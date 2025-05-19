Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! And just like clockwork, we have another massive news bombshell resulting in a special C&C edition: Joe Biden’s oil cancer blooms into full public flower right at the most convenient time for the deep state’s narrative wranglers. But … could it backfire on them? Let’s dig in.

As you’ve likely already heard, Biden has cancer. Again. We don’t yet know whether this one will stick, but it looks more legitimate than President Autopen’s previous cancer claims. Yesterday, the New York Times ran the story below the headline, “Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With an Aggressive Form of Prostate Cancer.” The announcement by his office, which created the story, conveniently streamed into media offices two days before the controversial exposé book Original Sin was due for release.

CLIP: Biden rambles about how he got oil cancer in 2022 (0:27).

Hearing the news, some uncharitable people are casting a skeptical eye back to Biden’s inconvenient oil cancer story. In April, 2022 —four jabs in— President Cabbage terrified his aides by taking an unscheduled verbal safari during a press conference, racing off hunting for nostalgic childhood anecdotes in the desert of his withering brain. First, he declared that eighty percent of the kids in his neighborhood —himself included— got asthma, due to industrial pollution. That was just the warm-up.

Then came the headline: In a muddled, half-remembered fireside horror story, Biden claimed it literally rained oil in his Delaware hometown, and that is how he got cancer:

“My mother drove us, and, rather than, us be able to walk. And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get — literally — the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up have cancer. And why, I can’t, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the Nation.”

I don’t know what brand of windshield wipers the Biden family used, but if they can clear a petrochemical slick, I’d like to buy a pair. Mine are terrible. If there’s even one love-bug, I have to contort into what is probably a highly illegal driving posture to squint through the final few unsmeared cracks of daylight. Somebody please tell me where to order ones like Biden’s.

But I digress.

At the time, Biden’s oil cancer story plopped into the press room as gently as a bowling ball, and the White House comms team spent the next week furiously backpedaling. They eventually cobbled together a lame story about Biden referring to past skin cancer, even though he clearly said “have” cancer, not “had” cancer. Before that timely excuse emerged, we’d all imagined a truly horrific threat, an oncogenic grease blacker than midnight oozing right out of the X-Files.

As muddled and confused as it was, we learned a lot from Biden’s oil cancer story. The first thing was there’s a terrifying asthma-cancer cluster in Biden’s neighborhood. Someone should tell the EPA. The second thing is: oil causes skin cancer! The third thing is, 1950’s era wipers could somehow scrape the oil off of car windshields. Finally, Delaware was hardest-hit by stormy oil pollution that wasn’t reported anywhere at the time.

Following the White House’s scramble to retcon his oil cancer story, Biden kept mum. He never again mentioned, and was never asked about his skin cancer, his mysterious oil cancer, the Tropic of Cancer, or any other cancer, moles, Uncle Bosey, cannibals, or any other hard questions until yesterday, when his personal office excreted his latest cancer story. It’s a little ironic.

💉 Oddly, while all the papers quoted from the “statement from Biden’s personal office,” that original statement was not linked anywhere I could find, nor could it be found anywhere on Joe Biden’s personal website. So, that was weird. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule,” the Times reported.

Biden has been diagnosed with highly advanced Stage 4 prostate cancer that has already metastasized and spread to his bones.

That ‘statement’ was a classic passive-voice obfuscation. “Biden was seen for a new finding.” Seen by whom? Which hospital? What doctor? And, “last week?” When? Why so vague? The fact that nobody printed the actual statement suggests it was more of a staged media drop than breaking news. Look out below!

Biden joins a slew of post-pandemic officials and celebrities who’ve either died or been diagnosed with the same disease, like Francis Collins, Senator Bob Casey, Sir Steve McQueen, OJ Simpson, King Charles, Lloyd Austin, Ryne Sandberg, and “Wild” Bill Wichrowski (Deadliest Catch). That’s just a partial sample.

💉 Following yesterday’s announcement, a series of cancer doctors appeared on social and conservative media explaining that prostate cancer is a slowly progressing disease that takes years to reach Stage 4. It is also very easy to diagnose. Men over 50 who get regular checkups are routinely screened for prostate-specific hormone levels and, of course, via the jelly-finger technique, a/k/a the infamous Digital Rectal Exam.

While in office, Biden enjoyed top-tier, round-the-clock, presidential-level health care over the last four years. It is simply not possible that his prostate cancer remained undiagnosed until last week. It might’ve been missed once, even twice, but it is literally unimaginable that the doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center missed it time after time after time. Maybe they probed the wrong hole once or twice. But every time?

If Biden’s prostate cancer followed the normal trajectory, then he (and his doctors and his team) must have known about it for years. Maybe that’s why in April, 2022, the oiled-up presidential cabbage slipped and said he has cancer and not “had” cancer.

