE agents out of her courtroom and then smuggled a criminal illegal alien exit out the back through the private jury deliberation room. Yesterday, she was formally indicted by a federal grand jury — another nail in her judicial coffin and, conveniently, a procedural process with which the judge was surely very familiar.

It was more bad news for the judge. She has already been suspended from the bench while her case continues.

A well-known axiom of criminal law is that “you can indict a ham sandwich.” That might be a slight exaggeration, but indictment is a simplified process where prosecutors need only show the grand jurors something like probable cause. So normal cases, defendants’ lawyers would probably advise their clients not to expect anything very helpful from the indictment process. Indictment is usually guaranteed.

But this case is different. It’s likely Judge Dugan and her activist lawyers were banking on two miracles. First, they probably hoped that Pam Bondi’s DOJ would get cold feet and, fearing political backlash, back down and drop the charges, having already made their point. They probably thought the DOJ would never go through with it, especially after all the bar association letters, unhinged media coverage, and all the Democrat congresspersons who bitterly complained.

But the DOJ didn’t back down. The DOJ is moving full steam ahead.

Second, I’d bet an indicted ham sandwich that Dugan and her lawyers were next hoping the jury would be so offended that the DOJ is going after a public official —a judge!— they might buck the sandwich trend and nullify the case. But the jurors, reeling from covid- and Trump-witch-hunt-fatigue, seem prepared to buy the DOJ’s footlong after all. Score another point for the jury system.

As we’ve discussed before, the indictment of a sitting judge —not for bribery, embezzlement, or some personal vice, but for actively obstructing federal immigration enforcement— is a huge deal. It’s not just another minor legal development. It’s a giant crack in the ground where the silent truce between the judiciary and the executive branches used to be.

Now that Judge Dugan has been indicted, her lawyers will probably start quietly shopping for a plea deal. Dugan is facing professional extinction if she’s convicted of a felony, so her lawyers will likely offer to plead to lesser misdemeanor charges, like low-level “obstruction” or “failure to follow procedure,” perhaps with some mandatory ethics training. That would let the judge keep her law license and judicial eligibility.

It remains to be seen how aggressive the DOJ plans to be. They could craft a face-saving plea deal and be satisfied they made the point. But it doesn’t feel like Pam Bondi is in any deal-making mood.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, the Wall Street journal ran its third long-form hit piece, not about President Trump, but Klaus Schwab. The article ran under the headline, “The Unraveling of the King of Davos.” The sub-headline drove the knife in deeper: “A stunning fall from grace for World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab came amid threats against board members and allegations of financial impropriety.”

Packed with details, dates, names, and allegations, the article described a globalist NGO in deep crisis. Until this year, the WEF had employed Klaus and practically his whole family: his wife Hella, his daughter Nicole, and his son Olivier. One by one, under pressure from the Journal’s investigative reporting, each has recently resigned.

Perhaps most ironic, the WEF’s chief function, its reason to exist, is giving advice to other people about how to run their own countries and organizations. The allegations against the Schwabs are optically awful, including a butchers’ list of woke offenses, like gross sexual misconduct, racism, and greedy personal enrichment.

The fact that corporate media is airing all this dirty laundry is a mortal wound staining the WEF’s ability to continue parceling out counsel. The bad press is forcing corporate donors to close their purses, not wanting to be stained by the blame balloon.

They say that he who falls farthest hits the most branches on the way down (or words to that effect). A year ago, nobody could’ve predicted the rapid unscheduled disassembly of the loathed organization, which had managed to drive its tendrils deep into most major world governments. Now the brand is toxic.

Farewell, Davos, we knew ye all too well.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday’s most important story was, predictably, the one least covered by corporate media. The AP ran its quiet version under the bland headline, “Trump lays out Mideast vision as he looks to revamp US approach in Iran, Syria and beyond.” Trump laid out much more than a Mideast vision. He described the controlled demolition of globalism itself. It was not just a blockbuster business trip. He practically eulogized the entire NGO-industrial complex, right at ground zero on foreign soil.

The trip was especially significant because it was President Trump’s first sojourn abroad. His first stop was Saudi Arabia, where he was personally greeted by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman (MBS). The contrast with Biden’s 2023 visit could not possibly have been more stark. For Trump, the Saudis rolled out the purple carpet —a royal designation— and MBS met the President personally at the bottom of the jetway.

But hapless Biden got no carpet, and was greeted at the airport by some flunkie. And don’t get me started about his feeble fist bump when the Cabbage in Chief finally did meet MBS.

Roll Call published the transcript of Trump’s Riyadh speech. In the address, without explicitly naming it, the President crushed the deep state. First, read this excerpt in Trump’s own words:

Before our eyes a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts of tired divisions of the past and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other out of existence. This great transformation has not come from Western intervention, or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs. No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation builders, neocons, or liberal nonprofits, like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, and so many other cities. In the end, the so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves. They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves. In recent years, far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it's our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use US policy to dispense justice for their sins. Peace, prosperity and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly. And it's something only you could do. You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian way. I believe it is God's job to sit in judgment, and my job is to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity, and peace.

In other words, Trump declared nothing less than the end of America’s “soft power” regime. When he mentioned “so-called nation builders,” “liberal non-profits,” “Western intervention” and “lectures on how to govern your affairs,” he was speaking specifically about the deep state’s USAID-funded NGO complex and CIA-fueled color revolutions.

