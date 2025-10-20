Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! As we kick off another exciting week, your roundup includes: another foiled assassination attempt on President Trump barely ripples the weekend news— I guess it’s so common now that it isn’t newsworthy; another top Epstein domino topples as the reckoning arrives in America and Epstein’s biggest client is exposed; and liberal TV doctors discuss skyrocketing rates of young cancers without mentioning the jabs but maybe getting closer to an actual cause.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Over the weekend, NBC ran a shocking story headlined, “Secret Service discovers hunting stand with direct sight line to Trump’s Air Force One exit in Florida.” Media is using cautious language, maybe to avoid contaminating a future jury pool, or maybe to downplay the story. It was not a hunting stand; nobody believes that. It was obviously a sniper’s platform. Well, I suppose it could be a hunting stand if someone was hunting a president.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is the primary air hub President Trump uses whenever he travels to and from Mar-a-Lago, his primary Florida residence and presidential base of operations. It is right down the street from where he lives.

Whenever he gets home, Air Force One (or the smaller “Air Force One Heavy Lift”) lands at PBI, not at a military base. Trump then takes a short motorcade — roughly 3½ miles east — across the Intracoastal Waterway via Southern Boulevard Bridge straight to Mar-a-Lago. That drive usually takes under 10 minutes, and local roads are briefly shut down to facilitate the trip.

The “tree stand’s” location is precisely along the approach and exit route used for every Trump arrival since 2017.

In other words, the “stand” had a direct line of sight to the door at the stop of the stairs on Air Force One where Trump enters and exits the plane. The distance is less than 1,000 feet. Trying to downplay the danger, NBC falsely claimed Trump’s plane does not “normally” park there, but many news photos between 2017-2025 show AF1 using that exact southern apron for every Palm Beach arrival.

NEW: FBI investigating elevated hunting stand at Air Force One landing zone

It hardly needs to be said, but the spots circled in the photo and map are nowhere near any “hunting grounds,” unless the deer are traveling by air these days. The “stand” was in a roadside tree just east of Palm Beach International Airport, right along the canal and service corridor that separates the Customs and Border Protection hangar from the Palm Beach County Justice Complex. It was just a few trees on the corner, not a wilderness, a park, or even a “nature preserve” buffer.

The whole area is urban-industrial, densely developed, fenced, surveilled federal-adjacent land.

There is no plausible “hunting” rationale— not for deer, not for birds, not for iguanas, not for anything. Not even for hunting lost car keys. You’d have to ignore scads of FAA and TSA laws and myriad county ordinances to believe someone innocently built a deer stand under the approach path to a runway used by Air Force One.

The Secret Service spotted the platform during “routine advance security preparations” prior to Trump’s weekend arrival. Now the FBI and local police are involved, scouring the site for clues and checking cell phone records. A “law enforcement source” told Fox that the stand appeared to have been set up “months ago,” which raises uncomfortable questions about why it wasn’t spotted earlier.

🔥 Trump now holds the attempted assassination record, and it’s not even close. Only Presidents Lincoln and Ford (both Republicans) faced more than one attempt each. In 1865, as you know, John Wilkes Booth shot the president at Ford’s Theater. In 1861, famous detective Pinkerton smuggled Lincoln into Washington in drag to dodge an ambush.

They tried to kill President Gerald R. Ford twice. Ford earned another odd historic footnote: both attempted assassins were women, and both attempts occurred in the same month: September, 1975. Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme —a Manson cultist— failed at point-blank range after her Colt .45 jammed. Sara Jane Moore missed Ford by mere inches, thanks to an alert bystander who grabbed her arm at the last minute.

President Trump has become the first and only president in U.S. history to face multiple (4 and counting) credible, operational assassination attempts across different years, locations, and presidencies.

I’ve said this before, but it’s worth repeating. Every single U.S. president who has faced multiple or serious assassination attempts has been a Republican. Just saying. Nor were there any serious presidential assassination attempts at all before the first Republican president (old Abe).

John Wilkes Booth inaugurated a long, bloody Democrat tradition of political violence that has only accelerated since the end of the Civil War.

🔥🔥🔥

The weekend also toppled another top Epstein domino. The New York Times ran a magazine-style exclusive headlined, “Money, Women and Taxes: Jeffrey Epstein’s Fiery Friendship with a Wall Street Titan.” The sub-headline explained, “New emails show how Mr. Epstein pressured Leon Black, his longtime friend and patron, to fork over millions for financial services.”

