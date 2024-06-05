Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! The news is gushing through a firehose this week. But your essential news roundup this morning includes multiple 2024-style disclosures and revelations: the New York Times pulls Biden’s no-war-plan pants down on both of his wars; WSJ pans Biden mental state in surprising long-form hit piece; Texas gorilla hail sets new record; Hunter Trial update and the left’s long-expected Trump comparisons begin; Hunter’s surprising super power; laptop turnaround; astounding reveal about excess deaths and a possible link to vaccines appears in CORPORATE MEDIA; and corporate media finally reveals what we all knew — the incredibly destructive six-foot rule was made-up B.S..

🚀 They finally revealed the herd of elephants standing around in the Oval Office. On Monday, the New York Times ran a fascinating article with the ostensibly sympathetic headline, “In Israel and Ukraine, Biden Navigates Two of America’s Most Difficult Allies.” But the sub-headline added an ominous tone, “President Biden has promised to support the two countries for as long as it takes. Both their wars appear to be at critical turning points.”

It’s somebody else’s fault

The article’s author was the Times’ 30-year veteran and well-connected reporter David Sanger. Sanger’s narrative initially encouraged readers to feel sorry for Joe, since he has to deal with Zelensky and Netanyahu, who are such difficult allies. But the article quickly slipped into more difficult truths.

Right from the jump, the headline photo’s caption implicitly exposed the Administration’s forked-tongue foreign policy: while Joe is relentlessly mongering more war in Ukraine, he’s busily peddling peace in Israel:

After setting the table, Sanger quickly focused on the biggest foreign policy problem facing America — that there is no plan. It’s all just a brainless, muddled mess. Ukraine’s goal is clear: remove Russia. Israel’s goal is clear: liquidate Hamas. But what is Joe’s goal?

Then the Times made the jolting point — jolting, at least, to its poorly informed readers — that Biden’s best is mutely managing the crisis of two endless wars:

It’s not like Biden is gambling for low stakes. The Times finally said what the rest of us have been saying: Biden has never properly explained why he’s risking — in his own words! — nuclear armageddon:

The Times assured readers that some sanity remains somewhere in the anonymous depths of the Biden Administration. It’s not good news for Ukraine, though. Even though America can’t explain its goal, the Times said the two countries’ goals are widening:

This week’s controversy over Israel revolved around Biden’s announcement of a completed peace deal for Israel and Hamas, which both Israel and Hamas immediately denied. So corporate media has been occupied with damage-control stories explaining how it wasn’t Joe’s misunderstanding (or brain damage). It was Israel and Hamas who didn’t understand, or who changed their minds.

Without explicitly saying so, Sanger ultimately put his greasy finger on the real difference between Ukraine and Israel: politics. Time until the election, Sanger pointed out, is slipping away, and the Gaza war is unpopular with the base:

So, for Biden’s political purposes, Israel’s Gaza war must be ended. But the base loves the Ukraine war. In other words, if the democrat base opposed the war in Ukraine, Biden would be peddling peace there, too.

Sanger wasn’t the only one who noticed Biden’s lack of a plan for Ukraine. The Rand Corporation, the military-industrial thinktank giant, ran a related commentary yesterday: U.S. Escalation in Ukraine Needs a Plan. It made the obvious point that escalation without a plan is a microwave recipe for a nuclear hot mess:

🔥🔥 The Wall Street Journal’s top story this morning bore the astonishing headline, “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping.” Was it the cannibals ate my uncle crack that finally did it, or when he called Kamala the President for the twelfth time?

Everything is going fine

It wasn’t just another throwaway piece. “This article,” the Journal explained, “is based on interviews with more than 45 people over several months.” And, in fact, the Journal continued page after page offering anecdotes of Biden gaffes and slips, punctuated for balance with democrats hotly denying that Joe has ever been sleepy.

It was a useless, redundant pile-on. We already know Biden is losing it. We can easily imagine how much worse it is whenever the cameras are off. Maybe the Journal was being complete, but the various examples of Biden Brain Fails ranged over the twelve months, all the way back to Speaker McCarthy’s tenure. The “news,” if you can call it that, began with a pitiful example from January:

The Journal also reported Biden has easily set the record for the fewest press conferences given by any U.S. President, something we also already knew. The real question is, why are they telling us now, and why are they acting like it’s some big revelation?

