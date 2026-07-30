☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
14hEdited

My husband wrote this poem over 3.5 years ago...His "dramatic" reading of this poem in a video uploaded to YouTube over 3.5 years ago resulted in 2 strikes & YouTube removed the video.

Here's the poem:

Safe and Effective?

"Safe and effective"…Do we all remember those words?...

Repeating them over and over again, that's all we ever heard...

Now that we are allowed to say what we knew back then...

When the shots first came out...so many were full of doubt...

But we couldn't speak up or we would be kicked out...

Of social media and even our job...

All because we refused to follow the mob...

"Safe and effective"…Do you still believe?...

Many people still do, and I can't conceive...

Of what's going through their brain, if they have one at all...

Maybe they will learn after they take the big fall...

"Safe and effective"…Are you serious right now?...Please tell me how?...

You're still taking the shot...even though...all the evidence shows...

It does not...keep you from catching or spreading covid-19...

Don’t tell me you could not have foreseen...

All the disabilities and death from an experimental "vaccine"...

The damage caused by all the mandates is absolutely obscene...

"Safe and effective?"…At this point you're a fool...

Forcing kids to get the shot or they can't go to school?!?...

Giving in to this big lie...without asking why...

"Safe and effective??"…More data keeps coming out...

YOU are all the guinea pigs, without a doubt...

Many of you are just finding that out...

That the FDA and Big Pharma asked for 75 years...

Before releasing any data, hiding our worst fears?...

Something is very wrong around here...

Alienating and humiliating us if we didn't take the shot...

And yet they are NOT...safe or effective...I think we all know by now...

Yet they forced so many of you to take the jab somehow...

The mandates were such a bad call...

But to Big Pharma and our government, it was the best decision of all...

The amount of money they made is absolutely disgusting...

Many people will die because they were trusting...

Our so-called medical and pharmaceutical professionals…such a betrayal...

That proved for so many to be fatal...

All By Design...They have known for a long time...

There’s been a spike…of young and old alike…

“Dying mysteriously,” along with aggressive cancers increasing, & more...

They are purposely destroying Humanity at its core...

EDIT: If you feel so inclined, please share this poem by my husband, Christian Naggiar.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14h

Have faith, soon, when Fauci stands before The Lord and is asked “What have you done”, he won’t be able to plead the 5th.

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