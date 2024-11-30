Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed the blessed hearts and hearths of friends and family, giving thanks for our many singular and mutual blessings. C&C is back. And a lot has been happening over the two short days off. Today’s roundup includes: Florida files no-chemtrails bill under the shadow of the federal government; breathtaking NYT limited hangout story deploys new permission structure normalizing chemtrails; Ukraine war narrative evolving wildly as world reacts to Russian super weapon; Trump effect summons Canadian premier to America’s southern Capitol to discuss border security; and another game-changing Joe Rogan interview puts the icing on the weaponization cake.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

A little-covered Florida story revealed the next state to begin pushing back in chemtrail’s federalism war of the states versus the feds. On Thursday, Creative Loafing-Tampa ran an article about Florida’s upcoming legislative session under the headline, “Chemtrails, condo loopholes, and more: Florida lawmakers are already filing bills for the 2025 legislative session.”

The best news was that photogenic Florida Senator Ileana Garcia (R-36) introduced SB 56, an anti-chemtrail bill. If passed, it would prohibit “injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or apparatus into the atmosphere” that “affect the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight” in the Sunshine State.

So far, so good. But later down the story, it mentioned how earlier this year, Tennessee passed a similar geoengineering ban. But then Tennessee’s administrative agencies said the state’s new law was unenforceable, since the federal government has jurisdiction over chemtrails under the 1963 Clean Air Act,, which now seems pretty badly named. Section 233 provides:

“No State or political subdivision thereof may adopt or attempt to enforce any standard respecting emissions of any air pollutant from any aircraft or engine thereof unless such standard is identical to a standard applicable to such aircraft under this part.”

— Section § 233 of the Clean Air Act (CAA), 42 U.S.C. § 7573.

The so-called Clean Air Act provides a comprehensive definition of “air pollutant,” which includes all the usual suspects believed to be involved in geoengineering, which leaves enforcement —or non-enforcement— potentially just to the FAA.

It’s a bizarre turnaround for a ‘clean air’ statute. The law was probably initially passed to provide a uniform standard for what, by definition, is interstate travel, and perhaps to stop California environmentalists from restricting airplane exhaust only to rainbow-colored mango sorbet.

But in our bonkers timeline, under color of the very same “clean air” environmental laws, enthusiastic liberal “environmentalists” are secretly poisoning the air with aluminum nanoparticles in their quixotic efforts to blot out the sun. Not only are they killing us with aluminum poisoning, they are sadly locking in three generations of seasonal affective disorder.

It’s curiously similar to Joe Biden’s badly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which put inflation on Lou Ferrigno-level steroids. In 2024, it almost feels like it was never really about clean air at all.

But just wait. Yesterday’s chemtrail news got a lot weirder.

🔥🔥🔥

This story is for all you chemtrails conspiracy theorists, the gullible, knuckle-dragging, anti-scientific nitwits who spend far too much time online and believe that lizard people run the Vatican and stuff. So, you might also like to know the federal government is now officially creating “secret” military bases to scan for that thing that doesn’t exist that you dopes believe in. From Thursday’s astonishing limited hangout in the New York Times, grandly presented in a fully-animated, long-form, multimedia, magazine-style story:

Get it? We should be thanking them. You can’t make this stuff up. Behold the remarkable first two paragraphs:

Haha, goofy ‘adventurous billionaires!’ What will those silly rascals think of next?

At this point, you might be thinking that some people owe some other people an apology, for calling them dumb MAGA hicks for posting chemtrail memes. But nope, because leftism means never having to say you’re sorry. When the narrative changes, the leftist brain resets itself, loads its new instructions, learns its new vocabulary, and moves on. We’ve always known about geoengineering aerosol plumes, dummies; you guys were babbling about chemtrails, which are totally different and don’t exist. Duh.

But I digress. The special scientists working in the guarded Colorado military base are floating balloons that measure air quality, designed to detect foreign particles or aerosols in the air. Not chemtrails. Consider how the article carefully described the unwanted particles:

According to the dictionary, a “plume” is something “spread out in a shape resembling a feather.” If you can explain to me the difference between calling them a “trail of chemicals” (chemtrails) versus a “plume of aerosols,” I’ll give you a free ticket to North Korea, where your linguistic skills will come in handy.

Give me a break.

Don’t worry, the article mentioned you crazy chemtrail people. Briefly. In a single sentence. Not to give you any credit. It said, “As of now, scientists believe that solar geoengineering has only been attempted at a very small scale, despite the claims of conspiracy theorists.”

In other words, We don’t know how much geoengineering is happening—or even whether it is happening at any significant scale—but we DO know YOU DUMMIES are wrong about how much you think is happening.

