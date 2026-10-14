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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

I never fully got the saying stupid is as stupid does from the Forest Gump movie until Ilhan Omar came onto the scene. Sometimes it’s hard to understand how stupid one can be. If you lied on your application to become an American citizen, you would think you’d try to keep a low profile. I’ve never really been confused about my birthday. It’s stayed the same all the 61 years I’ve lived, but once Ilhan Omar became a democrat member of the U.S. House of Representatives suddenly her birthday moved up a year making her one year younger, how odd.

Maybe she should have tried not to be married and then marry her brother, so he could become a citizen. Or try not to file joint tax returns with her 1st husband while living with both her 1st husband and her 2nd husband who’s her brother. How about staying out of fights with the sitting president and telling his administration to bring it on. Maybe accumulating 20-25 million dollars in your accounts in a matter of 4 or so years on a 175 thousand dollar salary wasn’t such a good idea.

I realize I’m not a democrat or a female muslim illegal immigrant, or a fraudulent member of the U.S. House of Representatives, but if I did what she did I know I’d be looking at up to 10 years in prison a 250 thousand dollar fine, a loss of my American citizenship, tax evasion charges and deportation. Lucky for her she’s a democrat.

If you remember the democrats had no problem raiding Donald Trumps home, Rudy Giuliano’s home, Roger Stones home, Michael Cohens home and the list goes on. The Biden administration imprisoned Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Paul Manifort, Michael Flynn, Roget Stone, Allen Weisselberg, George Papadopoulos. All republicans that the democrats said were not above the law. But like the mafia once you go after one of theirs they all group together like a hive of killer bees and you know revenge is coming. It doesn’t matter what crime a democrat commits if you’re a democrat you’re going to be just fine!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

For thus says Yahweh, who created the heavens (He is the God who formed the earth and made it; He established it and did not create it a formless place, but formed it to be inhabited),

“I am Yahweh, and there is none else.”

— Isaiah 45:18 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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