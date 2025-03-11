Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Pandemic Day, March 11 — the day the WHO officially declared the global outbreak, kicking off the whole works. I will mark the day until those responsible have been held accountable. I might stop if Fauci occupies a beagle puppy testing cage for twelve months, but I’m not promising anything. Either way, your much-better-news roundup today includes: Judge Ali case proceeds with remarkable new preliminary injunction order; DC appeals court upholds Trump firing of key special counsel; Georgia grifting maven defends $2 billion Biden grant award for climate activism; more clueless experts opine about the baffling long covid syndrome, exposing their utter uselessness; Zelensky’s trip to Riyadh is a nothing burger with cheesy costumes.

The New York Times ran the latest lawfare story yesterday under the deceptive headline, “Judge Orders U.S.A.I.D. and State Dept. to Pay Funds ‘Unlawfully’ Withheld.” But that was exactly what the new order didn’t do. Last week, we left the Muslim-dual-Canadian-citizen federal judge case in a swirl of hot takes, after the Supreme Court dramatically denied Trump’s emergency motion to stay Judge Ali’s TRO. And I told you not to panic.

As regular readers will recall, the Supremes tossed the case back to Judge Ali with a stinker of a dissenting opinion and directed the young judge to issue a new, “clarified” TRO that considered what was feasible. As predicted, Ali was forced to hold a hearing on “feasibility,” and yesterday, on the TRO’s deadline, he stopped messing about with TROs and just went ahead and issued a 48-page preliminary injunction and got it over with.

How times change! Evidencing the powerful Dissent’s impact, the lengthy decision expounded at length on all the limits to Judge Ali’s powers. The abashed judge conceded plainly, “the Court is mindful of limitations on its own authority.” The bottom line was: a chastened but chatty Judge Ali talked a lot, and ultimately scampered backwards from his previous breathtaking TRO requiring all current USAID contracts to be immediately paid.

Judge Ali denied nearly all the Plaintiff NGOs’ requested relief. “Plaintiffs’ proposed relief highlights further difficulty with their argument,” the judge wrote. If he did what they asked, it “would devolve into the type of intensive supervision of day-to-day agency activities, as well as inquiry into the terms of individual awards, that the Court has expressly rejected.”

Thus, “the Court finds that dictating operational decisions would go beyond the

proper relief,” and “the Court cannot adopt Plaintiffs’ proposal that Defendants achieve

payment processing rates equivalent to those achieved before January 20, 2025.”

Indeed, and contrary to the Times’ lying headline, this time Ali did not order the government to pay anything. Instead, his new order shriveled to two narrowed, watered-down, passive-voiced commands: that the Trump Administration “shall not withhold payments or letter of credit drawdowns for work completed prior to February 13, 2025” and that it “shall make available for obligation the full amount of funds that Congress appropriated for foreign assistance programs.” Instead of a deadline, Judge Ali asked for a status report by March 14th that “proposes a schedule for next steps in this matter.”

Now the Trump Administration has a solid, appealable preliminary injunction instead of a squishy temporary TRO. Using a common judicial technique, Judge Ali tried to discourage any appeal by weakening his own ruling. Baby-splitting.

Not surprisingly, the State Department has only said it was considering appealing the downsized order, meaning that Trump’s lawyers are musing over how they might yet navigate compliance with the weaker order without clambering back up the appellate ladder. We’ll see. In my quick read, the order seems susceptible to appeal, mostly because it failed to address the main complaint by the four dissenting Supreme Court justices, which was the muscular assertion of the government’s “sovereign immunity.”

That term, “sovereign immunity,” appeared only once in Judge Ali’s 48-page opus. In light of the brawny Dissent, he should have meticulously analyzed that particular issue. That he avoided dealing with it at all suggests he knows it was a trap. And in further evidence of its gravitational force, the Times’ article ended by quoting that particular section from the Dissent— proving I’m not the only one who noticed.

Judge Ali’s orders have shrunk faster than processed food package sizes. In other words, our patience was justified. The Supreme Court’s denial of Trump’s stay request last week was effective procedural sleight of hand, simultaneously preserving the Court’s independence while also undermining Judge Ali. In other words, they cleverly boxed Ali in without making him a media martyr. This current order was a rout; it wasn’t even close to what he was trying to get away with in his TRO.

It’s Trump’s move.

🔥 Describing another surprising win for the Trump Team, the Washington Post ran a story this morning headlined, “Appeals court explains why it concluded Trump may fire Dellinger.” It wasn’t just any appeals court— it was the DC Circuit. And it wasn’t just any employee. Mr. Dellinger was “special counsel” in charge of handling federal employee complaints, and he’d persisted (until yesterday) in blocking Trump’s firing of lots of federal employees still in their two-year probationary periods.