Let’s employ some more critical news reading skills. Consider how that dismissive sentence was constructed. It said that scientists believe that solar geoengineering has only been attempted at a very small scale. They BELIEVE — in other words, they have no evidence. It’s an arrogant guess: their sneering beliefs are inherently better than conspiracy theorists’ beliefs because scientists have credentials.

The article is rubbish and doesn’t even make any sense. It starts out claiming the government has suddenly started trying to find a baseline of how much geoengineering is happening, but then claims without evidence the phenomonen it just started studying is definitely only happening at a small scale.

So, it’s not that you conspiracy theorists were right; you were still wrong, because you overestimated the problem that until ten seconds ago the government denied was even happening at all.

So once again, we find ourselves spinning along the classic wheel of government narrative management:

Stage One— Marginalization (Laughing Denial: “Take Off Your Tinfoil Hat; it isn’t happening, dummy.”)

Stage Two— Minimization (Stingy Concession: “Okay, Maybe It Is Happening, but only a little and just sometimes.”)

Stage Three— Normalization (Arrogant Dismissal: “Fine, It’s Happening a Lot, all the time, but it’s still not as bad as you claimed.”)

Stage Four—Retconning (Gaslighting: “What Are You So Upset About? We always knew it was inevitable, and you should be thanking us for telling you about it.”)

But why this limited hangout, and why now? Is it to normalize geoengineering, so they can start doing it in the open? Are they worried an incoming Trump Administration could blow the lid off, or even deploy the same techniques against them? Could one of our enemies be getting better at doing it than us? Who knows. Something has changed, and now liberals have a new permission structure allowing them to talk about chemtrails, so long as they use three words instead of one and call them “plumes of aerosols.”

Ha! I bet Orwell never saw this kind of syntactic gymnastics coming.

🚀🚀🚀

This morning, the Atlantic ran a remarkable story headlined, “How Biden Made a Mess of Ukraine.” It was yet more retconning: the author, a neocon professor of ‘strategic studies,’ argued that the Proxy War could easily have been won in 2022 had Biden just taken off the velvet gloves and dared Putin to declare nuclear war. Professor O’Brien is so sure Putin would have chickened out that he’s willing to bet your life on it.

It’s been one week since the Russians showed the world their game-changing, unstoppable Orechnik missile, and ever since the Proxy War narrative has been evolving at Internet speed. One cannot help but detect a distinct whiff of a looming terminus — we are rapidly racing down the tracks toward the war’s inevitable end.

Vanished are the triumphal stories about Ukraine blowing up a random Russian tank in the icy mud somewhere. All the articles now breathlessly describe the war’s unsustainability. The newest narrative is Ukraine lacks men and morale.

We are finally homing in on the real issue, as evidenced by three headlines from yesterday. Reuters:

Sky News:

Yesterday’s Economist initially seemed slightly more circumspect, referring in its headline only to “security guarantees for Ukraine:”

But midway through, the article raised the same mockingbird theme as the others: “security guarantees” are a synonym for NATO membership. “NATO membership,” the Economist argued, “would help prevent Ukraine from becoming unstable, embittered and vulnerable to co-option by Mr Putin in pursuit of his ultimate aim, which is to destabilise and dominate Europe.”

Neither Putin nor any other Russian official has ever claimed the country’s “ultimate aim” was to dominate Europe. The Economist made that up. But Russia has said, over and over, it invaded to prevent Ukraine’s NATO membership. And Russian officials, from President Putin down, have repeatedly stated the country’s minimum condition: no NATO for Ukraine.

Only neocons care about Ukraine joining NATO. Ukrainian citizens don’t care. They just want peace and security. The Proxy War was caused by the prospect of NATO membership, and now we see they are willing to trade land for it, up to 25% of Ukraine’s territory, that’s how important it is to them.

Since Orechnik destroyed a major military manufacturing facility, Russia has accelerated the war on all fronts. It is beyond obvious Ukraine cannot hold out. The headlines tentatively reflect this, and are staging the excuses for Ukraine’s loss, if it comes suddenly. For example, yesterday in the Associated Press:

Ukraine’s controversial conscription system, where unwilling Ukrainian men are arrested, handed a gun and an instructional pamphlet, rushed to the front lines and forced to fight, is not much different from Roman-style slavery. But the problem is that many of these involuntary soldiers flee at their first chance, a chance that often arises at the most inconvenient times. Stanislav! Quickly, hand me the next rocket! …Stanislav?

The article reported, without anywhere near the proper level of astonishment, that up to two hundred thousand Ukrainians have deserted since the start of the war. The real figures could even be higher. By comparison, at the beginning of the Proxy War, the entire Ukrainian Army numbered around 300,000 men.

Behold, the bad news embargo has definitely lifted:

An unnamed officer with Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade told the AP, “It is clear that now, frankly speaking, we have already squeezed the maximum out of our people.” He added, “The percentage of deserters has grown exponentially every month.”

