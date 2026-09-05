☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
14hEdited

Michigan, 2020: Governor Whitmer and her then head of state health department say that 2 children died from covid

Truth: a 5-year-old died from encephalitis, an infant died from birth defects that it had been suffering from its whole short life

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

[A]fter hearing about Jesus, she came up in the crowd behind Him and touched His cloak. For she thought, “If I just touch His garments, I will get well.”

— Mark 5:27-28 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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