On hearing the ruling, Dellinger immediately dropped his lawsuit, as well he might, since the case was about Trump’s ability to fire key executive branch employees protected by “for cause” statutes from Congress. A bad decision at the Supreme Court would spell doom for many similarly sheltered Swamp creatures.

Two other cases like Dellinger’s continue percolating through the system. Federal judges have so far protected Gwynne Wilcox, a member of the National Labor Relations Board, and Cathy Harris, chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, which handles appeals of adverse actions against federal employees. These two cases are, according to WaPo, “setting the stage for possible Supreme Court showdowns over Trump’s authority to fire agency heads at will.”

It might not seem fast. But Trump’s agenda is moving at lightspeed on the legal clock.

Trudeau is out. Or at least, mostly out. You must give the Castro lookalike credit, though. Of all the pandemic’s awful lockdown mavens, he held on to power the longest. Yesterday, CNN ran the story under the headline, “Canada’s Liberal Party chooses Mark Carney to succeed Justin Trudeau.”

The first thing to know about Carney’s selection as Trudeau’s replacement is that it was slickly accomplished by Canada’s liberal party apparatchiks in an appointment process, not through any kind of general election. His path to power was through party insiders, not the ballot box. So much for democracy.

Second, and maybe most importantly, Carney is a globalist’s globalist, a central banker and World Economic Forum darling who’s never held a single elected office.

Not only wasn’t Mark Carney elected to Canada’s Prime Ministership, he’s never been elected to any public office, not even postmaster of Climax, Saskatchewan, or any other goofily named Canadian town (such as Dildo, Newfoundland, and I did not make that name up for clicks. Check for yourself.). Instead, Mr. Carney is a WEF “Agenda Contributor” and a full-time bankster.

He might even just be a beard. CNN reported that “Trudeau will remain as prime minister for an as-yet undisclosed transitional period while Carney settles in,” whatever that means. But Trudeau has previously promised to disapparate as soon as his replacement takes the oath of office, which should happen this week. So, we’ll see.

There are speed bumps ahead. Carney faces a no-confidence vote the second that Canada’s parliament resumes on March 24th, and depending on how things go, to remain Prime Minister, he must run for his first elected office by or before October. Good luck!

News-9 ABC ran a curious story yesterday headlined, “EPA head Zeldin grills Stacey Abrams nonprofit accused of obscuring $2 Billion Biden admin grant.” In short, shortly before President Autopen departed the office, Democrat intellectual heavyweight Stacey Abrams started a brand-new NGO with $100 in the bank that immediately got $2 billion dollars in EPA funding for promoting “green appliances.”

Newly confirmed EPA chief Lee Zeldin is hunting down the money. On Sunday, he tweeted about Abrams’ charitable NGO:

I know what you’re thinking. But, as Greta would say, how dare you? This is the reason why progressives think we’re neanderthal-like deplorables, since we can’t grasp the complicated nuances of life in Washington that rewards power-thinkers like Stacey Abrams.

You were too stupid to come up with this amazing idea. You’re just jealous.

Abrams, getting ahead of the story, told MSNBC that, since she was a little (big) girl shaking down classmates for their lunch money, she has always felt personally convicted to do more to encourage low-income Americans to save money when using their appliances. “Let us invest the money of America in lowering the cost for Americans,” the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and savvy grant-drafter circuitously exhorted.

Why “lowering the cost” is accomplished by paying Stacey to teach people how to lower costs, instead of just sending them the money, is complicated calculus your tender brain cannot compute. And it only cost $2 billion dollars. And she also took the budget class, so.

Stacey’s trail-blazing idea to run some social media ads about the benefits of Energy Star took Washington, DC by storm. Eureka! It was genius! Nobody has ever come up with an idea like it. “The EPA said, ‘OK, great, go for it,’” Abrams told MSNBC’s obsequious anchorman. “And they then granted those dollars to this coalition of organizations who came together, bringing 250 years and $100 billion worth of experience to doing this project.”

Republicans — who are apparently against poor people saving money when toasting hotdog buns — just couldn’t leave well enough alone. Late last week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ran a story headlined, “Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project..” That is the same senatorial investigative committee that is also giving Fulton County District Attorney Fani “Gimme a G” Willis a proctological exam.

Apparently, some overly skeptical folks are complaining about Stacey’s ‘New Georgia Project’ NGO, which in January agreed to pay a whopping $300,000 fine, which was “the largest fine for campaign violations in Georgia history.” The group admitted to 16 violations of campaign finance laws, including that it raised and spent millions of dollars to support Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial campaign— without registering as a PAC and disclosing its activities as required under Georgia law.

