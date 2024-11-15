Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! And today’s Coffee & Covid is a special edition about the most exciting development since Trump’s re-election: the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services. You’ve already seen the news, let’s mute all the noise and the hot takes and dig deep into what this miraculous development really means for America. You won’t be disappointed.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

We had no right to receive such a blessing, especially after President Trump’s definitive victory. But it’s actually happened, and we are profoundly grateful. Also amusing is watching the Establishment freak out worse than a mask zealot at a country music festival. But however hard they are currently freaking out, they haven’t even scratched the surface. Just wait till they figure out what Kennedy’s confirmation would really mean.

🤯🤯 On Wednesday, President Trump, like the Road Runner kindly returning Wile E. Coyote’s misplaced explosives, dropped an Acme Gaetz-grenade down the back of progressive Washington’s trousers while it was distracted looking for the President down in the gulch of Florida. After Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General, was inconceivable the President could have been any more provocative, but he managed it anyway. CNN covered the story under the headline, “Trump’s latest controversial Cabinet pick could have a huge impact on Americans’ health and lives.” Hopefully.

While DC was distracted, distressedly leaping around frantically trying to get the Gaetz-grenade out of its back pocket, the news of Kennedy’s nomination for Secretary of HHS fell out of the Mar-a-Lago-colored sky like an entire crate of Acme Gaetz-grenades and squashed CDC headquarters.

A few second later, a little cloud of black smoke exploded out from under the Kennedy-crate, along with a blackened arm holding a little sign that said, “boom.”

The implications are so stunningly vast that no single headline could do the story justice. CNBC took the economic view, reporting “Vaccine maker stocks fall as Trump chooses RFK Jr. to lead HHS.” (Losers included Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.) The far-left UK Guardian headlined its story, “RFK Jr condemned as ‘clear and present danger’ after Trump nomination.”

It was a total freak out, from one end of J-street to the other. Fox:

NPR, which should be busy polishing up its resume instead of running hit pieces against my home state, darkly wondered in its headline, “What happens when a vaccine skeptic leads health policy? Ask Florida.”

Incidentally, why do they hate the Sunshine State so much? Hey M’arn’a, what’s the worst thing xe can think of, besides Florida?

Returning to NPR’s headlined question, the answer to what happens was, get ready, more vaccine skepticism. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a licensed Miami doctor who believes men and women are biologically indistinguishable, is frankly terrified. She’s terrified because so far this year, Broward county has seen five measles cases. Five! (Everyone was fine, of course, but still.) Five! (In a county of millions.)

‘Measles cases’ is the metric the Establishment is using to measure vaccine skepticism these days. Whatever.

But possibly the best description of what terrifies the Establishment the most appeared in the sub-headline to one of the myriad New York Times articles about RFK’s nomination. It read, “Whether the Senate would confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic who has unorthodox views about medicine, is an open question.”

Unorthodox views.

🤯 Kennedy, one hardly needs reminding, is a lifelong Democrat. He believes in manmade climate change and strict gun control. When the Times cries over his ‘unorthodox’ views, all Kennedy’s intersecting areas of common progressive interests count for absolutely nothing. The fact that caused the Times and the rest of DC’s utter panic over Trump’s win, the fact that sent vaccine stock prices straight downwards, is the fact that Robert Kennedy has called for vaccines to be tested like all other drugs are.

Elite progressives can be divided into two groups. There is a smaller, cynical cohort, a kind of Marxist human parasite, that grows ever richer from every latest looney leftwing social experiment. They are in Congress. The larger group includes the true believers, who infest the government bureaucracy and the academy. They are rules-followers from birth. Follow the rules, and you’ll succeed. Break the rules, and you fail.

One of progressives’ most fundamental rules, to the point of religious dogma, is take your medicine and do what the doctor said. It matters not that America’s health is worse in every measure since the government took over big medicine (or vice-versa, the result is the same, it matters not who started it). Drugs are their sacrament, and compliance is the sacred ritual.

The unimaginable idea that HHS —the single largest agency in the U.S. government, with a budget exceeding national defense —a massive institution trusted to safeguard the sacraments— could be just handed over to a man who’s spent his career suing the government and vaccine companies is, well, unthinkable.

🤯 Progressives don’t want to debate vaccine safety and efficacy. They don’t want to question it. It must not even be discussed. But … how can they avoid the debate if RFK takes charge of HHS, which in turn oversees the CDC, FDA, NIH, and so many other sub-agencies that nobody is really sure how many there are, and I am not making that up.