Either way, Biden lied. His team lied. The White House doctors lied, and they did it directly to the American people, repeatedly certifying that Joe’s prostate gland was happy as a clam or any other kind of slimy mollusk.

💉 Perhaps intentionally, yesterday’s announcement hopelessly complicated the media’s rapidly metastasizing narrative about the Biden dementia coverup. Conservatives on social media pounced—it’s just a play for sympathy! They’re quashing the Biden Coverup Narrative!

And maybe that is the plan. Here’s oleaginous deep state political operative David Axelrod on CNN last night, already calling for conversations about Biden’s cognitive catastrophe to be “muted and set aside for now”:

CLIP: Democrat political strategist calls for restraint in Biden coverup discussions (0:32).

But things are not that simple. Of all the hot-takes burning last night on social media, I agreed most with this pointed comment from The Redheaded Libertarian (864,000 followers):

💉 The truth is that, if Biden had stayed in and actually been re-elected last year, he’d have been re-elected with Stage 4 prostate cancer on top of his creeping dementia. Assuming normal prostate cancer progression, they must have known. Even with the very best treatment, an 82-year-old man with Stage 4 prostate cancer has no hope whatsoever of performing a high-demand, high-stress job like President of the United States.

It would be more likely Biden could pilot an F-35.

Treatment for Stage-4 metastasized prostate cancer involves androgen deprivation therapy (testosterone blockers), chemotherapy, and/or radiation. Biden would have been starting that treatment now, just over 100 days in. Who knows how long they’d have tried to hide it, but Biden would have performed even worse than he did under his Alzheimer’s.

Cancer treatments typically cause “chemo brain” —mental fog, memory issues, and sluggish thought processes. I don’t mean to be unkind, but Biden already had little cognition to spare. Fatigue from both the disease and the treatment is profound and persistent. It’s not like being “a little tired.” Patients should expect deep, body-wide fatigue that saps stamina and alertness.

Again, pre-treatment Biden was already calling a lid at 10am. It’s inconceivable he’d have been able to work at all under treatment — and they knew it. They took an awful risk, betting that they could keep the old relic turning over through the election. In other words, Kamala Harris must have always been Plan A.

They didn’t only lie about Biden’s poor memory and inability to make decisions more complicated than what flavor of ice cream he wanted. They also lied about a terminal medical condition that —at best— guaranteed he couldn’t do the job. They lied about who would really be president.

💉 But let’s give Biden’s surprise cancer diagnosis a digital rectal exam. If we accept the Biden statement at face value (I know, but run with it for a minute), then his Stage-4 cancer came out of nowhere. Turbo cancer? Whether he was diagnosed in April, 2022, or May, 2025, it’s worth wondering about a few facts.

A year ago in April, 2024, the Journal Cureus published this peer-reviewed study about rising cancer deaths in Japan following the third jab:

One of the study’s main findings was that prostate cancer mortality had quickly become one of the top five most common causes of cancer death following a third dose of mRNA ‘vaccines’:

By 2024, Japanese deaths from prostate cancer had skyrocketed to 80% over the 2018 baseline:

Two years before that, in September 2022 —just 18 months into the jab rollout— the UK Telegraph reported an NHS study finding that prostate cancer deaths had tripled “during the pandemic”:

Even though prostate cancer takes years to develop, NHS scientists guessed that the skyrocketing rates were ‘probably’ caused by delayed screenings during lockdowns. But the suggestion that a few months of delayed screenings during the pandemic tripled prostate cancer deaths and continues to drive elevated mortality years later is a lazy talking point at best.

If Biden wasn’t lying about his recent diagnosis, then he has turbo prostate cancer, which was virtually unheard of prior to the pandemic. If he is lying now, and was in fact diagnosed back in 2022, when he first told the story about his oil cancer, that was after four jabs.

So. Just saying.

If Biden’s metastatic prostate cancer was caused by the shots, it is cruelly ironic. Biden, after all, was responsible for all the jab mandates and called unvaccinated Americans a public health menace.

All that said, of course, we pray for Biden’s successful treatment and good health, and strength for his family during this difficult time.

💉 If the suspiciously convenient timing of Biden’s latest cancer statement, coming just two days before Jake Tapper’s controversial book, is part of a coordinated effort to squash curiosity about who covered up his dementia, it could easily backfire, because we now see two coverups: dementia and incurable prostate cancer.

In other words: a double coverup. Depending on how the narrative develops, this could go very badly for Democrats.

Have a marvelous Monday! Stay tuned; we’ll be right back here tomorrow morning, with more hard-hitting essential news and commentary in the Tuesday roundup.