Why not pay the fine? $300K is chump change when you’re swimming in billions. And laws, as they say, are for the little people. People littler than linebacker-shaped Stacey Abrams, that is, which includes nearly everyone not on an NFL team.

Maybe this time the investigation will result in more than just a fine. Straight to jail.

They knew everything there was to know about covid, except for everything. Yesterday, NBC ran a baffling story headlined, “5 years later, long Covid is still a medical mystery: What scientists have learned.” What do I always say about headlines that ask questions? They never answer. What have they learned? Nothing. “We have not delivered the answers commensurate with the public health crisis we’re facing,” one of NBC’s experts drily noted.

Guess what word appeared nowhere in NBC’s long covid article? Vaccines. Even if you believe that long covid exists separate from Post Vaccine Syndrome, the fact remains that the stupid covid shots are obviously not keeping people from getting sick with the debilitating syndrome. So-called experts are baffled. “Scientists,” NBC reported, “don’t fully understand why some people develop disabling chronic conditions after the initial viral infection.”

They don’t fully understand. All those shots. But people are still sick. It’s so weird.

The CDC ‘estimated’ that at least 20 million Americans suffer from the debilitating syndrome. Last month, HHS “terminated” its useless Long Covid Advisory Committee, which has so far produced no results, no treatments, nor anything but guesses. But Dr. Igor Koralnik, co-director of Northwestern Medicine’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Center, guessed that “it’s possible that Covid tricks the immune system into producing antibodies that attack a person’s own healthy organs and tissues.”

Now we’re getting somewhere.

It was a telling admission, since he described exactly what mRNA does. mRNA ‘tricks’ people’s immune systems into attacking a person’s previously healthy organs and tissues, after those cells are transfected with the government’s artificial virus. Of course, to blame mRNA for Post Vaccine Syndrome, which is indistinguishable from long covid, you must also believe that the mRNA somehow persists in people’s bodies for longer than a few hours, as the CDC swore up and down was the case back in 2021.

The article also reported “that Covid affects the inner lining of the blood vessels, which can lead to the formation of tiny clots.” That was also telling, since that described the same mechanism of vaccine-induced myocarditis. Curiously, the article’s experts said that long covid sufferers experience “decreased blood flow,” explaining their fatigue and myriad of apparently unrelated symptoms, which could also be explained by microclots.

They’re not getting anywhere. “We’ve made almost no progress on treatments,” one of the experts admitted. They don’t even have a test. Diagnoses are based just only on the basket of over 200 symptoms plus at least one prior covid infection.

All the experts quoted in the article complained about the lack of studies, especially considering how big the potential group of patients is. It almost seems like nobody wants to discover the cause, as though covid and the spike-protein shots were illegal bioweapons or something. The most baffling fact is that covid might be the most studied ‘virus’ in history.

We’ve probably thrown more money at SARS-Cov-2 than at any other disease. And what do we have to show for it? That’s a serious question.

The patients aren’t going away, which means the issue isn’t going away. Long covid is a long story. The truth will, eventually, come out.

Today’s final story is a non-story. Yesterday, euphoric media reported that Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince and to sign President Trump’s minerals deal. That, reporters wildly speculated, would get U.S. aid back on track, or at least let media screech hysterically that weapons and intel should be switched back on.

But this morning, zero articles reported what the little dictator did, or did not do, in Riyadh. It resembled a news embargo on the meeting, or perhaps signaled that the narrative machine is still spinning up. The Washington Post reported only that, “Trump may resume Ukraine aid if pivotal meeting goes well, Rubio says.”

Might resume. You never know.

Today, US and Ukrainian negotiating teams will get down to business. Zelensky is not invited and, the article said, “will not attend.” The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Zelensky’s aide, Andriy Yermak, his Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and the deputy head of the presidential office Pavlo Palisa. For America’s part, Secretary Rubio will work alongside national security adviser Michael Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Meanwhile, corporate media has completely reversed course. Instead of running fantastic reports about Ukraine’s battlefield success and its latest Biden-supplied wonder weapons, it has pivoted to relentlessly describing in bitter terms how Ukraine is getting its butt kicked. Uesterday’s UK Independent story ran under the depressing headline, “Ukraine losing the war in Kursk as Russia quick to exploit pause in intelligence.”

In other words, it’s Trump’s fault.

The last anyone heard from the green-sweatshirted leader was a video he posted on social media on Sunday. Since then— silence. It’s fair to conclude that nothing good for Kiev happened yesterday. We’ll wait with eager anticipation to discover out what the rest of the week will bring in the latest Proxy War chapter.

Have a tremendous Tuesday! The roundup will resume tomorrow, delivering another heaping helping of essential news and commentary.

