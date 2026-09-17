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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
14h

The shots were never about public health, they were about collecting data -- like we're lab rats subjected to whatever heinous crap the researchers wanted to throw at us. They ignored every safety signal and lied to us about who "needed" the shots in the first place.

And nobody's gone to jail for it.

In fact, Bill Gates is out there telling us he has a wonderful new plan for AI. Hint: It's controlling AI and enacting censorship on the rest of us.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

Many are saying, “Who will show us any good?”

Lift up the light of Your countenance upon us, O LORD!

You have put gladness in my heart,

More than when their grain and new wine abound.

In peace I will both lie down and sleep,

For You alone, O LORD, make me to dwell in safety.

— Psalm 4:6-8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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