Based on the newly disclosed emails, billionaire Leon Black was Epstein’s largest client and source of funds, having paid Epstein $170 million over five years between 2012 and 2017 —well after his 2008 conviction— for “tax and estate planning.”

Leon Black is a living archetype of a Wall Street warlord. He’s thick-necked, silver-haired, and perpetually glowering, like a man deciding whether to buy you or eat you. The Times described him as “one of the richest and highest-profile figures on Wall Street.”

Black founded Apollo Global Management and built it into a fortress of leveraged buyouts and red-inked ruthlessness, thriving on debt the way sharks thrive on blood. Apollo Global Management is Wall Street’s iron-fisted answer to the old robber barons— a private-equity empire built on debt, discipline, and the dark art of buying distressed companies dirt cheap and then squeezing them until they squirt profits.

The son of a fur trader turned financier, Black is described as a man who never leaves the negotiating table, even at dinner. His friends once described him as “brilliant, volcanic, and obsessive” — the sort who could calculate a tax arbitrage in his head while glaring at a Picasso. When the Epstein scandal finally dragged him into public view in 2020, it revealed a financial figurehead both powerful and strangely captive: a billionaire titan, surrounded by masterpieces and money, yet mysteriously beholden to a convicted predator.

In late 2020, Apollo’s board was forced to hire an outside firm to investigate Black’s ties to Epstein. In January 2021, Dechert, LLP issued its whitewashing report, concluding that Black’s payments to the pedo trafficker were for “legitimate” financial services. But the damage was done, and a few months later, shareholders badgered Black into resigning as Chairman and CEO from the firm he founded.

This weekend it got even worse for Mr. Black. Much worse.

🔥 The Times portrayed Leon Black’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as a fusion of money, manipulation, and moral blindness— a partnership between a Wall Street colossus and a convicted predator that blurred every line between finance and servitude. The paper described Epstein not as a mere adviser but as a kind of malignant concierge who managed Black’s fortune, fixed his problems, and insulted him in the same breath.

In dozens of typo-strewn emails, Epstein demanded forty million dollars a year, scolded Black’s staff, mocked his children, and claimed to have saved him billions in taxes. Black, despite being one of the richest, most financially sophisticated, and meanest men on Wall Street, kept paying.

The Times also detailed how Epstein’s services extended far beyond spreadsheets. He advised Black on art transactions designed to dodge taxes, coached him through sexual-misconduct settlements, and brokered introductions to the global elite— from Bill Gates to Woody Allen.

By the end of it, Epstein had extracted roughly $170 million dollars, a fortune in and of itself that bankrolled the pedophile’s post-conviction comeback. The portrait is damning: a billionaire titan who thought he’d hired a financial genius, only to become the captive of a blackmailer with a Rolodex full of secrets.

🔥 The Times never used the word “blackmail,” but it might as well have left a trail of dollar bills leading straight to it.

The story (accurately) framed Epstein as a man with no legitimate expertise —a college dropout, not a tax attorney or CPA— who somehow convinced one of Wall Street’s savviest financiers to pay him $170 million or more.

They quoted Epstein’s own bullying emails— threatening to “stop work” unless paid, mocking Black’s children, and reminding him how much he “owed”— like a common payday loan shark demanding Black cough up his weekly vig. They highlighted Black’s inexplicable wire transfers to young women connected to Epstein, described hush-money negotiations over multiple sexual-assault claims from women in Epstein’s massage squad, and quoted Senator Ron Wyden (D-Or.), Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, who said the emails “raise questions as to whether there was more at play … potentially including blackmail.” And there it was.

Black —through his lawyers and PR consultants— vehemently denies all wrongdoing, and leans heavily on the Apollo management report finding that the money he paid post-conviction Epstein was proper for “financial services.” Black claims to have cut ties in 2017 or 2018 and fired Epstein because the “fees were excessive and disruptive.”

Epstein was arrested in July, 2019, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, as he returned from Paris on his private jet. He was found dead in his cell a month later.

Two years ago, in 2023, Black also paid the U.S. Virgin Islands $62.5 million to settle its Epstein case against him. The USVI had alleged that Black “facilitated or enabled” Epstein’s sex trafficking in its territory. Now this.

