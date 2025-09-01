Good morning, C&C, it’s Labor Day! And oh, what a day. On occasion, your hardworking author has sought sympathy for handling late-breaking news. Today, I had planned to pen a heartwarming, historical Labor Day post, with a couple brief news items, and then President Trump dropped the most significant development in his Presidential term, this morning, mid-draft. And I had to stop everything.

It was the turning point we’ve long awaited. Buckle up, buttercup, the pharma wars are about to get real. This Labor Day will be remembered as one of the historic C&C posts. The tide is rushing out on Big Pharma. Just wait.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

💉💉💉

And another one. The New York Times ran a SADS story yesterday headlined, “Robert Mueller Has Parkinson’s Disease, Family Says.”

Mueller, 81, was Director of the FBI between 2001 and 2013, and was later tapped to draft the first RussiaGate report (a stinker). Recently, he was subpoenaed to testify before the House Committee reviewing the Epstein investigation. But according to his family, Mueller can’t testify because he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the summer of 2021.

Nowadays, they say, he can’t really move around much or speak; not about Epstein, jabs, or anything else, apparently. Obviously, Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) scratched the subpoena.

The Times heroically retconned Mueller’s condition, trying to locate the deep stater’s illness on the far side of the jabs. As evidence, the article cited a single comment by Bill Barr about Mueller once “looking sick” at a RussiaGate meeting in 2019, a passing remark the Times’ medical detectives elongated into seven full paragraphs. Of course, in 2019, Mueller was relentlessly described in corporate media as vigorous, mentally sharp, and a workaholic. But never mind.

Of course, it cuts both ways. If Mueller did suffer from Parkinson’s in 2019 when he worked on RussiaGate, then what? It might explain a lot about his inexplicable failure to uncover the Obama plot.

Either way, it was weird that the Times dug so far back into Mueller’s medical history sniffing for clues, since with most similar stories these days it primly cites personal privacy and looks away. This is totally different, though.

Methinks the Grey Lady doth protest too much.

Anyway. Who knows. But at this point, it seems safe to assume it was the jabs until proven otherwise.

🔥🔥🔥

This story was almost completely ignored by corporate media. VIN News ran it late last week, headlined, “HUD Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants in Public Housing, Orders Proof of Citizenship for Section 8 Tenants.” More pressure for voluntary self-deportation! You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay HERE.

The big media platforms have always covered Trump’s HUD moves before. And this is a huge HUD story. So their sudden silence is perhaps the biggest story of all.

Section 8 is a taxpayer-funded housing charity, where the government euphemistically provides “vouchers” —rent checks— to low-income tenants, who give the checks to landlords, who cash them at the Bank of Uncle Sam.

Section 8 isn’t just a housing subsidy— it’s a shadow industry. Billions in taxpayer dollars surge each year through housing authorities into private hands, underwriting rent for millions of families and spawning a whole ecosystem: developers who build bespoke apartment complexes tailor-made for guaranteed government rent; Wall Street banks and investors (e.g., Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Bank of America) who scoop up tax credits and steady returns; NGOs that shepherd applicants through the waiting lists; and professional managers paid by Washington to keep the sewer pipes flowing.

For big investors, Section 8 is steadier than the stock market. Government checks never bounce, and lenders get insanely valuable tax credits. For tenants, it fosters dependency and inflated rents. And for the bureaucrats, it’s a permanent feeding ground.

Section 8 is less a welfare program than a for-profit coral reef, where schools of federal dollars, activist groupers, Wall Street sharks, bureaucratic clownfish, and minnow-like immigrants all jostle for survival in an interdependent financial ecosystem. Nudge the reef, and the whole ecosystem shudders.

🔥 This year, Trump officials started citing cases of abuse, like people who’ve lived in Section 8 their entire lives, from birth through retirement. Officials like HUD Secretary Scott Turner started saying revolutionary things like “Section 8 was meant to be a trampoline, not a hammock.” Or like ensuring that HUD housing is only for American citizens, or removing foreign language translations from HUD’s website.

Then, in its newest directive last week, HUD just dropped a giant steel anchor right onto the Section 8 reef, ordering every housing authority in America to surface a full census of its tenants— names, addresses, rents, and, most explosively, citizenship status:

Within 30 days of receipt of this notice, HUD is requesting that every Public Housing Authority (PHA) provide a full and comprehensive accounting of all tenants who are receiving a Section 8 voucher and or residing in HUD-funded housing. HUD is requiring the name, mailing address, number of bedrooms, the cost of the unit and proof of American citizenship or eligible immigration status.

