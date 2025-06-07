Good morning, C&C family, it’s Saturday! Time for the Weekend Edition. The good-news roundup includes: Pride month suffers shameful low tide as even gay pioneer Target beats a hasty retreat; Eleventh Circuit celebrates Pride Month by dealing Florida drag show a fatal blow; Trump wins Supreme Court victory on DOGE database access; DOGE wins at SCOTUS in wild case where judges ordered it to turn over personal details about DOGE workers; and unanimous (9-0) Supreme Court decision in “reverse discrimination” lawsuit possibly drives the final nail into DEI’s coffin.

Where is the World is Abrego Garcia? He’s baaaack, that’s where. Corporate media, perhaps stung by the T-Rex ropadope, tried to snatch back the news cycle yesterday. The New York Times ran multiple top-of-fold stories about their favorite illegal alien, including: “U.S. Returns Abrego Garcia From El Salvador to Face Criminal Charges.”

Newly beloved by aging baby boomers who suddenly re-discovered Constitutional rights (but only for non-citizens), ganged-up antihero Kilmar Diego Garcia has become the new face of the Democrat party, after the Trump Administration was accused of “accidentally” deporting the MS-13 member despite a frantic late-night judicial order trying to force his airplane to turn back around.

What followed was weeks of legal hand-wringing, judicial scavenger hunts, constant media coverage, and multiple emergency landings at the Supreme Court. Earlier this week, a federal judge fined the DOJ, for alleged contemptuous foot-dragging. But yesterday, the punchline landed (literally). The DOJ finally flew Garcia back our friendly shores— but not to apologize. He is to be prosecuted.

Corporate media’s favorite “Maryland dad” now faces serious federal charges carrying a potential life sentence for human trafficking.

The Democrats demanded due process; now they’ll get it in buckets. After lionizing Garcia as a liberal cause célèbre, sending Congressmen to tour his Salvadoran prison cell, and issuing statements as if he were the new Nelson Mandela, the donkeys now find their moral mascot indicted on nine counts of human smuggling— all caught on bodycam. Each count carries a potential ten-year sentence, and the indictment hints at a gang enhancement, alleging Garcia’s role in an MS-13 trafficking conspiracy.

Indeed, beyond the nine videotaped counts, the indictment accused Garcia of operating a large-scale human smuggling operation over nearly a decade, transporting thousands of undocumented migrants, including MS-13 gang members, from Central America into various parts of the United States. Prosecutors alleged that Garcia’s activities were not only extensive but also involved coercive methods (like raping and taking nude photos of underaged female transportees) and were connected to “violent criminal organizations.”

Yesterday, constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz opined that Diego’s free lawyers had made a “huge, huge mistake:”

CLIP: Professor Dershowitz says Diego’s goose is cooked (1:42).

Dershowitz explained that, even if the government loses the criminal case, it can still re-deport Garcia to any country where he can’t make a plausible claim of endangerment. (Garcia had argued against being deported to his home country due to fears of gang retaliation; the government agreed, but clarified that he only became a gangland target after murdering a rival faction leader’s elderly mother.)

If he is found to have worked with MS-13, now officially a designated terrorist organization, Garcia is looking at potential stacked sentencing, with a realistic possibility of 30-90 years behind bars. And he’ll be tried in Nashville, Tennessee, without the benefit of a sympathetic blue state liberal jury of blue hairs.

For further research, see this clip where a former gang member explains Garcia’s knuckle tattoos (2:28).

🔥🔥🔥

Only a week in, the sin-themed fake holiday called “Pride Month” is looking decidedly disgraced. On Thursday, Fox ran the latest encouraging story alliteratively headlined, “Target swaps out rainbow flags for Stars and Stripes as shoppers notice shift during Pride Month.”

Elections have consequences. “Target officials,” Fox said, “have acknowledged that their approach to Pride Month this year would be scaled back, compared to previous years.” Some Target stores have no “Pride” section at all. Stores that do include rainbow merchandise have shrunk the sections and hemmed them in with larger racks of flag-themed Fourth of July-wear. Unproudly, Target’s 2025 ‘Pride’ line was based on the non-color beige, washing the garish celebratory vibes right out of the so-called cultural holiday.

LGBT people were not amused or tricked:

It’s not only Target. It’s happening across the boardrooms. Just this morning, Business Insider ran this shameful headline:

They made their DEI nest, and now they must wallow in it.

🔥 And it’s not just corporate sponsorships, either. Headline from Florida’s Voice, yesterday:

Back in April, Naples City Council voted 5-2 to limit a scheduled “Pride Month” drag show to adults-only and require it to be held indoors, instead of out in family-friendly Cambier Park where it’s been staged in some previous years. Cue the hysterical ACLU lawsuit! The case sprinted all the way to the Eleventh Circuit, which issued a surprise reversal just hours before the tassels were set to twirl.

According to Naples News, the Cambier Park drag event was one of Naples Pride’s biggest fundraisers. Now that it’s inside and free, one imagines attendance will surely sag— particularly without kids in the audience. I’ll leave it there, but feel free to speculate in the comments why that matters.

The lower court had ruled for the Drag Queens, issuing a 49-page progressive sermon disguised as an order, blasting the City of Naples for daring to suggest that grotesque sexualized performances by unattractive cross-dressers somehow don’t belong in public parks teeming with minors.

Coming as it did at the last moment, while the drag performers were warming up their plus-sized high heels, the 11th Circuit’s reversal was welcome but unexpected. It seemed hope was lost. But the last-minute order flipped the script, and now the men must play their games inside.

