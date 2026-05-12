☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
15h

The DOJ should consider investigating Mayor Wu of Boston. Her actions or inactions, are consistent with the CCP’s asymmetric war on America.

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Demeisen's avatar
Demeisen
15h

As for the reflecting pool, I suspect a lot of major Democrat politicians (as well as a few RINOs and the various agents of The Illuminati wandering around DC) are primarily concerned that it will function as a reflecting surface. You know, a mirror. I wonder why they would be afraid of mirrors, hmmm?

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