It might look like a paperwork shuffle, a bureaucratic nest of new forms and attestations. But it’s really a sonar ping across the whole housing ecosystem, sending ripples of panic through immigrant households, jolting landlords who’d rather not ask questions, and stirring advocacy groups who see tentacles of immigration enforcement snaking between every line of the form.

And illegal immigrants see the dark shadow of an enforcement whale drifting right over the reef.

In other words, if tenants reveal their “undocumented” status and current address, they risk getting promptly deported. If the owners and operators fail to comply, they risk their sure-thing rent checks and tax credits— a risk they will not take. That’s what’s so quietly brilliant about this move.

HUD just wants the data, which under the law must be provided upon request. It isn’t threatening to evict or deport anybody. So there’s nothing tangible to sue over. The threat of immigration enforcement is the unstated hammer, but nobody’s actually swinging it. And once HUD gets the data about the numbers of non-Americans enjoying taxpayer-funded Section 8 housing —one can fairly ask why it’s never been collected before— it will be a political Patriot Missile.

🔥 The Trump Administration is engaged in a sprawling, all-of-government war, spanning myriad battlefields, miles of shifting contact lines, and multiple engagements. Their strategies range from broad, direct engagements —like tariffs, agency closures, and mass firings— to pinpoint special forces attacks behind the enemy’s lines, like mortgage application reviews and this new HUD information disclosure mandate.

Taken altogether, it’s simply breathtaking in its scope, scale, and imagination.

I pray that someday history will reveal the brilliant architect of the Trump counter-revolution. He (or she) deserves a statue, at least, placed somewhere a BLM protest won’t tear it down.

🔥🔥🔥

Now let’s get to the real news, tee’d up by a media mystery that provided President Trump with his opening. First, to set the table, it’s time to play connect-the-dots again. There’s a conundrum; the CDC was, apparently, a much more important target than anyone thought. Not only has corporate media continued the drumbeats over Trump firing his own CDC director for over a week now, but the articles have multiplied and metastasized and filled the newspapers like rabid Tribbles. I gave up trying to find just one; there were simply too many.

What could explain all this media obsession over a relatively minor personnel change at CDC?

💉 Whatever else you might say about her, luckless Susan Monarez only served as the agency’s director for one month. In her 30 days of service, she did nothing particularly memorable, one way or another, as evidenced by the media’s complete disinterest in any of her policies or achievements.

At first glance, it looks baffling. How did the media fall so quickly and deeply in love with Dr. Monarez —a Republican appointee— that it is devoting weeks of coverage to her removal?

The sheer overkill of the Monarez coverage doesn’t match the facts on the ground. But it does suggest, perhaps, a terrified anticipation of something bigger coming soon. What if all this manufactured outrage isn’t about Susan Monarez at all, but is battlespace preparation for discrediting whatever Kennedy is about to do next?

But what could that be?

If there were a single thread running through all the overheated anti-Kennedy articles, that thread is his ideas about vaccines. The Monarez firing, the CDC resignations, even Sanders’ moronic op-ed— it all ultimately circles back to vaccines. That’s the nerve Kennedy has been striking for years, he even wrote a book about it, and now that he holds the levers of HHS, it terrifies the establishment.

Monarez had offered them hope. They thought she might hold the line, or at least blunt or delay the worst of Kennedy’s antivaxxing. But now she’s been summarily swept aside, and big pharma is freaking out. They fear an incipient Reckoning.

Obviously, I don’t know. But the fight over Kennedy is clearly not really about Susan Monarez, or even the CDC’s org chart. I’m beginning to think the whole thing is a proxy referendum, not on vaccines generally, but specifically on the pandemic vaccines. Maybe neither side realizes that yet, not fully, not consciously. But that’s what the furious argument is really about.

Consider the fact that, if Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism gains traction, then the whole pandemic narrative —mandates, lockdowns, “trust the science”— starts unraveling. So, defending the CDC and attacking Kennedy is a way to defend the mRNA vaccines without being too obvious about it.

It is an existential threat. As we’ve discussed before, if the covid ‘vaccines’ are ever revealed to be more risky than helpful, the Democrat party will cease to exist as a meaningful political force.

That’s not just a fantastic dream. Major parties can collapse suddenly and unexpectedly, like a high school football player having a myocarditis event during warm-ups. Let’s check in with history. There’s precedent.

