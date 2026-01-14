☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
5hEdited

I really admire Scott Adams. What a refreshing about-face! Anyone that can admit to being duped on the vaxx issue - and just about everything else over the years - is a rare bird indeed. (You could quite literally see, hear and feel his chagrin during the metamorphosis.....darkness to light, as it were. Sometimes reality can be a mighty cold bucket of ice water. A bit of retrospective honesty is not for the weak-minded or those mortally wounded by social conditioning). In fact, I would say they're so infrequently encountered that they should be put on an endangered species list. No wonder the Establishment drain holes continue - even at his passing - to vilify him. These are some seriously sick degenerates. They never cease to make my skin crawl. A most vile, filthy and disgusting lot of creatures.

Reply
Share
53 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

Scott will have coffee with Charlie in heaven. Glad he accepted Jesus Christ at the end. Appreciate Jeff with the daily coffee and Covid.

The Supreme Court case regarding pregnancy centers is worth watching. New Jersey sued one even though it didn’t receive any complaints. Justice Thomas destroyed Sundeep Iyer, the counsel representing the NJ AG who waged lawfare against a center that saved lives.

Reply
Share
12 replies
423 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture