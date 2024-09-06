Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! The Childers family medical adventure continues apace, so I’ve got a shortened roundup for you today. But to make up for that, I seasoned it with a little more conspiracy facts than usual. In today’s Friday Edition: everything we know for sure about the Georgia school scooting, plus some pointed questions about the remaining baffling, mysterious parts; demographic free-fall in Europe potentially explains everything we’re seeing in the pandemic of Western illegal immigration and government’s flaccid responses; and Trump deploys his 8-point economic plan to Make American Wealthy Again, which compares well to his opponent’s plan, which is basically just guffawing like a maniacal donkey on methamphetamines and pretending like the economy has never been better.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 CNN ran a story yesterday headlined, “The father of the Georgia school shooting suspect has been arrested and charged, authorities say.” Another school shooting, another baffling mystery. I’ve rounded up all the reliable information for you.

On Wednesday, 14-year-old Colt Gray (mugshot, above) murdered two students and two teachers at his Apalachee High School in Jackson County, Georgia. He also wounded seven other folks, before surrendering to a school resource officer. He was arrested and charged as an adult.

It could have been much worse. When newly-armed Colt first knocked on a locked door to re-enter his algebra classroom, an alert student who went to open the door for him saw his gun and refused, forcing Colt to improvise and costing him time. And, only a week before, Apalachee HS had implemented a new safety program involving teacher ID badges with panic buttons activating alarms and immediately notifying police. At least one teacher pushed the button.

Colt first entered law enforcement’s crosshairs last year, when the FBI investigated him for an alleged Discord post expressing a desire to “shoot up a middle school tomorrow.” Colt and his father Colin Gray denied authoring the Discord post, and swore Colt would never even consider a threat like that.

Still, for some yet unexplained reason, after the visit from local police investigating the Discord post, Colt’s father bought him a semi-automatic rifle for Christmas, which Colt used in the shooting. It’s not clear why. Was Colt in a shooting club? Did the two hunt or visit the shooting range together? These questions remain unanswered and unasked.

Oddly, early Wednesday morning before the show started, an unknown caller warned Apalachee HS of an incipient shooting, there and at four other schools. Police wondered whether the report was intended to divert protective resources.

Maybe. But if so, why would they include Apalachee? Who called? No answers.

Yesterday, police arrested Colt’s father Colin, on several charges amounting to negligent manslaughter, since he provided Colt with the murder weapon.

Colt’s maternal influence.

Colt’s home life was a mess. The UK Daily Mail reported that Colt’s mother, Marcee Gray, is the author of an extensive, decades-long criminal record spanning back to 2007, and was incarcerated as recently as April. Marcee’s impressive rap sheet includes convictions for domestic violence, drug possession (meth), criminal mischief, property damage, DUI, civil fraud, and a grab-bag of traffic violations. She was restrained from contacting Colt’s father Colin except through a third party.

According to what appears to be Marcee’s LinkedIn profile, she’d earned an MBA and last worked as a Senior Quality Engineer for PCC Airfoils, an aircraft engine manufacturer. Copies of what are alleged to be her Facebook posts appear lucid and well-written. On her LinkedIn, Marcee wrote, “Continual improvement is my obsession.”

The New York Post described Marcee as “an abusive mother who was battling drug and alcohol addictions,” citing the family’s landlord. The Post also reported that police and child services “visited the Gray home on a regular basis,” according to the landlord and a former neighbor.

Maybe most significantly, Colt’s aunt, Annie Brown, told the Washington Post that Colt was “struggling with mental health issues,” and said the 14-year-old had been “begging for help from everybody around him” for months before the shooting. On Tuesday —Colt’s second day at the school— Colt left class early to go to the counselors’ office for anxiety, according to the Jackson County sheriff.

It would make sense Colt would be anxious. One wonders whether the young man was taking any SSRI’s for his anxiety. And whether he had the jabs.

Social media is packed with understandable speculation about whether Colt was transitioning his gender. Folks have noted Colt’s odd appearance in his mugshot, the dyed hair, the ear piercings, and his feminine aspect. But so far, pictures circulating on social media purporting to show his trans status are, apparently, fake.

None of Colt’s interviewed relatives, and there were several, referred to him as trans or used feminine pronouns. Nor did any of his classmates who spoke to reporters, but it’s not clear how well they actually knew Colt, since he’d only been in classes there one day.

We’ve seen no social media posts from Colt himself, which is also odd.

Bottom line: it is too early to conclude Colt was transitioning, although it would be consistent with his other mental health issues. But, for some reason, media has refused to print any recent pictures of Colt (except his mugshot), instead running what amounts to a small photo album of Colt as a child.

Twitter’s AI flat refused to even search for recent pictures of Colt, citing privacy.

My conclusion, after much research, is that transgenderism as one of Colt’s mental health problems is possible and cannot yet be ruled out.

The left, of course, immediately framed the story in terms of ‘gun violence.’ But what we know so far about Colt’s tragic story raises other issues that are much more urgent, such as what is wrong with the kids? Politico headline from April:

The useless experts are baffled again. After what we’ve learned over the last four years about our spineless and effete expert class, until proven otherwise, I will presume that expert bafflement means the real cause of spiking anxiety and depression among young people is politically inconvenient. Thus, a generation of American youth must suffer so the experts can preserve their professional sinecures.

If our bloated health agencies treated the pandemic of depression among our own children half as seriously as they responded to the fake covid pandemic, might Colt still be attending classes? And might the two teachers and two students killed this week still be alive?

Seriously, what do we need the CDC for anyway, except to make our collective health worse? I’m just asking. Actually, I did ask; I invested a valuable half hour of research I’ll never get back trying to identify the CDC’s major accomplishments and I came up empty. One chatbot even tried to convince me the CDC’s best achievements had something to do with DEI. Maybe you’ll have better luck.

🔥🔥 Speaking of our useless, baffled expert class, Euro News ran a story two weeks ago headlined, “Europe's fertility crisis: Which countries are having fewer babies?” Answer: all of them. Not one of the EU countries has a birth rate above replacement level (2.0), and the Union’s average is a catastrophic 1.46, heading down.

Since 1.46 is the average, basic math tells us that about half the EU’s countries are below that infertile figure. Some are way below. Like Malta (1.08), Spain (1.16), Italy (1.24), Greece (1.32), and Poland (1.29).

Yet, bizarrely, there is no whole-of-government effort (except in Hungary, 1.56) in the European Union to take drastic action to reverse a flaccid trend threatening to wipe Western Civilization off the map. Scratch that. It would be more accurate to say there is no official plan.

European elites constantly chatter at their swanky conferences and world forums about one primary preoccupation: population. Between bites of taxpayer-funded crudités and sips of champagne paid for by public coffers, EU leaders incessantly agonize over having too many citizens.

Despite their barren infertility figures.

Rapidly shrinking births might solve the alleged population problem, but they create another dilemma for perturbed EU politicians: an even more catastrophic demographic collapse. They call it the inverted pyramid, where fewer new taxpayers are born who can support much larger numbers of elderly retirees.

So, why aren’t politicians mobilizing their offices to reverse the accelerating demographic collapse? I offer you the C&C hypothesis. They are mobilizing to head off the problem—unofficially. One practical and immediately accessible way to tackle the inverted pyramid’s demographic dilemma is by massive immigration.

It’s the great replacement theory, kind of. Instead of replacing nationalistic voters (although that may be a happy side effect), they are replacing lost productivity. If you were an evil, anti-human globalist EU commissioner, the type of immigrants you would want most are young males, who in the long term are more likely to get jobs and less likely to further strain overburdened social services.

Are we seeing lopsided immigration of younger working-age males?

Malta was the worst performer, at an alarming citizen replacement rate of only 1.08. Headline from Rfi, last September:

Obviously, I can’t prove my theory. But the hypothesis offers excellent explanatory power. It explains everything about what we are watching happen in the increasingly sterile developed world. It explains why nearly every Western government is subsidizing illegal immigration as if that were a national emergency. It also explains why Western governments are brutally suppressing domestic anti-immigration movements—it’s a national security issue.

This lovely illustration came right from the EU Commission’s website.

And it would even explain why Colorado authorities are doing their level best to deny Venezuelan gangs are taking over the Centennial State. In other words, governments that are secretly encouraging mass immigration would diligently avoid doing anything that might generate citizen resistance, such as public outrage over crimes committed by those same illegal migrants.

What do you think? Does my theory hold water?

🔥🔥 Yesterday, the New York Times ran a surprising update headlined, “Trump Delivers Economic Speech, Harris Campaigns in Pennsylvania. Unlike his jovial opponent, President Trump outlined a very specific list of proposals that he said would quickly Make American Economically Great Again. And his proposals hold water.

CNN’s Trump file photo, with orange filter dutifully applied.

At a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, President Trump promised to eliminate at least ten existing government regulations for every new regulation added under his administration. That’s five times as many deleted regulations as he’d promised in his 2016 campaign (and later delivered).

President Trump also vowed to create an Elon Musk-headed “government efficiency commisson” to “eliminate fraud and improper payments.” As President Trump correctly noted, just those two proposals would logically reduce government spending and the cost of doing business in America, resulting in lower prices for American consumers.

He also debuted plans to increase American jobs. Trump pledged to reduce the corporate tax rate from 21% down to 15% percent “for companies that make their products in America.” Last time around, Trump cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Now he wants to go even further. (Cackle, for her part, promised to raise it to 32%.)

And Trump promised to expand tariffs on companies importing products from overseas. As a staunch free-marketer, I used to be strongly anti-tariff. But after watching Russia’s record-breaking economic renaissance, fueled by massive Biden sanctions, I am coming around. It is undeniable that Russia’s inability to participate in international trade resulted in a miraculous economic turnaround in that country.

America would do great if manufacturing could be made to surge back home, just like it did in Russia. But the coalition of deep-state globalist interests would suffer, which is why elites oppose every bit of the Trump plan.

Here is a link to a concise summary of President Trump’s economic plan to defeat inflation, make America affordable again, and return the United States to explosive economic growth. Read it for yourself: Trump’s Eight-Point Economic Plan.

Holy Breaking Headlines, Batman, there are a lot of other important developments to discuss. I hope to be off of morning hospital duty tomorrow, and then we can catch up on all the wild happenings in the Weekend Edition. Keep your fingers crossed.

Have a fabulous Friday! Head back here tomorrow morning for more essential C&C news and commentary.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid



Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com