Literally. Nobody knows. Even ChatGPT agreed:

The pandemic exposed a whole raft of major federal bureaucracies, like the intelligence services and the Pentagon, who all drink from HHS’ morbidly obese ‘health’ budget.

Including, but not limited to, military bioweapons engineering under the sinister rubric of gain-of-function research for predictive vaccine development. Just saying.

It is literally impossible for Congress to oversee the byzantine labyrinth of agencies, grants, foreign and domestic cooperative initiatives, and NGOs that all feed off HHS’s trillion-dollar annual budget. But there might be one man who could make a dent. That man is Robert Kennedy, who has spent decades digging through HHS’s trash and knows, maybe better than anybody, “where the bodies are buried.”

🤯 But the prospect of Kennedy digging around in the CDC skunkworks is not even the Establishment’s biggest anxiety. Over time, sneakily, gradually, bit-by-bit, the nation’s health laws have handed over vast swathes of power to one unelected official: the Secretary of HHS.

Take, for example, the PREP Act, over which I am currently suing Biden and the federal government. The Act provides total liability immunity to entire industries as long as the HHS Secretary signs a single declaration— literally, just a piece of paper. PFizer and Moderna, just to pick two, are both immune from all vaccine injury claims simply because Biden’s HHS Secretary said so.

So, Kennedy could upend the whole nauseating scheme in about ten minutes, just by issuing a new declaration. Kennedy could also, in his new declaration, order the PREP office to start recognizing automatically a whole slew of injuries related to covid countermeasures, and he could even direct the office to stop rejecting untimely claims. That single declaration could blow the lid off the whole covid scam and immediately aid millions.

And that’s just one Act. Which explains why you’re seeing headlines like Politico’s:

To be crystal clear: the HHS Secretary has been given so much power that Kennedy, if confirmed, won’t need Congress.

🤯 Even since before the primaries, many folks were mad at President Trump for not disavowing the covid shots. But had he done that, President Trump might never have been elected. Now that he’s been elected, he’s elevated the nation’s most notorious vaccine skeptic to a position to officially disavow not just the covid shots, but all so-called vaccines that have not truly been proven safe and effective.

Quibblers argue that vaccines are ‘long-proven’ to be safe and effective. But Kennedy’s repeated point, with which this author strongly agrees, is that most vaccines were never tested against placebos, nor measured for long-term, all-cause morbidity and mortality. Those aren’t unreasonable requests.

🤯 Now, let’s look closer at President Trump’s Gaetz-grenade. Flip the calendar back to 2005, when President Bush electrified the Establishment by nominating for the Supreme Court his personal lawyer, Harriet Miers, to replace beloved, left-leaning Sandra Day O’Connor, who'd retired (she died recently in 2023). The Establishment demanded another female justice to replace the late O’Connor, so Bush offered them Harriet, a die-hard conservative battle-lawyer who’d never even been a temporary traffic magistrate, much less a judge of any kind.

Following the predictable outrage explosion, including by many conservatives, Bush conceded, withdrew Harriet, and nominated conservative stalwart Samuel Alito instead. The demands for a female justice were quieted. Justice Alito slid quickly and comfortably through the Senate on greased skids. It was a masterful bit of political rope-a-dope that silenced enough diversity dopes to tilt the Court rightwards.

Here’s the point: Is Matt Gaetz the 2024 version of Harriet Miers? Is he just a provocative political sacrifice, to ease confirmation of the real target, RFK?

The Senate cannot politically afford to refuse many of Trump’s picks. RINOs must pick their battles wisely. I don’t claim to enjoy even a shadowy fraction of the political genius that re-elected President Trump against all odds in a modern-era landslide.

But from up here in the cheap seats, Matt’s questionable nomination appears to be brilliant, and offers hope for RFK’s confirmation. At minimum, it might give the Senate cover; by refusing to confirm Gaetz, the Senate shows backbone, shows it’s not just a rubber stamp but a separate-and-equal branch, thereby saving face while confirming Trump’s other nominations.

Still, don’t count Matt out. Yesterday, Politico ran a surprising story headlined, “Why Matt Gaetz Might Actually Become Attorney General.” The story makes the affirmative case for the unlikely, combative Florida Congressman. In short, Politico explained Matt Gaetz is scrappy and principled, doesn’t care what people think, and he has a proven record as a long-shot winner, just like President Trump. Read the whole thing.

🤯 At this historic moment, pregnant with hope and rapturous possibility, we cannot fail to finish with the pandemic overreach that made all of this possible.

It cannot be reasonably argued that, without the lockdowns, mandates, and political prosecutions, none of what Trump is now doing would even be imaginable, much less on approach for a safe landing. As the President reportedly observed at a Mar-a-Lago event last night, in 2016 he was dogged by Democrat debate that he lost the popular vote, and thus had no mandate.

That slender reed of an argument, that thin straw, was enough to fill up the tank of political fuel powering the so-called “Resistance” movement. The Resistance’s progressive ranks were, as you well know, padded out by squishy Republicans who successfully opposed Trump’s entire agenda and gummed up the machinery worse than an aging relative who clicks on every pop-up offering to “Clean Your Computer Now!”

Ahem, Liz Cheney. Ahem, Adam Kinzinger. You shall not be missed.

Corporate media’s talking heads can analyze the data all they want. But there is a simple explanation for why Trump was elected. He was elected because America is pissed off. It’s no more complicated than that. Corporate media keeps crying about how President Trump wants revenge. They’re missing the real story, maybe intentionally.

It’s not that President Trump wants revenge. A furious America wants revenge.

We want revenge for lost jobs. We want revenge for lost small businesses. We want revenge for boys cheating girls out of their athletic trophies. We want revenge for bizarre cross-dressers appointed to high offices. We want revenge for wretched drag queens exposing themselves on the White House lawn. We want revenge for the “Pride” flag hoisted above Old Glory. We want revenge for $7 butter, for open borders, for children’s lost educational attainment, for “six foot distancing,” for streets lined with homeless tents, for sneering, hubristic elites commanding trust in “the science,” for soccer moms raided by FBI SWAT teams, for raw political prosecutions, for lives ruined by fentanyl, for euthanized pet squirrels and cats butchered by Haitians, for kids sterilized by trans-affirmed drugs, for elderly parents dying alone, and for chronic, untreatable, disabling vaccine injuries.

“Revenge” is not just, as corporate media feared, Trump’s prosecution of the real insurrectionists who overthrew the 2020 election. What revenge really looks like is quickly and surely becoming abundantly and painfully clear.

Nothing about this is new. Nothing about this was unpredictable. As has been true since the dawn of time, revenge’s terrifying aspect is Nemesis. Nemesis is now taking its form, the form of Trump appointing to the top of executive federal agencies people who hate those agencies the most.

Dear CDC and FDA: prepare to drain the bitter cup filled with the tainted wine of your arrogance and hubris.

It’s not just Gaetz and Kennedy freaking out the Establishment. It’s the whole slate. For example, behold this overwrought headline from CNN, yesterday:

The Ancient Greeks believed that Nemesis was the goddess of retribution and vengeance. Nemesis hates hubris, or excessive pride. Nemesis balances the cosmic scales of justice by suddenly and unexpectedly appearing to punish mortals and gods alike just when they think they have won the day.

No explanation is needed to describe the prideful arrogance of the Democrats’ elite, paternalistic, pseudo-intellectual, top-down biomedical authoritarianism. It is self-evident. It was always there, long before covid, hidden behind a smiling mask of arrogant, faux empathy.

The pandemic ripped off the mask. The Democrats sowed the wind and reaped the whirlwind.

It is, perhaps, too soon yet to express any gratitude for the pandemic. But that day is just over the horizon. We must wait until the crops have been hauled in to weigh the full harvest. But the seeds were planted, the crops are grown, and the farmers are already at work in the fields.

🔥🔥 I’ll leave you with this bit of encouragement. The far-far-left Economist ran a shocking story yesterday with a headline that asked, “Should America ban fluoride in its drinking water?”

Get ready. The Economist’s answer appeared right in the article’s subheadline: “The idea by Robert F. Kennedy junior—nominated by Donald Trump as health secretary—may have teeth.”

May have teeth! (Get it? Fluoride, teeth? Very clever, Economist.)

Defying all odds, the Economist actually endorsed Kennedy’s fluoride skepticism:

While the article continued by describing in painstaking detail how difficult it would be to implement any federal fluoride ban, the article’s overall tone and conclusion was it might not be such a bad idea.

Just one year ago, questioning fluoride was a cancellable offense. Now, even the lefties at the Economist can, like Biblical Belshazzar, read the writing on the wall.

Call it the “Kennedy Effect.” In other words, Maha is already starting. MAHA-HA-HA!

Be greatly encouraged, and have a fantastic Friday! Tomorrow, we will pick up the threads of much more developing good news in Coffee & Covid’s award-winning Weekend Edition.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com