In effect, he announced that we’re pulling our rainbow-colored propaganda out of your hair.

No more feminist theory workshops in rural Afghan villages. No more state-funded LGBT influencer campaigns on Saudi TikTok channels. No more Ethiopian trans operas. No more drag shows at embassies and academic lectures on inclusive urban planning in Bedouin villages. No more “development grants” leveraged for ideological compliance.

The Saudis’ purple carpet led directly to a new global alliance based on mutual respect, economic cooperation, and —critically— non-interference.

The President put his finger on the main problem with the whole soft-power enterprise: globalists are morons. We’re from Geneva, and we’re here to help! Trump correctly said, “They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves.” He offered receipts: Kabul, Bahgdad, “and so many other cities.” He flatly declared that the deep state interventionists were tinkering with “complex societies they did not even understand themselves.”

The era of a progressive “rules-based international order” with “universal liberal values” is over. The progressive experiment of exporting liberalism to literally every other country on Earth is coming to its inglorious end. Put simply, Trump said, we’re done telling you how to live. Just don’t mess with us, and let’s get rich together.

Media completely missed the moment. Make no mistake— this speech will age like Reagan’s famous “Tear down this wall” address. It wasn’t historic because it was dramatic. It made history because it marked a pivot point. Trump’s foreign policy isn’t isolationist. It is post-missionary. By ending Syrian sanctions and offering to deal with Iran, Trump declared the end of permanent enemies and endless wars. He prioritized trade over intervention, strength over sanctimony, and peace through respect and reciprocity.

🔥 It was also a significant trip because Trump brought the whole team: JD Vance, most of his key Cabinet members —Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth— and America’s tech leaders like Elon Musk, Larry Fink, Sam Altman, Apple’s president, and others. You don’t bring that kind of political and economic firepower unless you mean business. It was classic Trump— partly stump speech, but mainly dealmaking.

Late yesterday, the White House announced that Saudi Arabia agreed to invest $600 billion in the U.S., mostly related to tech and AI. Trump also pressed Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords peace treaty that he successfully started in his first term. He also announced the U.S. would lift years-long sanctions on Syria, and he even offered Iran a deal, which he called an “olive branch.”

The next stops on Trump’s Middle East tour were Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where the President said he expects more commitments for American investment.

🔥 Critics, including Democrats and even some conservative influencers, complained about everything and anything they didn’t like. Most media platforms discovered projects that various Trump companies have in the Middle East, hinting (without saying) at some dark quid pro quo. Of course, those same complainers were silent about Burisma, so. No evidence!

Next, other people groused that the President was kissing the butts of jihadis wearing business suits.

But Trump didn’t just talk olive branches and trade deals. He also spoke the language of strength, delivering a muscular warning in polite language. “We have the greatest military in the history of the world,” Trump told them. “There will be no mercy for any foe who tries to do us or our allies harm.” After emphasizing that we don’t want to use our weapons, Trump starkly informed his audience that, “We have weapons you don’t even know about… and if you did, you’d say wow.”

What seems to have most bothered complainers was the Qatari Royal Family’s generous offer to gift Trump a $400 million super-luxury jumbo jet to replace one of the two 40-year-old planes currently used as Air Force One. Boeing, down with a bad case of DEI, has so far been unable to deliver a new model, having repeatedly missed deadlines and blown past billion-dollar budgets.

If accepted, Qatar’s 747-8 would be accepted by the U.S. government, not by Trump personally. The President clapped back against yesterday’s fake news:

Headline from this morning’s Newsmax: “DNC Plans to Fly 'Qatar-a-Lago' Banner over Mar-a-Lago.”

Still more critics correctly noted that Qatar is connected with the terror group Hamas, which led the barbaric October 7th attacks and is currently at war with Israel. These critics find it dishonorable that Trump is even talking to Qatar, much less considering accepting their flying sky palace.

It is fair to debate how to best disconnect Qatar from Hamas. Trump is trying to do it using economic alliances and America First principles. The alternatives are sanctions, soft power, or military intervention— but none of those tools have so far shown any success in the Middle East. But the Abraham Accords have worked where nothing else has. (Tellingly, Israeli media seems much less concerned about plane-gate than Trump’s American critics, and you’d think they would know best.)

But Trump is selling non-interventionism. He cannot argue for America First and declare that the neocons’ meddlesome model has failed, but then in the same breath complain about Qatar’s regional alliances. His obvious goal is to try to create a climate in the Middle East where terror cannot fester. That’s his approach. Folks who can’t manage their own lives are not well-positioned to offer criticism, especially not people who couldn’t be bothered to complain about the Biden Crime Family.

The trip’s historic nature was lost in deliberate media disinterest, the hot takes, and all the noisy complaints. Nobody denies that the Middle East has become a key global player, both for its vast oil resources, its burgeoning international financial capitals, and its critical role in either furthering war or facilitating peace. His critics just don’t like how Trump is doing it, and that’s probably really just because they don’t want the globalism gravy train sidelined.

The fact that Trump’s first trip wasn’t to Europe is equally telling. Indeed, Trump has been extremely critical of Europe lately. Two days ago, President Trump described the EU as “nastier than China.” And you know how much he hates Chyna.

It is shaping up to be another record-shattering week. So stay tuned.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Fly back here tomorrow on Coffee & Covid Airways, for another delightful excursion into essential news and commentary.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com