Although the 11th Circuit based its decision on Naples’ stated reason for the indoor requirement —public safety concerns— it also seemed to imply that even if the limits had been applied because the show was an obscene spectacle, rather than for public safety, it still might not violate the First Amendment. The Court cited a 2024 Supreme Court case, explaining that to be unconstitutional, a viewpoint-based condition (like being indoors) must “target not merely a subject matter, but particular views taken by speakers on a subject.”

In other words, if you’re banning public lewdness, that doesn’t automatically mean you’re banning queerness, or dragness, or whatever it’s called these days.

Happy Pride Month, dragsters.

⚖️⚖️⚖️

Yesterday, Trump won bigly again at the Supreme Court. SCOTUSblog ran the story headlined, “Supreme Court sides with Trump in two DOGE suits.”

Yesterday afternoon, the Supreme Court’s “emergency docket” unloaded two more great decisions— and both were victories for DOGE. In the first, the Court cleared the way for DOGE workers access to Social Security data, so that they can “do their work.” The case involved DOGE’s anti-fraud software, including building a master mortality file to prevent dead people from getting payments from the US Treasury.

Democrats, of course, furiously opposed this commonsense effort. On March 20th, a Maryland District Judge (Obama appointee) entered a temporary injunction blocking DOGE access, later extending it into a long-term preliminary stay. After the 4th Circuit unceremoniously refused to consider the Administration’s emergency appeal, the government sought emergency review at the Supreme Court, which, as stated, reversed.

The second order involved a progressive “watchdog” group’s FOIA demand for (among other things) all communications between DOGE administrator Amy Gleason and DOGE staff, plus all personal financial disclosure forms submitted by DOGE workers. It also demanded a list of current and former DOGE employees, the list of all employees and positions that DOGE had recommended for termination, the list of all government contracts and grants that DOGE had recommended be canceled, and wanted to take Amy Gleason’s deposition.

Unaccountably, DC District Judge Christopher Cooper (Obama appointee) granted nearly all the group’s requests, including its wild demand to depose Gleason. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals refused to stay Cooper’s order. Two weeks ago, Trump’s lawyers appealed to SCOTUS, arguing the order invaded the Executive Branch’s right to protected internal communications.

What nobody mentioned is that the obvious reason the liberal “watchdog” group wants DOGE employees’ personal information is so that it can doxx them.

The high court said ‘nope,’ 7-3, and sent the case back down to the DC Circuit, asking them to review it all over again, explaining that this time they should remember that separation of powers “counsels judicial deference and restraint in the context of discovery regarding internal Executive Branch communications.”

Meanwhile, the Supremes also stayed Judge Cooper’s discovery orders, while the D.C. Circuit conducts its new, better-informed review, and to give the government a chance to appeal again to the Supreme Court if the DC Circuit doesn’t follow directions.

That wasn’t all!

⚖️⚖️⚖️

Just in time for Pride Month, the Supreme Court delivered a glitter-dusted legal rebuke to identity politics yesterday in Ames v. Ohio Dept. of Youth Services — and did it unanimously. That’s right: even the liberal justices signed on to the ruling, which makes it much easier for “majority” groups to sue for discrimination. CNN’s grudging but revealing headline said, “Supreme Court sides with straight woman in decision that makes it easier to file ‘reverse discrimination’ suits.”

Somewhere in HR departments across blue America, you can hear the distant buzzing sound of compliance manuals being quietly shredded.

The case involved Marlean Ames, a straight woman from Ohio passed over for a promotion by her openly gay boss, who instead handed the job to a lesbian colleague. Lower courts had applied the long-standing “background circumstances” doctrine — a judicial speed bump requiring majority plaintiffs to show extra proof that discrimination was plausible, even before they could even get discovery. The Supreme Court just unanimously demolished that roadblock.

CNN drily observed, “The ruling will make it easier to win such suits.”

Writing for the entire Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (!!) nuked the patently unfair double standard: federal anti-discrimination laws, she wrote, “do not vary based on whether or not the plaintiff is a member of a majority group.” She explained the so-called “background circumstances” test “flouts that basic principle.”

It was more bad news for corporate DEI holdouts. Justice Clarence Thomas sharpened the point in his concurrence: America’s biggest employers, he wrote, have been “obsessed” with DEI and affirmative action for decades — and those obsessions have planted “overt discrimination” right inside corporate HR departments where it is growing like a Pride bouquet.

Any corporation still clinging to DEI —whatever euphemism they wrap it in, from “belonging” to “inclusive excellence”— must now tiptoe through the litigious tulips. Ames blows open the courthouse gates. Companies can no longer shield their discriminatory policies behind feel-good slogans and ESG talking points.

With the Court’s unanimous ruling, any employee—straight, white, male, Christian, or otherwise “non-diverse”— can now drag DEI into the courtroom spotlight, demanding to know why skin color, pronouns, or political activism are being weighed more heavily than color-blind merit. Ames hands trial lawyers a gold-plated roadmap: if a company’s DEI program touches race, gender, sexual identity, religion, or any other protected category, it’s now fair game for federal litigation.

Good luck to HR in designing new DEI policies that don’t even mention any of those characteristics.

Where companies once feared not appearing biased, they must now fear being sued for being biased. The pendulum didn’t just swing so much as it unanimously crashed right into corporate compliance offices. It’s a big deal and reverses decades of pretzel-like logic propping up ‘affirmative action.’ Today I’m proud of the Supreme Court.

Have a wonderful weekend! Coffee & Covid will be back again on Monday morning with a new breakfast table set with more essential news and commentary. See you then.