🔥 Extreme Weather Alert! The Dallas Morning News ran a frosty story yesterday, quite pointy in parts, headlined, “Monster hail stone found after Sunday thunderstorm may break Texas record.” The sub-headline clarified, “Storm chasers come across hail stone that topped 7 inches long in Texas Panhandle.” Thar she blows:

A hail of a whale, or vice-versa

According to onsite measurements by extra-alert, Monster-energy-fueled storm chasers, the frosty sky rock measured 7.25 inches around, about as big as an average pineapple, handily beating the previous record of 6.4 inches that was just set in 2021.

We’re going to need a bigger umbrella.

🔥 Here we go! The Daily Beast ran a story yesterday headlined, “Hunter’s Trial Reveals Trump’s Big Lie About Biden and Justice.” The inevitable excuses finally poured out of the DOJ’s crack vial, and we learned about Hunter’s awesome super power.

X-MAN: Wait till you find out what his super power is

If there was any doubt about why Hunter was prosecuted on the flimsiest charge that could have been brought — the charge of failing to check the addiction box on his federal firearms form — rather than much more serious FARA violations, or bribery, or human trafficking, et cetera, all doubt has now been erased. Hunter’s trial is meant to reveal that no one is above the law:

In fact, that was the very first point the government made in its opening statement, to make sure you dummies didn’t miss the point:

See? Hunter is being prosecuted just like Trump. Therefore, we can all conclude that Trump’s persecution is also not political. In other words, Hunter is the democrat fall guy, polished up and propped up to prove the DOJ is a totally apolitical institution that blindly follows justice wherever it leads. Nevermind that Hunter isn’t running for any office, has never run for office, least of all being a current candidate, and nevermind that the DOJ’s magic shrink ray has already miniaturized his criminal charges.

Nevermind all that. Now it’s even Steven. I mean, even Hunter.

ABC ran its Hunter Trial update story yesterday afternoon, headlined “Hunter Biden gun trial: Defense lawyer says Hunter Biden's daughter could testify.” Most of the day was occupied with the prosecution’s first witness, FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen, who ran the Hunter investigation. A couple interesting developments emerged. First, prosecutors played Hunter’s biographic audiobook (helpfully, read by the author). In it, we learned that Hunter Biden has a heroic superpower:

Give him a cape! What should his superhero costume look like?

Next, as you may recall, right before the last election, the government trotted out 51 spooks who swore that Hunter’s laptop was fake Russian disinformation, as Politico soberly informed us in 2020:

But this time, right before this election, the government has now introduced the same disgusting device into evidence in federal court, as 100% legitimate:

So, whose laptop is it? Hunter’s or Putin’s? Apparently, it’s Hunter’s laptop again.

To whom should Rudy Giuliani apply to get his good name back?

🔥🔥 Not everyone is copacetic with the new narrative. Fired-up Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) interviewed with Steve Bannon yesterday and expressed what a lot of us were feeling, which is that yelling at that cockroach Fauci is all well and good — but when are they going to DO ANYTHING? Like, squash him.

She’s not messing around

💉💉 We must be entering a major new narrative phase. The UK Telegraph blew up the internet yesterday, as it surely knew it would, when it ran this unthinkable and long-overdue headline: “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.” The sub-headline exposed the safe and effective lie: “Experts call for more research into side effects and possible links to mortality rates.”

Before continuing, let’s pause and reflect on how badly many of our poor, deluded fellow citizens must be feeling now. Don’t overlook the narrative’s creeping timeline. One month ago, the New York Times ran its unthinkable long-form article about vaccine injuries, gloomily reciting deplorable reports about dozens of jab-injured medical professionals — including even the editor-in-chief of the Journal Vaccine.

Around the same time, corporate media widely reported that Britain’s main covid vaccine was a healthcare disaster and was yanked from the market.

And now, this. What must diehard jab defenders who took four or more shots be thinking now? They have been well-trained to dismiss the odd study here and there and fall back on the “ultra rare” theory of injury — all vaccines have SOME risk! — but the rising crescendo of criticism in corporate media is getting as hard to ignore as a bad case of mRNA tinnitus.

