☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

About two decades ago after being condemned to a lonely bachelor status for an extended period of time - always saying and doing the the wrong things when meeting every single lass that caught my eye, and therefore feeling terminally unable to find someone special to spend my life with - I asked my grandfather who had been happily married for nearly 50 years for some advice on attraction and relationships.

He said, “Honestly, the moment I stopped trying to find the right woman, and started trying to become the right man, your grandmother walked up to me and said, ‘Hello.’” —Unknown

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5h

There have been a few times in my life where I’ve been forced to realize how the ordinary daily things we do, looked at as routine or tedious, are truly the most extraordinary things in our life. It could be a change that we may have no control over that makes us realize. We get so used to our daily routines that we can easily forget those blessings we've been handed. It could come to us when someone else points out the magic in the mundane that wakes us up. Suddenly, we stop taking for granted the very things we had forgotten to appreciate.

I think we all can agree that during the pandemic, it seemed everyday Biden and his henchmen were taking away freedom after freedom that we thought could never be taken from us. It seemed to happen in a flick of the switch. A simple thing like going to the store, or going out for a bite to eat became a big hurdle we all had to somehow climb over. Even bodily autonomy became a fight that many lost.

I’ve had these moments where I really began to think the small things I do everyday, that most days feel like a hassle, are the things that if I suddenly couldn’t do I would miss the most. Getting up at 4:30 every morning and making coffee for my wife, many mornings seems like a headache, but I know it’s extraordinary to her, from time to time she tells me how much she appreciates it. Walking my dogs everyday. They may not be able to say it but they certainly show me how much they love their walks and how extraordinary I am for taking them. We can forget how being able to get up everyday, open our eyes and see, go to work, earn a living to provide for our families, can at times seem ordinary, but to the people we support, even if they don’t notice or acknowledge it, these ordinary things we do are extraordinary. Many times the day to day routines feel like a grind but if that ability was taken away we would quickly become aware of the blessings that had been given to us. It’s these ordinary things we do that build extraordinary character.

It is easy to get caught up in the day to day routines of life and forget how precious family is and we are. Take a moment today to reflect on your blessings, and never lose sight of the extraordinary in the routines of daily life.

God Bless and Happy Saturday!!

J.Goodrich

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