💉 In the 1850s, the Whig Party collapsed almost overnight. They weren’t a fringe group or some third-way party. The Whigs were one of the two dominant political parties in America, boasting presidents, senators, and towering statesmen like Henry Clay and Daniel Webster. But when the central, polarizing issue of the age —slavery— blew up in their faces, the Whigs found themselves on the wrong side of history’s tracks. Their evasions and compromises had turned suddenly fatal.

Within a decade, the Whigs went extinct, replaced by Lincoln’s Republicans.

Fast forward to today: perhaps not explicitly, but as a practical matter, Democrats have staked their entire identity on the covid vaccines. Not just recommending them, but mandating them, moralizing them, punishing dissent, and branding themselves “the party of science.” If mRNA is ultimately revealed to be more harmful than helpful, the Democrats risk becoming the modern Whigs— leaders of yesterday’s failed orthodoxy, discredited by tomorrow’s unavoidable truth.

A party can survive bad policy. What it cannot survive is being on the wrong side of a civilizational dividing line. Like cornered animals, the Democrats may be sensing a similar kind of Reckoning is coming for them.

💉 Early last month, Secretary Kennedy made massively upsetting news, after he canceled $500 million in grants for mRNA projects. Headline from the New York Times, August 8th:

Two months before that, in June, Kennedy replaced all 17 members of the CDC’s ACIP vaccine committee and —most significantly— with people who’ve expressed anti-vaccine or anti–mRNA views. The new committee includes provocative figures like Robert Malone, Martin Kulldorff, and Retsef Levi, who publicly claimed there is “indisputable evidence” that mRNA vaccines cause serious injuries to young people. Headline from Reuters, June 12th:

Then, about two weeks ago, Kennedy installed that same Dr. Levi —the Administration’s most vocal mRNA critic— as chair of the CDC’s new Covid-19 vaccine working group. Dr. Maryanne Demasi’s substack post, August 20th:

So when you put the pieces together, a child could see it: an mRNA reckoning is on the way. You can be sure the Democrats and their pharma allies can see it coming from miles away.

And that technology —mRNA— is particularly vulnerable to close inspection.

💉 Researchers first pitched mRNA as a platform back in the 1990s. But decades of effort to develop mRNA vaccines (for flu, Zika, rabies, and ‘personalized’ cancer treatments) repeatedly fizzled in clinical trials. Problems included instability of the RNA, excessive inflammation, and poor durability of the immune response.

Pharma giants like Merck and Sanofi invested substantial amounts of money, but then quietly shelved their mRNA programs when the results remained disappointing. By 2018, mRNA was regarded as a “nice theory” that couldn’t be delivered in practice.

The pandemic emergency gave the technology a last-minute reprieve— warp-speed funding, relaxed regulatory hurdles, and a massive guaranteed customer base. But Pfizer and Moderna never solved the platform’s technical problems. They just bulldozed them under in the name of urgency.

Because of that lightning pivot, mRNA’s closet skeletons were never exhumed: the nagging persistence of the payload (e.g., spike protein), its uncontrollable biodistribution, potential autoimmune triggers, oncogenesis, and lack of durability. Pre-2020 papers flagged all of these as serious obstacles. But they were never fully addressed; just overshadowed by the pandemic-scale rollout.

mRNA’s closet is practically rattling with bones. Either the technology miraculously (and invisibly) evolved away decades of well-known pre-pandemic problems, or (more likely) those problems are still hanging around, like overripe fruit waiting to be plucked from the diseased tree.

💉 Now for the part you’ve been patiently waiting for. This morning —while I was innocently working on a nice piece about the progressive origins of Labor Day— President Trump dropped a bunker buster, maybe the biggest political bomb of all. It was nothing less than a declaration of war. Read for yourself:

It was a classic Trumpian third way. Allow me to summarize. Trump just admitted, for the first time, that the shots might not have been as great as he’s always thought. But not only that. The President just said:

Some people fairly think mRNA stinks.

The fight over mRNA is tearing the CDC apart — so it must be resolved.

It’s not his fault — President Trump relied on Pfizer data.

Pfizer hid the data.

He allowed that Operation Warp Speed might not have been “brilliant,” and if not, he wants answers.

He wants answers NOW.

Trump’s Truth wasn’t just venting or blame-dodging; it was political judo. By demanding immediately Pfizer release its “extraordinary” internal data, he boxed them in. If they produce the data, Kennedy’s team will dissect it. If they don’t, Trump will say, “See, they’re hiding something.” If Pfizer denies that it ever gave Trump secret data, then they open up the court of public opinion, and the trial begins.