The Telegraph reported a new study published in the top-tier British Medical Journal, which finally admitted a couple of things we’ve been shouting about for at least the last two years. First, it admitted excess deaths are inexplicably off the charts. And finally it made the obvious temporal connection to the jabs. And worst of all — it’s not getting better:

The article — quoting the study — highlighted the hypocrisy of the public health establishment, which during the pandemic pounded the table about the importance of every single life. But suddenly, public health officials are deafer than deaf adders, now that jab injuries are piling up like bodybags in a covid commercial:

It’s right in the name: “excess deaths.” If every death matters, where is the international, all-of-government response to the mysterious excess deaths problem? Where is the W.H.O.? Is the real problem this time that no ‘vaccine’ can allegedly cure things and make all the well-connected folks even richer?

And, I hate to laugh because of the incredibly dark subject matter, but laughably, the safe and effective vaccine side effects are mounting up:

That awful list of safe and effective side effects is getting longer and longer. It’s growing even though they’re still minimizing (e.g., they left off cancer). At some point, it will dawn on the dimmest bulbs among that, even if individual side effects are ‘rare,’ when you total up all the rare side effects, it starts to amount to something that is not rare.

The article concluded considering whether other pandemic measures, like deferred cancer screenings (now they talk cancer!), could be all or even part of the climbing excess death tragedy. Even if true — it’s an impoverished theory that fails to explain still increasing excess deaths — but even if true, it would still condemn the public health establishment. After all, public health officials caused the deferred cancer screenings in the first place, with their totally wrongheaded pandemic lockdowns and mandates.

What should we make of all this new fuel for vaccine hesitancy? About ten minutes ago, this BMJ study would never have been published. Even if published, it would have only appeared in some throwaway rag, like the “Caribbean Journal of Veterinary Allergy Studies.” Not in the BMJ. When you combine the New York Times’ jab injury article with AstraZeneca being thrown under the bus, and add these new admissions of excess deaths and vaccine questions, the walls of Vaccine Jericho are starting to tremble.

I’m not looking a gift needle in the plunger. The new study is a win. Revealing the excess deaths/jabs problem is critical, so experts are allowed to talk about it. But I suspect politics are involved. I sense a plan emerging, a new Big Narrative, that will probably become much clearer soon.

And let us not discount the mental injury winging toward people who went all-in on trusting the government and demanding mandates. It’s only going to hurt for a very long time.

🔥🔥 In the same vein of major new pandemic revelations, consider this remarkable admission, which earned a Washington Post headline early this week:

In other words, they made it all up. We already knew that. It’s not news. And Fauci’s weaselly explanation to Congress remains unsatisfying. But just think about what this ‘news’ is doing to WaPo’s readers’ brains, after they uncritically gobbled up this woeful pseudo-science snack.

They are only now admitting “it wasn’t based on data.” Back at the time, as I am sure you will never forget, they battered us with the constant refrain: follow the science:

They never said, “There’s no data, but just trust us.”

But… what science? Science without data? COVID task force science head Fauci, who is a bigger human cockroach than the main character in Kafka’s The Metamorphosis, and who is perhaps the Nation’s most skilled bureaucratic blame-avoider, explained to Congress that nobody is responsible for the incredibly destructive six-foot rule. “It just sort of appeared,” Fauci testified, with a straight face:

See! Don’t be judgy. Nobody is to blame. The six-foot rule invented itself. And then, after its glorious self-creation, the self-invented rule became official CDC policy, and then they crammed it down our throats faster than North Korean interrogators force-feeding political prisoners on a hunger strike.

One time, at band camp

I’m not exaggerating all the weaselly blame-avoiding. Apparently, scientists do this whenever we follow their theories, but things turn out wrong. When asked, the CDC refused to say who was involved in the historically demonic decision, first blaming it on an anonymous “team” (spreading the blame around), and finally settling on the pathetic and unlikely excuse that the rule emerged de novo, like Venus on the half-shell, from an antique 1955 study:

We tried to follow the science, but the science gave us the slip.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! We’re off to the airport this morning, and the schedule might get rocky for the next ten days or so, but do not worry, we’ll make it through together. Get your fix of Coffee & Covid tomorrow morning with a remote Thursday roundup.