🔥 The Times’ brutal exclusive was based on “previously unreported” emails and documents dated between 2015–2016, many of which were directed to Black’s personal assistant or other advisers. As we’ve seen with the other recent takedowns, the emails’ source was not revealed. But it’s not hard to imagine the source. Just ask yourself: who controls all the Epstein data? (House Republicans and the DOJ.)

The Times included documents clearly linked to the House Oversight investigation, like Black’s contribution to Epstein’s “Birthday Book.” So.

Over the years, Black played the political game as carefully as he picked takeover targets. He’s invested in both Democrats and Republicans, tilting slightly one way or the other as the political winds shifted direction. A 2020 Forbes article said he contributed to “leaders in both parties.” Since 2020, he has leaned toward the GOP.

I mention his politics because the far-left Times was the perfect place to leak intel damaging to a conservative-leaning billionaire. The Grey Lady has both the political motive to out Black, and she also has the means to weather the storm of private outrage that is sure to follow.

🔥 Leon chaired the New York City Museum of Modern Art (and was one of its largest donors). He endowed university programs, sat on vast numbers of chíc boards, and moved easily among trustees of major institutions. As an art devoteé and super-collector —he bought The Scream for $120 million— he was one of the art community’s favored darlings. Thanks to his bipartisan donation tendencies, Treasury secretaries, governors, and mayors all treated Black as a financial consigliere who could rally capital for public-private projects.

Black wasn’t just any old billionaire; he was a financial keystone in several elite ecosystems. That vast, interconnected political, social, and cultural network gave him what PR professionals call “soft immunity:” he was too well-connected to fail.

If Black collapsed, then a lot of other well-connected people’s oxes would get gored, too.

For example, if Black becomes publicly discredited, it will also stain the donor class that keeps a lord’s list of blue-chip institutions solvent. (Think Gagosian, Sotheby’s, Christie’s.) Trustees, gallerists, and museum directors hate that kind of radioactive money— it can force them to unwind decades of complicated financial entanglements.

Black’s reputation props up markets, museums, and even political relationships that all depend on the illusion of integrity. When a man who is that centralized loses legitimacy, the fallout scorches everyone in his radius— bankers, curators, donors, and politicians alike.

That, my friends, is exactly why taking down Epstein’s client list is so dreadfully difficult. Just imagine all the stakeholders lobbying behind the scenes to prevent this PR disaster. Exposing Epstein’s client list isn’t just a journalistic task; it’s a political, legal, and financial minefield, because so many of the people and institutions who orbit these billionaires like thousands of SpaceX satellites also have their own skin in the game.

Maybe he was guilty, but you’ll destroy so many other innocent lives if you go public.

🔥 The Times exposé was nothing short of seismic. It is a rhetorical missile strike deep at the heart of one of New York’s deepest aquifers of wealth and influence. It’s rare, almost unheard of, for the city’s flagship paper to turn its full investigative glare on the very social stratum that feeds its pages, funds its galas, and sits on the same museum boards as its editors.

Leon Black isn’t just some rogue trader; he is a load-bearing column in the cathedral of Manhattan money, underwriting the art world, propping up philanthropy, and serving as connective tissue between Wall Street, Washington, and the Upper East Side. For the Times to publish hundreds of words of raw correspondence showing Black’s nauseating, intensely private entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein —complete with threats, money, and unsubtle sexual undertones— was a journalistic act bordering on apostasy.

The Times wasn’t just reporting on a scandal; it was the opening act of an autopsy into its own ecosystem, performed in public.

🔥 Leon Black’s exposé arrives not as an isolated scandal but as the current American crescendo of a tightly sequenced international purge. Just weeks earlier, Bloomberg published a cache of previously unseen Epstein emails (also supplied by an anonymous source), a revelation that cost UK deep-state fixture Peter Mandelson his post at Lazard within forty-eight hours.

Within days after that, Prince Andrew’s long-dormant Epstein correspondence resurfaced in Britain, reigniting the royal’s disgrace and causing (so far) the loss of all his prestigious titles. British papers are chattering about the Palace considering banning Andrew from all Royal properties.

Now, like the next domino falling in sequence, the Times unloaded its anonymously supplied trove of Leon Black’s messages, implicating Wall Street’s upper sanctum. Three empires of influence — politics, royalty, and finance— all pierced by a single ghostly hand. The synchronicity feels less like coincidence and more like choreography, a coordinated leak-offensive designed to expose, in rapid succession, the hidden arteries through which Epstein’s contagion flowed.

