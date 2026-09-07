☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Hawk's avatar
Hawk
3h

Good morning, ALL. Jeff, thanks for posting, even on a Holiday. Haven't even begun to read today's Roundup. Just wanted to let you know how much I, and I know I speak for many, appreciate your efforts. Keep on keepin on! All God's Blessings to you and yours.

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Momcat's avatar
Momcat
2h

was not crazy about EV's, and even more skeptical of self-driving EV's until......

a friend's daughter is legally blind, (has no peripheral vision so can't get a license), has a great job in a nearby town making good money, but was spending around $100/day on Uber just to get back & forth to work, & depending on others to get to church, visit family, etc. Enter the self-driving EV. She got it last month, it drops her at her door at work, finds a parking place, & comes gets her at the door when she's ready to go home, then parks itself in the garage. All she does is plug it in. It is a huge win-win for her. Thanks, Elon, for the technology to help her be independent.

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