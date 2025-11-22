☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
8h

ERRATA:

— inaccurately reported Heritage Foundation's Kevin Roberts’ resignation; the truth is he stuck it out. A director and several staffers quit, though. Fixed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
11hEdited

Not only are the beaches still here, at St. Augustine Beach we're driving SUV's, Jeeps, pickups and all manner of vehicles on the sand and we haven't lost one yet. I know Al Gore and Greta Thunberg may take issue, but unless my weary optics deceive me, there's sand as far as the eye can see, and after warily sticking my big toe in the surf I can say with relative certainty that the water was several degrees below the boiling point. Another Festivus Miracle!

Between the inevitable coming Ice Age and certainty of global warming we really didn’t know what to do. After much deliberation - and space being at a premium - we eventually settled on bringing our acid rain umbrellas....just in case. You can't be too careful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
69 replies
949 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture