☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Janice P - Words Beyond Me🖊️
16h

For if you cry for discernment,

Lift your voice for understanding;

Then you will discern righteousness and justice

And equity and every good course.

For wisdom will enter your heart

And knowledge will be pleasant to your soul;

Discretion will guard you,

Understanding will watch over you,

To deliver you from the way of evil,

From the man who speaks perverse things;

From those who leave the paths of uprightness

To walk in the ways of darkness;

Who delight in doing evil

And rejoice in the perversity of evil;

So you will walk in the way of good men

And keep to the paths of the righteous.

For the upright will live in the land

And the blameless will remain in it;

But the wicked will be cut off from the land

And the treacherous will be uprooted from it.

— Proverbs 2:3, 9-14, 20-22 NAS95

23 replies
Christopher Burrell
16h

Voddie Baucham's passing wasn't a complete surprise, to his family and close followers at least. He had been dealing with heart issues for the past several years. It is sad to lose him at such a young age.

61 replies
736 more comments...

No posts

