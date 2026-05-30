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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

As a carpenter, it wasn’t long ago I began to wonder how many of these jobs I have left in me. As my days that remain here grow shorter the value I place on them grows greater. It pushed me to look at things differently, a new perspective to not waste my precious days. In a way it has made me try to be more productive and look at every moment as valuable.

If we look at every day as a gift given to us, and there is a set number of them, shouldn’t we insist to our selves that we make each day as meaningful as we can?

If every morning before you woke, a bank deposited 86,400 dollars into your account for you to spend however you wanted, knowing at the end of each day the bank would take back whatever balance that was left unspent; that gift given to you was gone; you certainly would make sure you spent every dollar possible because we all know money has value.

86,400 is the number of seconds in each day. Shouldn’t we look at this as our most valuable asset? Once today is gone you will never get it back.

To the best of my ability, I’m trying to make the gift of today a productive one. To use this time, a gift from God, to be a positive influence to the people around me. I’ve begun to look at helping others as an opportunity.

In the end I don’t want to look back and say I wasted time. I want to look back and feel I valued the gift that was given to me.

Psalm 90:12 Teach us to number each of our days so that we may grow in wisdom.

J.Goodrich

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
6h

You ask, "Why shouldn’t ivermectin-mebenzadole be at least considered for every cancer regimen, just in case?"

Simple answer: There's no money to be earned in prescribing non-patentable drugs and therapies.

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