Finally, another emerging narrative strain appeared in a Politico story yesterday headlined, “7 weeks until Trump: Russia and Ukraine fight for advantage before peace talks are imposed.” The sub-headline ominously added, “The risk of a miscalculation is growing as the war enters a potentially decisive — and dangerous — new phase.”

Russia may have Orechnik, but the U.S. has its own game-changing wonder weapon. “There’s about to be a game-changing proposition put into the theater in the form of Donald Trump,” said James Nixey, head of the Russia-Eurasia program at London’s Chatham House think-tank. Tellingly, like the AP, pro-Ukraine Nixey also reported the country is short of manpower and even said it seems to be “on course to lose this war.”

Politico’s article ended on a stunningly uplifting note, with a final quote from the think-tanker: “Putin does want to bring the rules-based international order, shabby and imperfect as it is, crumbling down,” he added. I don’t think that would be as bad an outcome as Politico and Mr. Nixey seem to think.

The conflict is finally boiling down to its final unstoppable force meets immovable object moment. The failed state of Ukraine must never be admitted into NATO. What Trump will do with this opportunistic crisis remains to be seen, but I’ll bet whatever it is, they never see it coming.

💉💉💉

Yesterday, the Guardian ran a very instructive story headlined, “Even in blue Colorado, vaccine advocates worry about RFK Jr’s appeal and ‘medical freedom’ movement.”

It was a long, curious article that first fretted that Colorado’s liberals, long invested in healthy living and personal autonomy, are “susceptible” to vaccine skeptics like Robert Kennedy. Conversely, it described vaccine skeptics as dark, dangerous people who prey on naive, gullible folks like those in Colorado’s crunchy health movement. The article ended by identifying vaccine skepticism as, and I am not making this up, the product of “white wealth and privilege.”

The final sentence quoted some woman who makes a living off government, who wondered, “what happens to the programs that serve underserved populations?”

Critical readers will not that she paradoxically fretted about programs that serve the under-served. They are being served, nobody says they aren’t, it’s just not enough. Under served. But underserved according to who? Never mind.

In other words, they’re losing the Democrats because of vaccine skepticism.

🔥🔥🔥

The BBC ran an uplifting story yesterday headlined, “Justin Trudeau in Florida to meet Donald Trump.” That was fast! It was only earlier this week when Trump first tweeted about his promise of punitive tariffs for allowing illegals and drug mules to cross Canada and reach the U.S. border. On Wednesday —the day after Trump’s tweet— Trudeau held an emergency meeting with his provincial Premiers. A few days after than, Trudeau personally flew to Mar-a-Lago —America’s unofficial Capitol— for an unscheduled meeting with Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Trudeau brought along Dominic LeBlanc, his minister of border security.

Twelve months ago, President Trump faced a 900-year prison sentence. One year later, the Canadian Premier rushed to Florida for an emergency meeting with the President-Elect after just one tweet and one call. Despite Trudeau’s near-obsession with climate change politics and carbon footprints, he did not take the train or even fly commercial.

In another amusing development, yesterday corporate media was widely mocked after plane trackers on X first reported Trudeau’s trip to Florida — well before the media reported it. As Elon Musk recently noted, citizen journalists are the media now.

In a geographic coincidence, Mar-a-Lago is close to Cuba, which is just 90 miles from Key West. It was the closest Trudeau had been to Havana since he was conceived. Just saying.

🔥🔥🔥

Social media has been buzzing for days about Joe Rogan’s interview of Marc Andreesen, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, investor, software engineer, and influential ‘thought leader’ in tech and venture capital. He co-founded Netscape, predicted the rise of the Internet, and has been an early investor in some of the biggest startups in the Valley.

SPOTIFY: Joe Rogan Experience Hosts Marc Andreesen (3:07:00).

Andreesen is a pretty big deal, a former Democrat, and very persuasive in the tech sector. If you picked a single theme for his interview, it would be “weaponization of government.”

Based on Andreesen’s claims, in a sane, non-circus world, the interview would produce Congressional investigations and public hearings, forcing agency heads to either admit serial constitutional violations or else prove they haven’t happened.

If you have time or need a good travel listen, listen to the whole thing. Among many other astonishing tales, Marc testified from personal experience having been told by Biden Administration officials not to invest in AI, since the government planned to capture and control two or three “competitors” and tightly manage the entire industry. He also described a secret war against digital currency developers including widespread de-banking and nebulous, never-ending quasi-criminal prosecutions in the cryptocurrency sector.

It’s going to be an exciting four years. Buckle up!

Have a wonderful weekend! Then get back here on Monday morning to kick off the final month of the most remarkable year in our lifetimes. I’ll see you then.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com