What’s most unsettling —and brilliant— about the recent cadence of revelations is that it feels staged for maximum sustained impact, not the random chaos of one giant leak. A single document dump would have pleased Epstein watchers and generated shock and noise, but then burned out as the public struggled to absorb the sheer volume. This carefully sequenced detonation —Prince Andrew, Mandelson, Black, and whoever’s next— creates something far more lethal: an ordered narrative of inevitability.

Each exposé primes the next, tightening the sense that an unseen hand is methodically unspooling Epstein’s web one thread at a time.

The choreography serves a critical purpose. It keeps powerful people guessing who’ll be next to be crushed under the Epstein wheel and who is leaking. It signals intent: whoever is releasing these materials isn’t merely airing secrets, but is staging a reckoning. And it keeps the story alive in the headlines, day after day, week after week, instead of cratering into information overload. This is only going to hurt for a very long time.

Who knows? The next wave could out more billionaires or politicians or even target the institutional nodes rather than individuals— like the banks, foundations, and law firms that served as the connective tissue of Epstein’s operations. Nobody knows. By spacing out the leaks, the operators can calibrate each new revelation to dramatically land just as the previous story starts to cool, guaranteeing that the elite world Epstein exploited never recovers its balance.

The real weapon isn’t the disclosure— it’s the timing.

Finally, for those of you feeling frustrated by the absence of accountability among Epstein’s clients … how are you feeling now? You must admit that we are at least making a good start.

💉💉💉

Last week, CNN TV Doctor Sanjay Gupta interviewed Dr. Kimmie Ng, and they got so close to the truth.

CLIP: Short clip of the relevant part of Gupta and Kimmie’s discussion (1:21)

They quickly got to the point of the interview, the now-undeniable fact of skyrocketing cancers never before seen in young Americans:

GUPTA: “Are we seeing younger and younger people with these types of cancers?” KIMMIE: “Unfortunately, yes, the most common cancer rising in people under the age of 50 is stage 4 colorectal cancer. The average age used to be in the 70s.” GUPTA: “The obvious question is why?” KIMMIE: “That is the Big Question of the decade... it usually suggests that there’s some recent environmental exposure or exposures that happened recently contributing to that rise. The question is: what are these things that are actually leading to these increasing incidences in young people?”

Dr. Kimmie tossed around generalized statistics suggesting the trend has been slowly building since 1991 at 2-3% per year. But nobody was ringing the alarm bell about the trend in young colorectal cancers before 24 months ago. You can’t find it anywhere.

The two discussed factory ingredients in ultra-processed foods and microplastics. Those are concerning, for sure, but there is one other thing even more common and more recent in the “wealthy western nations” that are most affected: The jabs.

Obviously, Sanjay and Kimmie did not discuss or even mention vaccines, since they don’t want to be canceled. But a needle-shaped shadow fell across the entire video.

Kimmie also spent five minutes speculating that obesity was the cause —it’s your fault!— right before the two admitted that most young patients with stage 4 colorectal cancer are very fit. “It’s not genetics,” Gupta asked, “it doesn’t appear to be the obvious environmental influences like obesity and sedentary lifestyle— so what is going on?”

“It is really a mystery,” the baffled scientist admitted, continuing by speculating without evidence about unprovable early lifestyle influences. But, she allowed, “a study like that is really not feasible.” In other words, it’s probably still your fault because of something you did a long time ago— but we’ll never know.

The good news was that Sanjay and Kimmie spent a great deal of time discussing the microbiome, which makes a whole lot of sense in the context of colorectal cancers. What’s even more interesting is that independent doctors like Sabine Hazan have been ringing alarm bells about post-covid-jab bifidobacteria depletion from the microbiome:

CLIP: Dr. Aseem Malhotra discusses jab-induced microbiome injury with Megyn Kelly (2:32).

The other good news is that, as Dr. Kimmie repeatedly stressed, while cancer rates have increased sharply, the absolute numbers of young cancer victims remains relatively small, since that cohort wasn’t big to start with.

There is still time to figure this out before it overwhelms us. But the clock is ticking.

Have a magnificent Monday! Hurry back here tomorrow morning, for the latest and greatest roundup of essential news and hard-hitting commentary.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com