☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
9h

The very same clotted intellects that worship at the altar of healthcare genius Bill Gates are now losing their collective hive minds over Kennedy not being a licensed doctor? What a delightful double standard and altogether incongruous bit of self-serving caterwauling. Uneasy monkey chatter, at best.

Ed Dowd isn’t much of a doctor either, but he sure has a knack for picking up precarious threads and extrapolating data concerning certain recent “medical procedures” that are quite revealing, to put it mildly. The “Doctors” who - when not serving up stale eternally baffled narratives - are mostly uninterested, though they apparently had sufficient data (which is to say none whatsoever) to "force separate" people by implementing totally bogus “6 ft safety guidelines” and make them toil under filthy face rags and carbon dioxide overload. This just in professor:....a human being is not a ficus.

I’ll put these two non-licensed chaps (Kennedy and Dowd) up against ANY of your government sanctioned best. Who ya got…Fauci?...Walensky?...Hotez the bowtied toad?...No takers, you say? Hmmmm? Business as usual at the Charlatans and Clowns Convention.

Now, I really must be running. I'm researching pharmaceutical settlements involving medical professionals (in possession of some very impressive academic hardware and diplomas - under glass, no less) that were/are deeply entrenched in racketeering, kickbacks and fraud - including hiding safety data. I'm only at $50 billion in payouts. Got some work to do. Cheerio. See you all in therapy.

Juju
Juju
9h

Your “for-profit coral reef” paragraph was the best description ever, I’m sitting here with a grin thinking how much fun you had penning that. You’re writing is Chef’s Kiss. ❤️😄

