☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Dan (100% All in MAGA)'s avatar
Dan (100% All in MAGA)
12hEdited

Clarence Thomas is a MAN, an American MAN, a magnificent example of what every man should be (notice no qualifiers). We are blessed with his presence on the SCOTUS and wherever he decides to speak truth. May he live another 50 years and remain on the court the entire time.

And he is spot on about progressivism and a helluva lot more men should be standing up and loudly proclaiming the same. Find your inner Alpha male men, be a Clarence Thomas.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

✝️✝️✝️

And He summoned the crowd with His disciples, and said to them, “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross and follow Me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s will save it. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?”

— Mark 8:34-36 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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