Meanwhile, all of it allows for the possibility that Trump might’ve been tricked. He’s tilting in Kennedy’s direction.

Call it throwing down a gauntlet, letting a genie out of a bottle, or crossing the jabby Rubicon— whichever, Trump’s post is a tipping point of no return.

But maybe most importantly, Trump just ripped off the media’s bandaid of pretense that all the CDC hysteria is just about vaccines in general, or firing of directors, or anything else. He just nailed the debate to the church door: it’s about the jabs.

He has, once again, co-opted and occupied the media narrative. Nobody will want to talk about anything else now.

💉 Before Lincoln, the impending Civil War could still be narrated as a fight over union, tariffs, states’ rights— safe euphemisms that let politicians dodge the central issue. But when Lincoln floated emancipation, even as a theory, or under resettlement or compensation, the mask had to come off. The war was now about slavery. Once he named it, there was no stuffing the genie back in the bottle.

Trump just did the same thing, for the covid vaccines. Since the debate over Kennedy’s anti-mRNA stance began, the media tried to keep the frame muddled and broad: “science under attack,” “CDC chaos,” “Kennedy the crank.” Monarez was their frontline of defense, now fallen, but they’d reassured themselves that Trump would hold the line and never back away from Operation Warp Speed.

But this morning, when Trump essentially said, “Maybe Warp Speed wasn’t brilliant, maybe Pfizer’s hiding data, maybe the jabs themselves are the issue,” he named the unnameable.

That instantly redefined the entire conflict.

Let me be clear: this isn’t a fight to save a shelved vaccine technology. This is an existential fight for Democrats, and Trump picked the fight now, right as primary season is heating up.

💉 In the 1850s, the fracture line was between free states and slave states, with each side legislating its way of life and daring the other to interfere. Today, the new Mason-Dixon line runs right through public health.

The new free states include Florida, Texas, and others that ban mandates, allow broad vaccine exemptions, and even make ivermectin available over the counter. These states assert the citizen’s right to medical bodily autonomy, just as the Civil War’s free states once asserted a different kind of bodily autonomy.

Below the new Mason-Dixon line, Big Blue strongholds now cling to mandates, restrict or ban vaccine exemptions, legislate collectivism, and keep cheap therapeutic drugs under lock and prescription. These states enforce a medical orthodoxy every bit as rigid as the antebellum South’s slave codes.

Like the slavery question, the mRNA question represents the obvious hinge of a binary value system.

Slavery posed a stark binary: either human beings could be owned as property, or they couldn’t. Period. There was no stable middle ground— every “compromise” only deferred the reckoning. The issue forced every American to pick a side, because at root the issue was about the fundamental value of human liberty.

mRNA poses a similar binary hinge. Either the shots were the triumph of modern science, or they were a catastrophic overreach that harmed millions. Either government coercion in medicine is justified for the “greater good,” or it represents the gravest violation of bodily autonomy. You can’t hold both positions at once, and like slavery, attempts to straddle the divide just make the eventual break that much sharper.

That’s why Trump’s implied question can’t be re-bottled. It’s not a policy tweak or a technical squabble— it’s the fulcrum of two incompatible value systems: one rooted in compliance to centralized expertise, the other rooted in skepticism and individual sovereignty.

Just as slavery defined 19th-century politics, the mRNA divide shapes ours.

The media’s hysterical coverage of Nobody Monarez is because if the SS mRNA goes down, the Democrat party goes down with that ship. If you thought President Trump stubbornly clung to the jabs, he’s flat indecisive compared to Democrats.

The jabs aren’t just part of Democrats’ policy prescriptions. They are the party’s identity marker. If mRNA is revealed as more harmful than helpful, then Democrats can’t pivot. They can’t say “oops, honest mistake,” not when millions lost jobs, children missed years of school, and dissenters were deplatformed. The party would be exposed not just as wrong, but as authoritarian and captured by the very pharmaceutical interests it claimed to regulate.

In politics, some mistakes are survivable— wars, recessions, dalliances with starlets, erotic escapades, and similar scandals. But staking your party’s moral legitimacy on a technology that may prove disastrous is existential. Just as the Whigs went down with their slavery compromises, the Democrats risk going down with their mRNA absolutism.

Thanks to Trump’s post, today —Labor Day 2025— just became another one of those unforgettable before/after moments. The sequel may play out slowly, but a new season has begun. We are finally going to start litigating the pandemic.

Have a lovely Labor Day! Then get back here tomorrow, without delay, as the aftermath of Trump’s Truth Social post will undoubtedly be epic.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com