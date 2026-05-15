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Susanna Bythesea's avatar
Susanna Bythesea
3h

Brian Kemp is a snake. He ushered Dominion in during his tenure as Sec of State before running for Governor and has never lost an opportunity to stab Trump in the back, even though he literally owes Trump his governorship (Trump endorsed him and rallied for him when he was running for his first term, was far behind and Trump’s support absolutely revitalized his campaign as well as causing his primary opponent to drop out).

Kemp refused to call a special session to investigate the 2020 fraud when it happened, although he briefly hinted he would (on a news show a few days after the election) and the next day his daughter’s boyfriend died in a suspicious, fiery single car “accident.” (Side note: The GBI agent in charge of investigating this “accident” committed suicide even shortly into the investigation though friends and family said he was not at all suicidal).

The day after the car crash Kemp came out and affirmed that he wouldn’t call a special session to address widespread concerns of voter fraud including in Fulton County and he has toed the anti-Trump line ever since.

I don’t even think this bill he signed will be a good thing - as a voter I DO want to know if the candidates who are running are Democrats or Republicans. Even for county dog catcher, I care if someone embraces a platform that promotes the death of babies and the death of our constitutional republic.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

Though all the peoples walk

Each in the name of his god,

As for us, we will walk

In the name of Yahweh our God forever and ever.

— Micah 4:5 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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